Fantasy Football: 3 Quarterbacks to Stream for Week 7

Streaming quarterbacks remains an integral part of fantasy football for those who were willing to wait on the position in favor of loading up at receiver and running back in drafts.

In one-quarterback formats, whether it's 10-team or 12-team leagues, there's going to be decent options on the wire to choose from.

When it comes to streaming a quarterback, there are multiple factors in play -- with none being more important than the defense they're opposing. From there, you can look at things like the situation the QB is in as well as what they've been doing as of late. All of it matters.

With help from our NFL projections, here are some quarterbacks you can stream this week.

NFL odds references are to FanDuel Sportsbook, and lines may change after this article is published.

Fantasy Football QBs to Stream in Week 7

Sam Darnold, Vikings

Matchup: vs. Lions

Sam Darnold has been one of the surprise stories of the season, and the Minnesota Vikings have a huge divisional game this week against the Detroit Lions. It's a matchup that should be good for fantasy as it holds a 49.5-point total and 2.5-point spread.

Darnold has been solid in fantasy and currently ranks as the QB15 by points per game (16.5). While he's unlikely to sustain an 8.0% touchdown rate, Darnold can have success indoors against a Lions defense that just lost one of their key cogs, Aidan Hutchinson.

Our NFL projections are high on Darnold this week, ranking him as the QB5 and projecting him for 18.2 points.

Justin Herbert, Chargers

Matchup: at Cardinals

The Los Angeles Chargers have been the third-most run-heavy team in the league, which has put a cap on Justin Herbert's fantasy potential with Herbert averaging just 11.0 fantasy points per game.

Herbert's production can spike this week in a friendly road matchup with the Arizona Cardinals. Arizona ranks 28th in overall defense by our schedule-adjusted metrics and has been equally bad against both the run and the pass, ranking 28th in both.

This is about as good of a matchup as there is. Herbert isn't going to be viable in one-QB formats very often this season, but this is one of the exceptions. He's our QB19 for the week at a projection of 15.9 points.

Matthew Stafford, Rams

Matchup: vs. Raiders

Matthew Stafford and the Rams have a delightful home matchup this week against the Las Vegas Raiders. LA boasts a 24.5-point implied total and is a 5.5-point favorite.

The Raiders sit 20th in adjusted defense and have permitted the eighth-most FanDuel points per game to signal-callers (18.7).

Stafford's fantasy production has been understandably muted sans his top two receivers. There's a chance Cooper Kupp makes his return this week. Kupp's return would be a shot in the arm for Stafford's outlook, but even if Kupp is sidelined, this is still a nice spot for Stafford.

We project Stafford for 14.5 fantasy points and rank him as the QB23.

