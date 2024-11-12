Fantasy Football: 3 Tight Ends to Stream for Week 11

Tight end has long been the most volatile position in fantasy football. While 2024 offers an exciting crop of tight end options at the top, not every fantasy team has the luxury of rostering an elite option.

Unless you were one of the lucky few to nab a top guy, you'll likely be scouring the waiver wire in search of a diamond in the rough.

However, just because you punted on the tight end position doesn't mean all hope is lost.

Streaming tight end is a real, and effective, strategy -- you just have to know where to look.

That's where I come in, giving you three tight end streamers to target each and every week of the 2024 NFL season. All of these guys should be available in the majority of 12-team leagues and, at the very least, possess value for the upcoming week.

Fantasy Football: TEs to Stream in Week 11

Hunter Henry, Patriots

Matchup: vs. LAR

It was a disappointing showing from Hunter Henry in Week 10, finishing with only 1 catch for 14 yards on 4 targets. Despite the forgettable output this past week, Henry has emerged as a go-to option for rookie Drake Maye, and the veteran tight end draws a favorable matchup versus the Los Angeles Rams.

Since Maye took over as the starting signal-caller for the New England Patriots, Henry leads the team in target share (20.3%) while posting an 83.3% snap rate, 67.7% route rate, and a modest 1.82 yards per route run during that span, per NextGenStats. Finding a tight end who gets consistent usage is tough to find, and Henry has tallied five-plus targets in four of his last five contests.

Ahead of Sunday's clash with the Rams, LA's defense is giving up the ninth-most fantasy points per game to the tight end position. In addition to that, the Rams are permitting the fourth-most fantasy points per target (1.76) and second-most yards per route run (1.80) to tight ends, so Henry is in a prime spot to bounce back in Week 11.

Mike Gesicki, Bengals

Matchup: at LAC

We've seen a direct correlation to Mike Gesicki being a viable tight end option whenever Tee Higgins has been sidelined for the Cincinnati Bengals. While Gesicki was the TE23 in Week 10 in half-PPR formats, he was the TE1 in Week 9 and TE15 in Week 8 with Higgins inactive.

Over that three-game sample, Gesicki is recording a 53.4% snap rate, 63.8% route rate, an 18.1% target share, 2.26 yards per route run, 3.7 downfield targets (targets of 10-plus yards) per game, and 67.7 receiving yards per game. Gesicki isn't much of a blocking tight end, which limits his snaps, but he's a fantastic receiving option in a Joe Burrow-led offense that is first in pass rate over expected (+6.4%) by a decent margin.

It remains to be seen if Higgins makes his return to the offense in Week 11, and it's not surprising that I'd like Gesicki even more if he's sidelined again. If Higgins is active for the Bengals on Sunday night versus the Los Angeles Chargers, I also like Will Dissly a decent bit on the other side in that game.

Jonnu Smith, Dolphins

Matchup: vs. LV

Since Tua Tagovailoa made his return for the Miami Dolphins in Week 8, everyone in Miami's offense has gotten a noticeable boost in production. Even though Jonnu Smith hasn't had a TE1 finish again -- which he achieved in Week 7 with Tua sidelined -- the athletic tight end has been the TE15 and TE16 in the last two weeks.

In the last three games with Tagovailoa back on the field, Smith is generating a 60.5% snap rate, 69.6% route rate, and 1.56 yards per route run. The experienced tight end is also logging the third-highest target share (17.2%) on the Dolphins during that sample, putting him behind Tyreek Hill and De'Von Achane but ahead of Jaylen Waddle.

According to PFF, Smith is producing the ninth-most yards after the catch per reception (5.9) and fifth-most yards per route run (1.83) among tight ends with 25-plus targets this year, and the Dolphins have taken advantage of his YAC ability by giving him plenty of screen passes. Lastly, Smith will square off against a Las Vegas Raiders defense that is allowing the fifth-most fantasy points per target (1.73) and seventh-most yards per route run (1.62) to tight ends.

