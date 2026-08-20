Cardinals vs Reds Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 20

Odds updated as of 9:12 p.m.

MLB action on Thursday includes the St. Louis Cardinals playing the Cincinnati Reds.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about this game.

Cardinals vs Reds Game Info

St. Louis Cardinals (65-62) vs. Cincinnati Reds (60-66)

Date: Thursday, August 20, 2026

Thursday, August 20, 2026 Time: 12:40 p.m. ET

12:40 p.m. ET Venue: Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio Coverage: Reds.TV and Cardinals.TV

Cardinals vs Reds Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: STL: (-110) | CIN: (-106)

STL: (-110) | CIN: (-106) Spread: STL: -1.5 (+146) | CIN: +1.5 (-178)

STL: -1.5 (+146) | CIN: +1.5 (-178) Total: 9 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Cardinals vs Reds Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Michael McGreevy (Cardinals) - 5-9, 3.48 ERA vs Brady Singer (Reds) - 5-11, 4.66 ERA

The probable starters are Michael McGreevy (5-9) for the Cardinals and Brady Singer (5-11) for the Reds. McGreevy's team is 13-11-0 against the spread in his starts this season. When McGreevy starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 3-3. The Reds are 12-11-0 against the spread when Singer starts. The Reds have a 7-11 record in Singer's 18 starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Cardinals vs Reds Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Reds win (52.3%)

Cardinals vs Reds Moneyline

St. Louis is the favorite, -110 on the moneyline, while Cincinnati is a -106 underdog despite being at home.

Cardinals vs Reds Spread

The Cardinals are at the Reds and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Cardinals are +146 to cover the runline, with the Reds being -178.

Cardinals vs Reds Over/Under

An over/under of 9 has been set for Cardinals-Reds on Aug. 20, with the over being -115 and the under -105.

Bet on St. Louis Cardinals vs. Cincinnati Reds on FanDuel today!

Cardinals vs Reds Betting Trends

The Cardinals have won in 22, or 56.4%, of the 39 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season St. Louis has come away with a win 22 times in 39 chances when named as a favorite of at least -110 on the moneyline.

The Cardinals and their opponents have hit the over in 49 of their 123 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Cardinals are 66-57-0 against the spread in their 123 games that had a posted line this season.

The Reds have been the underdog on the moneyline 82 total times this season. They've gone 39-43 in those games.

Cincinnati has gone 36-44 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -106 or longer (45%).

The Reds have had an over/under set by bookmakers 123 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 64 of those games (64-57-2).

The Reds have covered 52.8% of their games this season, going 65-58-0 against the spread.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Alec Burleson leads St. Louis with a slugging percentage of .493, fueled by 55 extra-base hits. He has a .289 batting average and an on-base percentage of .354.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 15th in batting average, 41st in on-base percentage, and 20th in slugging.

Burleson will look for his sixth straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .381 with three doubles, two home runs, a walk and eight RBIs.

Jordan Walker has 138 hits, which is best among St. Louis batters this season. He's batting .289 with 52 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .498 with an on-base percentage of .347.

He ranks 15th in batting average, 50th in on-base percentage and 16th in slugging among qualified batters.

Walker heads into this game looking to extend his four-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .429 with four doubles, a home run and four RBIs.

JJ Wetherholt has 113 hits this season and has a slash line of .241/.346/.371.

Ivan Herrera leads St. Louis with an OBP of .361 this season while batting .246 with 60 walks and 78 runs scored.

Reds Player Leaders

Sal Stewart has totaled 124 hits with a .471 slugging percentage, both team-best numbers for the Reds. He's batting .258 and with an on-base percentage of .333.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, he is 68th in batting average, 71st in on-base percentage and 32nd in slugging percentage.

Stewart brings a three-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .250 with a double and two RBIs.

Elly De La Cruz's .341 on-base percentage paces his team. He has a batting average of .259 while slugging .470.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 64th in batting average, 59th in on-base percentage and 33rd in slugging percentage.

JJ Bleday is hitting .220 with 13 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 57 walks.

Tyler Stephenson has 16 doubles, 12 home runs and 37 walks while hitting .245.

Cardinals vs Reds Head to Head

8/18/2026: 3-0 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

3-0 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 8/17/2026: 6-5 CIN (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

6-5 CIN (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 8/17/2026: 2-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: +100)

2-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: +100) 7/26/2026: 5-3 CIN (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

5-3 CIN (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 7/25/2026: 7-0 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

7-0 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 7/24/2026: 4-2 CIN (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

4-2 CIN (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 6/7/2026: 5-3 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

5-3 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 6/6/2026: 6-5 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

6-5 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 6/5/2026: 10-3 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

10-3 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 5/23/2026: 7-6 CIN (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

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