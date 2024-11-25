Fantasy Football: 3 Tight Ends to Stream for Week 13

Tight end has long been the most volatile position in fantasy football. While 2024 offers an exciting crop of tight end options at the top, not every fantasy team has the luxury of rostering an elite option.

Unless you were one of the lucky few to nab a top guy, you'll likely be scouring the waiver wire in search of a diamond in the rough.

However, just because you punted on the tight end position doesn't mean all hope is lost.

Streaming tight end is a real, and effective, strategy -- you just have to know where to look.

That's where I come in, giving you three tight end streamers to target each and every week of the 2024 NFL season. All of these guys should be available in the majority of 12-team leagues and, at the very least, possess value for the upcoming week.

All NFL projections via our numbers at FanDuel Research, and NFL odds references are to FanDuel Sportsbook. Statistics via NFL Next Gen Stats and Pro Football Focus unless otherwise stated.

Fantasy Football: TEs to Stream in Week 13

Pat Freiermuth, Steelers

Matchup: at Bengals

In Week 4, Pat Freiermuth blew up in an elite matchup against the Indianapolis Colts. Call it a hunch, but the former Penn State standout might be overdue for another entering an elite matchup again.

Freiermuth's usage isn't awful, but it certainly isn't what most hoped taking a dart on him at the end of fantasy drafts this summer. In the last five weeks, he's got the 16th-highest route rate (68.2%) at tight end, yet he's seen just 2.8 targets per game -- the same as teammate Darnell Washington.

I still believe there's hope for a double-digit fantasy effort. He's second on the team in routes during that time period, and no one on the Pittsburgh Steelers has a target share north of 14.0% in this time other than George Pickens (28.2%). 'Muth caught four balls during Thursday's blizzard in Cleveland.

The Cincinnati Bengals can certainly let up a spike week. They allow the sixth-most expected fantasy points, ninth-most targets, and second-most (tied) touchdowns to the position.

It doesn't get much more volatile in fantasy than the lead tight end in Arthur Smith's offense, but I'll be here in NFL DFS this weekend.

Hunter Henry, Patriots

Matchup: vs. Colts

Everything went according to plan for Hunter Henry streamers on Sunday except a score.

Drake Maye's lone passing TD went to teammate Austin Hooper, but Henry crushed just about every other underlying performance indicator over his backup. He was second on the New England Patriots in routes (31) and drew a team-high eight targets. That target volume was eighth among all tight ends this week.

At 1.1 red zone targets per game, more scores are coming for Henry in the future. Somehow, he hasn't found paydirt since Week 6.

Miami let up the seventh-most expected fantasy points to the tight end position, but Henry will upgrade matchups this week to the aforementioned Colts at home. Indianapolis is a top-eight team in expected fantasy points, targets, yards, and touchdowns let up to TEs.

Of the three guys mentioned in this piece, Henry's floor is the highest. He's got the most clear role in his respective passing offense, and Maye has been significantly better at home (0.04 expected points added per drop back) than on the road (-0.19 EPA/db).

Zach Ertz, Commanders

Matchup: vs. Titans

Early in the season, Jayden Daniels peppered Terry McLaurin and left scraps for the other Washington Commanders pass-catchers. Now? Zach Ertz should probably be rostered in most leagues.

Ertz leads Washington in targets per game (7.0) over the last week with McLaurin (5.0) actually also trailing Noah Brown (6.6). There's some juice on those looks for the veteran tight end, too; 1.8 of them have been at least 10 yards deep, and 1.2 of them have been in the red zone.

The end result? His 8.5 expected fantasy points per game in this stretch are 11th in the league and almost dead on with his actual total (8.8).

The issue for Ertz this weekend might be his matchup, though. The Tennessee Titans have allowed the ninth-fewest expected fantasy points to the position, but there is a small glimmer of hope through three touchdowns in the last five weeks for opposing big fellas.

Washington is on bye next week, but his playoff schedule is the New Orleans Saints and a Philadelphia Eagles squad he's already torched. He's probably the last resort if Henry and Freiermuth are scooped up in your league but does have some long-term value.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $150 in Bonus Bets if your first bet of $5+ wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Interested in playing NFL DFS? Head over to FanDuel’s daily fantasy football lobby to see all the offerings for this week's slates.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.