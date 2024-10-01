Fantasy Football: 3 Quarterbacks to Stream for Week 5

Streaming quarterbacks remains an integral part of fantasy football for those who were willing to wait on the position in favor of loading up at receiver and running back in drafts.

In one-quarterback formats, whether it's 10-team or 12-team leagues, there's going to be decent options on the wire to choose from.

When it comes to streaming a quarterback, there are multiple factors in play -- with none being more important than the defense they're opposing. From there, you can look at things like the situation the QB is in as well as what they've been doing as of late. All of it matters.

With help from our NFL projections, here are some quarterbacks you can stream this week.

NFL odds references are to FanDuel Sportsbook, and lines may change after this article is published.

Fantasy Football QBs to Stream in Week 5

Geno Smith, Seahawks

Matchup: vs. Giants

Geno Smith delivered in a big way on Monday night, and he can have another good fantasy day this coming Sunday in a home date with the New York Giants.

In a pass-funnel date at the Detroit Lions in Week 4 -- a game where the Seattle Seahawks went to the air early and often -- Geno threw for 395 passing yards and a score while adding 38 rushing yards. He finished with 21.6 fantasy points (QB8 for the week).

While the passing volume probably won't be quite as juicy this week, Smith can have success versus the G-Men. Per the NFL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, Seattle is a 6.5-point home favorite in the game, and their implied total is a solid 23.5 points.

While a Seahawks win would likely lead to more running plays, it could also lead to more TDs for Geno. In eight wins last year, he tossed 14 total touchdowns. In seven losses, he had just six passing scores. (He played only 15 games.)

Also, don't sleep on the running ability as Smith has now run for at least 30 yards in half of his games this campaign.

Our NFL projections rank Smith as the QB11 for the week.

Justin Fields, Steelers

Matchup: vs. Cowboys

In Week 4, Justin Fields reminded us of his enormous fantasy upside as he ran in two scores en route to a week-best 32.0 fantasy points. He benefitted from being in a negative game script as he attempted 34 passes and also turned some other drop backs into scrambles, finishing with 10 rushing attempts for 55 yards.

We could see a very similar situation unfold this week as the Pittsburgh Steelers are slim 1.5-point home favorites against the Dallas Cowboys.

The Cowboys' defense is currently banged up, with both Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence expected to miss time. That's obviously a good thing for Fields. But even when the Dallas D was closer to full strength, they haven't been that good this year and are permitting the 11th-most FanDuel points per game to QBs (17.9).

Fields' rushing prowess elevates both his floor and his ceiling, and he can take advantage of a date with a short-handed Dallas defense.

We project Fields just behind Geno, ranking him as this week's QB12.

Kirk Cousins, Falcons

Matchup: vs. Buccaneers

Well, it hasn't been pretty so far for Kirk Cousins. He's capable of rebounding Thursday night in a good home matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Cousins is the QB26 on the season, and he's topped 11.1 fantasy points only once through four weeks. It's been bad.

However, this matchup is a good one as Tampa Bay surrenders 18.7 FanDuel points per game to signal-callers, the sixth-most. Atlanta's implied total is a decent 22.5 points.

Plus, despite the slow start, Cousins has quality pieces around him in Atlanta, and he should have better days down the road.

Cousins is a tier or two below Smith and Fields, but if you can't land either of those two, he is a serviceable streaming option in Week 5. Cousins is our QB17 for the week.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Interested in playing NFL DFS? Head over to FanDuel’s daily fantasy football lobby to see all the offerings for this week's slates.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.