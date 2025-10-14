Fantasy Football: 3 Players You Can Drop After Week 6

Every week, basically every fantasy website in the industry puts out a waiver wire column -- here's ours for this week. But in some instances, the real problem isn't deciding who to pick up; it's figuring out which players to part ways with.

Knowing when to drop an under-performing player is a tough call, but I'm here to help you out.

These are tough decisions to make -- if they weren't, I wouldn't need to write this article. But it doesn't have to be so hard. After this past week, here are some players you can drop and why.

All NFL projections via our numbers at FanDuel Research, and NFL odds references are to FanDuel Sportsbook. Statistics via NFL Next-Gen Stats and Pro Football Focus unless otherwise stated.

Fantasy Football Players to Drop After Week 6

Bhayshul Tuten, RB, Jaguars

About one month ago, Bhayshul Tuten was a hot commodity on the waiver wire -- especially after Tank Bigsby was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles. Tuten flashed fantasy upside in Week 2 by recording 10 touches for 74 yards, one touchdown, and 14.4 fantasy points. Since, he's averaging only 4.1 fantasy points per game in half-PPR leagues.

After Bigsby was traded paired with that promising performance from Tuten early in the season, many expected the rookie tailback to get more playing time. He took 25.7% of snaps in Week 2 -- which has dropped to a 19.1% snap share over the last four games. Since Week 3, Tuten's receiving only 7.0 adjusted opportunities (carries plus 2x targets) per game compared to Travis Etienne's 21.3 per contest.

The rookie tailback has at least received a little red zone work with a 25.0% red zone rushing attempt share, but it's translated to only one rushing touchdown during the four-game span. Plus, this was nearly a month ago in Week 3. Tuten's fantasy production has only gotten worse over the last three games, totaling only 2.7 fantasy points per game.

The Jaguars' RB2 was already becoming a popular drop following Week 5. According to Yahoo Sports, he's rostered in 45% of leagues, and that should take another dip after Week 6's 3.8 fantasy points.

Tyrone Tracy Jr., RB, Giants

Tyrone Tracy Jr. was out in Week 4 and 5 from a shoulder injury. During the two-game span, Cam Skattebo roared onto the scene by totaling 20.0 rushing attempts, 69.0 rushing yards, 4.0 receptions, 28.0 receiving yards, and 11.7 fantasy points per game.

This felt like Skattebo's audition for the RB1 role, and Tracy's absence allowed the rookie to rack up an absurd 29.0 adjusted opportunities per game during the span. I was hesitant to place Tracy on the drop list a week ago; the backfield share still seemed uncertain with Tracy yet to return from injury. However, Week 6 may have been the final nail in the coffin.

Skattebo had his best performance yet by recording 19 carries for 98 rushing yards and two receptions for 12 receiving yards while scoring three touchdowns. This translated to a whopping 30.0 fantasy points (RB3). With Tracy back in the fold, the New York Giants still leaned into Skattebo by giving him a 71.6% snap share and 23.0 adjusted opportunities while Tracy had a 29.9% snap rate and 4.0 adjusted opportunities. Skattebo also thoroughly dominated red zone touches by taking 92.3% of red zone snaps.

It's officially time to move on from Tracy. Skattebo taking most of the work says enough, but he also had his best efficiency yet at 5.2 yards per carry in Week 6 compared to 3.5 yards per rushing attempt over Week 4 and 5. Look for Tracy's 50.0% roster rate to plummet on Wednesday morning.

Hassan Haskins, RB, Chargers

Rounding out our drop candidates of the week, we have yet another running back. The Los Angeles Chargers continue to deal with injuries in the backfield as Najee Harris (Achilles) is out for the season while Omarion Hampton (ankle) is expected to miss extended time. This put Hassan Haskins and Kimani Vidal atop the waiver wire priority list last week.

Following Week 6, Haskins looks like the odd man out -- especially when L.A. is expected to shop for a running back via trade. Vidal enjoyed a 69.4% snap share and 26.0 adjusted opportunities compared to Haskins' 29.0% snap rate and 8.0 adjusted opportunities on Sunday. I don't see the Bolts moving away from this split when Vidal posted 3.22 rushing yards over expectation per carry (RYOE/c) while Haskins logged -0.68 RYOE/c, per NFL Next Gen Stats.

Similar to Week 5's small sample size of Vidal taking 55.6% of red zone snaps compared to Haskins' mark of 0.0%, Vidal once again dominated red zone touches thanks to an 82.4% red zone snap share while Haskins posted an 11.8% share. Vidal already took the bulk of the work -- even stacking four targets to Haskins' one -- and he's getting the most valuable touches in the red zone.

After Vidal posted 21.3 fantasy points in Week 6 (RB8), he's the top priority on the waiver wire ahead of Week 7. Haskins is in the rearview mirror, logging only 2.8 fantasy points on Sunday. His roster percentage of 53% should tank this week.

