Twins vs Braves Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 19

Odds updated as of 9:11 p.m.

The Minnesota Twins will take on the Atlanta Braves in MLB action on Wednesday.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Twins vs Braves Game Info

Minnesota Twins (61-65) vs. Atlanta Braves (74-51)

Date: Wednesday, August 19, 2026

Wednesday, August 19, 2026 Time: 1:40 p.m. ET

1:40 p.m. ET Venue: Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: Twins.TV and BravesVsn

Twins vs Braves Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIN: (-116) | ATL: (-102)

MIN: (-116) | ATL: (-102) Spread: MIN: +1.5 (-178) | ATL: -1.5 (+146)

MIN: +1.5 (-178) | ATL: -1.5 (+146) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Twins vs Braves Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Taj Bradley (Twins) - 9-5, 3.98 ERA vs AJ Smith-Shawver (Braves) - 0-0, 4.15 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Twins will send Taj Bradley (9-5) to the mound, while AJ Smith-Shawver will answer the bell for the Braves. Bradley's team is 15-8-0 against the spread this season in his starts. When Bradley starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 6-2. Smith-Shawver has started just one game with a set spread, which the Braves failed to cover. The Braves have yet to be named a moneyline underdog when Smith-Shawver starts this season.

Twins vs Braves Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Braves win (55.7%)

Twins vs Braves Moneyline

Minnesota is the favorite, -116 on the moneyline, while Atlanta is a -102 underdog on the road.

Twins vs Braves Spread

The Braves are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Twins. The Braves are +146 to cover, while the Twins are -178 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Twins vs Braves Over/Under

The over/under for Twins-Braves on Aug. 19 is 8.5. The over is -115, and the under is -105.

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Twins vs Braves Betting Trends

The Twins have won in 24, or 54.5%, of the 44 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Minnesota has come away with a win 17 times in 31 chances when named as a favorite of at least -116 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Twins have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 68 of 123 chances this season.

The Twins are 67-56-0 against the spread in their 123 games that had a posted line this season.

The Braves have won 14 of the 27 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (51.9%).

Atlanta has a 13-7 record (winning 65% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of -102 or longer.

In the 120 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Braves, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 56 times (56-60-4).

The Braves have a 64-56-0 record against the spread this season (covering 53.3% of the time).

Twins Player Leaders

Brooks Lee has 19 doubles, three triples, 18 home runs and 33 walks while hitting .243. He has an on-base percentage of .299 and a slugging percentage of .421.

Among qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 97th, his on-base percentage ranks 122nd, and he is 76th in slugging.

Josh Bell has hit 16 homers this season while driving in 74 runs. He's batting .256 this season and slugging .424 with an on-base percentage of .318.

Among all qualifying hitters, he ranks 75th in batting average, 94th in on-base percentage and 71st in slugging percentage.

Bell has picked up at least one hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .368 with a double, two walks and three RBIs.

Kody Clemens leads Minnesota with 94 hits. He is batting .233 this season and 46 of his hits have gone for extra bases.

Clemens takes a two-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is hitting .263 with a home run, two walks and three RBIs.

Luke Keaschall leads Minnesota with an OBP of .362 this season while batting .268 with 47 walks and 58 runs scored.

Braves Player Leaders

Matt Olson paces the Braves with 128 hits. He's batting .264 and slugging .552 with an on-base percentage of .341.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 57th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 59th and he is third in slugging.

Olson enters this matchup on a three-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .222 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and three RBIs.

Ozzie Albies is hitting .251 with 22 doubles, 20 home runs and 38 walks. He's slugging .422 with an on-base percentage of .307.

He ranks 81st in batting average, 112th in on-base percentage and 75th in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

Michael Harris II has accumulated a slugging percentage of .480, a team-high for the Braves.

Drake Baldwin paces his team with a .360 on-base percentage.

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