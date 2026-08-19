Heisman Odds: Carr, Manning the Early 2026 Heisman Favorites

The 2026 college football season is almost here.

After Indiana’s Fernando Mendoza won the Heisman Trophy a season ago, who are the favorites to win it for the 2026-27 campaign?

According to FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the current Heisman odds.

All college football betting odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

2026 Heisman Odds

Full Heisman Trophy odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Player Odds CJ Carr +700 Arch Manning +800 Darian Mensah +1000 Dante Moore +1200 Julian Sayin +1300 Trinidad Chambliss +1300 Jeremiah Smith +1500 View Full Table ChevronDown

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.