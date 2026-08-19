Cubs vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 19

Odds updated as of 10:12 p.m.

On Wednesday in MLB, the Chicago Cubs are up against the Chicago White Sox.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about this game.

Cubs vs White Sox Game Info

Chicago Cubs (73-53) vs. Chicago White Sox (65-59)

Date: Wednesday, August 19, 2026

Wednesday, August 19, 2026 Time: 2:20 p.m. ET

2:20 p.m. ET Venue: Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: MARQ and CHSN

Cubs vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CHC: (-168) | CHW: (+156)

CHC: (-168) | CHW: (+156) Spread: CHC: -1.5 (+114) | CHW: +1.5 (-137)

CHC: -1.5 (+114) | CHW: +1.5 (-137) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (+102) | Under: (-124)

Cubs vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Clay Holmes (Cubs) - 5-5, 2.56 ERA vs TBA (White Sox)

The Cubs will look to Clay Holmes (5-5), while the White Sox's starting pitcher has not yet been announced. Holmes' team is 5-6-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Holmes' team has been victorious in 71.4% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 5-2.

Cubs vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cubs win (69.6%)

Cubs vs White Sox Moneyline

The Cubs vs White Sox moneyline has the Cubs as a -168 favorite, while the White Sox are a +156 underdog on the road.

Cubs vs White Sox Spread

The Cubs are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the White Sox. The Cubs are +114 to cover, while the White Sox are -137 to cover.

A total of 9.5 runs has been set for the Cubs-White Sox contest on Aug. 19, with the over available at +102 and the under at -124.

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Cubs vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Cubs have been chosen as favorites in 81 games this year and have walked away with the win 47 times (58%) in those games.

This year, the Cubs have won 10 of 16 games when listed as at least -168 or better on the moneyline.

The Cubs and their opponents have hit the over in 66 of their 121 games with a total this season.

The Cubs have an against the spread mark of 61-60-0 in 121 games with a line this season.

The White Sox have won 48.9% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (45-47).

In games they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +156 or longer, the White Sox have a record of 2-6 (25%).

The White Sox have combined with their opponents to go over the total 68 times this season for a 68-52-1 record against the over/under.

The White Sox have covered 58.7% of their games this season, going 71-50-0 against the spread.

Cubs Player Leaders

Pete Crow-Armstrong leads Chicago with 135 hits and an OBP of .379, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .550. He's batting .281.

He is 23rd in batting average, 10th in on-base percentage, and fourth in slugging among qualifying hitters in the majors.

Crow-Armstrong has picked up at least one hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .227 with a double, three home runs, a walk and five RBIs.

Alex Bregman is batting .255 with 24 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 63 walks, while slugging .407 with an on-base percentage of .347.

He ranks 77th in batting average, 50th in on-base percentage and 90th in slugging among qualified hitters.

Nico Hoerner has 130 hits this season and has a slash line of .265/.325/.365.

Hoerner has logged a hit or more in two straight games. In his last five games he is batting .333 with a walk and two RBIs.

Seiya Suzuki has 22 home runs, 74 RBI and a batting average of .273 this season.

Suzuki enters this matchup on a four-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .263 with three doubles, two home runs, two walks and four RBIs.

White Sox Player Leaders

Miguel Vargas has 28 doubles, a triple, 28 home runs and 69 walks while batting .239. He's slugging .489 with an on-base percentage of .345.

He ranks 105th in batting average, 52nd in on-base percentage and 25th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in the majors.

Vargas heads into this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is hitting .318 with two doubles, three home runs, three walks and four RBIs.

Chase Meidroth's .411 slugging percentage paces his team. He has a batting average of .275 with an on-base percentage of .351.

He is currently 34th in batting average, 43rd in on-base percentage and 86th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Munetaka Murakami has racked up a team-best OBP (.371), and leads the White Sox in hits (74).

Sam Antonacci is batting .273 with 18 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 29 walks.

Cubs vs White Sox Head to Head

8/17/2026: 7-5 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

7-5 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 5/17/2026: 9-8 CHW (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

9-8 CHW (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 5/16/2026: 8-3 CHW (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

8-3 CHW (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 5/15/2026: 10-5 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

10-5 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 7/27/2025: 5-4 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

5-4 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 7/26/2025: 6-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

6-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 7/25/2025: 12-5 CHW (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -186, Underdog Moneyline: +156)

12-5 CHW (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -186, Underdog Moneyline: +156) 5/18/2025: 6-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

6-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215) 5/17/2025: 7-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250)

7-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250) 5/16/2025: 13-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

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