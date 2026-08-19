League-Winning RBs in Summary

Bucky Irving, Buccaneers

TreVeyon Henderson, Patriots

Quinshon Judkins, Browns

Very few things can be as impactful to your fantasy football title chances in as hitting on a breakout running back.

Whether it's a young back poised for a breakout, a proven runner with a better-than-expected workload, or a player with elite touchdown upside, these running backs have the talent and opportunity to become league-winning picks in 2026 fantasy football drafts.

All ADP references come from FantasyPros' half-PPR ADP, and ADP may change after this article is published.

Fantasy Football League Winning RBs 2026

Quinshon Judkins, Browns

ADP: 44th overall (RB20)

Quinshon Judkins Regular Season Rushing TDs 2026-27 Quinshon Judkins Over 7.5 @ Quinshon Judkins Under 7.5 More odds in Sportsbook

Quinshon Judkins' rookie efficiency doesn't jump off the page, but his workload and touchdown production provide plenty of reasons for optimism. Despite playing only 14 games, he handled 230 carries for 827 yards and 7 touchdowns, adding 26 receptions for 171 yards. He scored those seven TDs playing in an offense that struggled for much of the season. Judkins also averaged 3.2 yards after contact per carry, which ranked seventh among backs with at least 200 rushing attempts. He's been fully cleared after the ankle and fibula injury that ended his rookie season, and he enters 2026 positioned as the Cleveland Browns‘ lead back. A healthy Judkins with another heavy workload gives fantasy managers a clear path to both volume and double-digit-touchdown upside.

Bucky Irving, Buccaneers

ADP: 46th overall (RB21)

Bucky Irving Regular Season Rushing Yards 2026-27 Bucky Irving Over 825.5 @ Bucky Irving Under 825.5 More odds in Sportsbook

Bucky Irving is an appealing bounce-back target after injuries derailed his 2025 season. He was limited to 10 games but still produced 865 scrimmage yards, including 588 rushing yards and 277 receiving yards, while catching 30 passes. More importantly, we've already seen that he can deliver the goods: Irving erupted for 1,122 rushing yards on 5.4 yards per carry as a rookie in 2024, adding 47 receptions for 392 yards. His 5.4 yards per carry set a Tampa Bay Buccaneers single-season record among qualified rushers, and his 35.8% missed-tackle rate led NFL ball carriers with at least 150 touches that season. Irving is healthy and taking first-team reps entering 2026, giving him a legitimate opportunity to return to that high-end RB1 trajectory.

TreVeyon Henderson, Patriots

ADP: 52nd overall (RB24)

AFC East Winner 2026-27 AFC East Winner 2026-27 Buffalo Bills -130 New England Patriots +130 New York Jets +1900 Miami Dolphins +4000 View more odds in Sportsbook

TreVeyon Henderson showed exactly why he carries so much fantasy upside during an explosive rookie season. He turned 180 carries into 911 rushing yards and 9 touchdowns, an excellent 5.1 yards per carry, while adding 35 receptions for 221 yards and another score. His big-play ability was especially impressive, as Henderson scored four touchdowns of at least 50 yards. Rhamondre Stevenson remains involved, which is why Henderson’s ADP is where it is, but if Stevenson gets hurt or Henderson takes over this backfield via his play, Henderson has one of the higher ceilings among backs being drafted outside the very top tier.

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Fantasy Football FAQ

What's the difference between PPR and non-PPR scoring? PPR (Points Per Reception) gives players points for each catch, which typically elevates receiver value and makes your league’s overall scoring less reliant on touchdowns. There’s also half-PPR scoring, which awards 0.5 points per catch. Standard scoring doesn’t give any points for receptions, counting only touchdowns and yards.

PPR (Points Per Reception) gives players points for each catch, which typically elevates receiver value and makes your league’s overall scoring less reliant on touchdowns. There’s also half-PPR scoring, which awards 0.5 points per catch. Standard scoring doesn’t give any points for receptions, counting only touchdowns and yards. How many teams are in a fantasy football league? Leagues usually feature 10 to 12 teams.

Leagues usually feature 10 to 12 teams. What's the waiver wire actually about? The waiver wire consists of all the free agents in your league. These players can see their value impacted by injuries to other players as well as role changes and can sometimes become coveted assets.

The waiver wire consists of all the free agents in your league. These players can see their value impacted by injuries to other players as well as role changes and can sometimes become coveted assets. What's the difference between season-long and DFS strategy? Season-long rewards consistency and floor; DFS rewards ceiling and volatility. High-variance boom/bust guys are usually better DFS plays than season-long anchors.

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