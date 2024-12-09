Fantasy Football: 3 Tight Ends to Stream for Week 15

Tight end has long been the most volatile position in fantasy football. While 2024 offers an exciting crop of tight end options at the top, not every fantasy team has the luxury of rostering an elite option.

Unless you were one of the lucky few to nab a top guy, you'll likely be scouring the waiver wire in search of a diamond in the rough.

However, just because you punted on the tight end position doesn't mean all hope is lost.

Streaming tight end is a real, and effective, strategy -- you just have to know where to look.

That's where I come in, giving you three tight end streamers to target each and every week of the 2024 NFL season. All of these guys should be available in the majority of 12-team leagues and, at the very least, possess value for the upcoming week.

Fantasy Football: TEs to Stream in Week 15

Hunter Henry, Patriots

Matchup: at Cardinals

Given how difficult it can be to find serviceable tight-end production, it's hard to believe Hunter Henry is rostered in only 40% of Yahoo! leagues. But he is, and if you need help at TE this week, Henry is a good play.

Over his last three games, Henry has seen nine, eight and nine targets while playing 88%, 83% and 78% of the snaps. That's dang good usage, and it's led to Henry putting up 12.3, 9.4 and 14.5 PPR points in that span despite not scoring a touchdown.

In Week 15, Henry is on the road against the Arizona Cardinals. Admittedly, Arizona has been tough on tight ends this campaign, but with Henry and Drake Maye clearly vibing, I'm not too worried about the matchup.

Not only is Henry a good Week 15 streamer, but he's a quality rest-of-season option.

Dalton Schultz, Texans

Matchup: vs. Dolphins

Dalton Schultz draws a TE-friendly matchup this week against the Miami Dolphins.

Miami has solid corners, which helps funnel looks to tight ends. For the season, Miami is allowing the 12th-most receiving yards per game to TEs (56.2) in addition to the 9th-most catches per game (5.8).

Schultz is coming off one of his best games of the year. Prior to the Houston Texans' Week 14 bye, he put up 5 catches for 61 yards and a touchdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars. He's logged exactly seven targets in two of his last three games, and the bout with Miami has both a high total (47.5) and tight spread (2.5), setting the stage for a potential shootout.

Grant Calcaterra, Eagles

Matchup: vs. Steelers

If you're in a deeper league, Grant Calcaterra is worth a look.

With Dallas Goedert on IR, Calcaterra played 91% of the snaps this past Sunday. That alone makes him a streamable tight end.

The volume wasn't very good as he was targeted just three times, but Calcaterra came through by catching all three of his looks for 16 yards and a touchdown.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are on deck for a Week 15 matchup. The Steelers are giving up the 10th-most catches per game to TEs (5.8), and the Philadelphia Eagles' point total line is set at an appealing 24.5 points.

