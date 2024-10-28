Fantasy Football: 3 Tight Ends to Stream for Week 9

Tight end has long been the most volatile position in fantasy football. While 2024 offers an exciting crop of tight end options at the top, not every fantasy team has the luxury of rostering an elite option.

Unless you were one of the lucky few to nab a top guy, you'll likely be scouring the waiver wire in search of a diamond in the rough.

However, just because you punted on the tight end position doesn't mean all hope is lost.

Streaming tight end is a real, and effective, strategy -- you just have to know where to look.

That's where I come in, giving you three tight end streamers to target each and every week of the 2024 NFL season. All of these guys should be available in the majority of 12-team leagues and, at the very least, possess value for the upcoming week.

Fantasy Football: TEs to Stream in Week 9

Zach Ertz, Washington Commanders

Matchup: at NYG

Zach Ertz reeled in 7 receptions on 11 targets for 77 yards in Week 8. Though that "only" netted 11.2 fantasy points -- good for TE13 in the best tight end fantasy week since 2021 -- it was his second consecutive game cracking double-digit fantasy points. Ertz has now finished as the TE13 or better in five of eight weeks this season.

His production has come alongside consistent utilization, and that continued in Week 8. With Jayden Daniels seeing season-high marks for pass attempts (38) and yards (326 yards), Ertz commanded his highest target share (11 targets; 33% share) of the season. He's now cracked a 20% single-game target share in four of his last six games.

So, with Daniels airing it out 35 and 38 times in his last two full games, Ertz is clearly headed in the right direction as the Washington Commanders' No. 2 pass catcher. That's a role worth streaming against the New York Giants, even if they've been strong against tight ends thus far.

Still, tight ends that can consistently clear a 20% target share don't grow on trees. With fantasy's top tight end (George Kittle) on bye next week, Ertz is a solid one-week fill in, offering a stable floor and sneaky-high ceiling.

Taysom Hill, New Orleans Saints

Matchup: at CAR

Taysom Hill suited up for the first time since his 2-touchdown breakout in Week 4, playing 43% of the New Orleans Saints offensive snaps -- on par with Week 1 (34%) and Week 2 (46%). Granted, Hill had a quiet fantasy outing in New Orleans' blowout loss, but he again contributed up and down the box score.

Taysom finished with just 5.2 fantasy points, but he caught 2 of 4 targets for 21 yards, saw 4 rush attempts for 20 yards, and added 3 yards through the air on his only pass attempt. Talk about a Swiss Army Knife.

That utilization puts him on the streaming radar in Week 9 when the Saints take on the Carolina Panthers.

Carolina has been arguably the single-best matchup for opposing offenses this season. They entered Week 8 with numberFire's No. 32 schedule-adjusted defense, slotting in at 31st against the pass and 30th against the run.

After giving up 28 points and 400 yards of total offense on Sunday, the Panthers are now allowing the most points (33.9) and second-most yards (387.5) per game. They're bottom five in fantasy points allowed to quarterbacks, running backs, and tight ends while giving up the 13th-most fantasy points to wide receivers.

That bodes well for this New Orleans offense as a whole, especially with Derek Carr expected to practice this week. Carr's return should elevate the entire Saints offense, making Hill a viable streamer given his multifaceted role.

Will Dissly, Los Angeles Chargers

Matchup: at CLE

Don't look now, but Jim Harbaugh's Los Angeles Chargers are throwing the ball.

After completing 20 of 32 passes for 279 yards on Sunday, Justin Herbert has now cleared 30 pass attempts and 230 passing yards in three straight games coming out of their bye. He failed to hit either threshold in their first four games.

In turn, tight end Will Dissly has recorded at least 4 receptions in three consecutive games, pacing the Chargers with a 25% target share. Granted, that utilization has only culminated in 7.3 fantasy points per game (16th at the position), but it bodes well for his fantasy stock going forward and makes him someone we can consider as a weekly streamer.

In Week 9, Dissly and the Chargers will take on the Cleveland Browns. The Browns have a good defense, and they're top 10 in fantasy points allowed to tight ends this season. But they're right around league average in tight end target rate allowed and just let up a TE10 performance to Mark Andrews.

And with their offense showing signs of life with Jameis Winston under center, we could see more push from the Browns offense, further pushing them to the air attack. Given Dissly's recent utilization, he's a solid streamer in what could be a more exciting offensive matchup than you'd expect.

