Fantasy Football: 3 Quarterbacks to Stream for Week 17

Streaming quarterbacks remains an integral part of fantasy football for those who were willing to wait on the position in favor of loading up at receiver and running back in drafts.

In one-quarterback formats, whether it's 10-team or 12-team leagues, there's going to be decent options on the wire to choose from.

When it comes to streaming a quarterback, there are multiple factors in play -- with none being more important than the defense they're opposing. From there, you can look at things like the situation the QB is in as well as what they've been doing as of late. All of it matters.

With help from our NFL projections, here are some quarterbacks you can stream this week.

Fantasy Football QBs to Stream in Week 17

Anthony Richardson, Colts

Matchup: at Giants

It's not always pretty, but Anthony Richardson is getting it done in fantasy.

Since taking back over as the starter, Richardson is averaging 19.4 fantasy points per game. He's run for at least 32 yards in every game, including four straight outings of 46-plus rushing yards. He's scored five rushing touchdowns in that time and nearly had another running score last week. The rushing ability gives Richardson a solid floor and appealing upside.

Richardson draws a nice matchup this week against the New York Giants. The G-Men rank 23rd overall in defense, per numberFire's schedule-adjusted metrics.

AR can continue putting up solid numbers and is a back-end QB1 for championship week.

Bo Nix, Broncos

Matchup: at Bengals

Bo Nix is the QB9 for the season. I'm not sure why he's still on the wire in nearly 40% of Yahoo! leagues, but he is in a money spot this week.

In Week 17, Nix is facing the Cincinnati Bengals. With a loaded offense and poor defense, Cincy has been a fantasy goldmine this season, playing in several shootouts. The Bengals-Denver Broncos game checks a lot of boxes as it holds a 49.5-point total and 3.0-point spread.

Cincinnati has permitted the fourth-most fantasy points per game to QBs (20.1), and they've allowed the most rushing yards per game to the position (31.9). That's a big deal for Nix, who has run for 23.5 yards per game this season.

Nix enters the week as a locked-and-loaded QB1.

Matthew Stafford, Rams

Matchup: vs. Cardinals

If you can't get AR or Nix, Matthew Stafford is a decent consolation prize.

Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams host the Arizona Cardinals in a game with a 48.5-point total and 5.5-point spread. Arizona ranks 28th in overall defense, giving Stafford a chance to get back on track after two low-scoring weeks.

The tandem of Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp always aids Stafford's outlook, and Stafford has scored 19.2 and 20.2 fantasy points over his past two home games.

In a crucial matchup, Stafford is a solid streaming play this week.

