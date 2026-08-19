Padres vs Mets Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 19

Odds updated as of 9:12 p.m.

The San Diego Padres versus the New York Mets is on the MLB schedule for Wednesday.

Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Padres vs Mets Game Info

San Diego Padres (67-59) vs. New York Mets (57-69)

Date: Wednesday, August 19, 2026

Wednesday, August 19, 2026 Time: 1:10 p.m. ET

1:10 p.m. ET Venue: Citi Field -- Queens, New York

Citi Field -- Queens, New York Coverage: SNY and Padres.TV

Padres vs Mets Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SD: (-134) | NYM: (+114)

SD: (-134) | NYM: (+114) Spread: SD: -1.5 (+125) | NYM: +1.5 (-150)

SD: -1.5 (+125) | NYM: +1.5 (-150) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Padres vs Mets Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Michael King (Padres) - 8-8, 3.41 ERA vs Robert Stock (Mets) - 0-2, 6.57 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Padres will send Michael King (8-8) to the mound, while Robert Stock (0-2) will take the ball for the Mets. King and his team have a record of 9-16-0 against the spread when he starts. King's team has won 46.7% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (7-8). When Stock starts, the Mets are 1-2-0 against the spread. The Mets were named the moneyline underdog for two Stock starts this season -- they lost both.

Padres vs Mets Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Padres win (53%)

Padres vs Mets Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Mets-Padres, New York is the underdog at +114, and San Diego is -134 playing on the road.

Padres vs Mets Spread

The Mets are +1.5 on the run line against the Padres. The Mets are -150 to cover, and the Padres are +125.

Padres vs Mets Over/Under

The Padres-Mets contest on Aug. 19 has been given an over/under of 8.5 runs. The over is set at -115 and the under at -105.

Bet on San Diego Padres vs. New York Mets on FanDuel today!

Padres vs Mets Betting Trends

The Padres have been favorites in 52 games this season and have come away with the win 29 times (55.8%) in those contests.

San Diego has a record of 16-9 when favored by -134 or more this year.

Contests with the Padres have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 56 of 126 chances this season.

The Padres have posted a record of 72-54-0 against the spread this season.

The Mets have won 16 of the 51 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (31.4%).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +114 or longer, New York has a 6-19 record (winning only 24% of its games).

In the 122 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Mets, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 54 times (54-61-7).

The Mets are 56-66-0 against the spread this season.

Padres Player Leaders

Fernando Tatis Jr. has 134 hits and an OBP of .352 to go with a slugging percentage of .420. All three of those stats rank first among San Diego hitters this season. He has a .279 batting average, as well.

Among all qualified hitters, he is 27th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 42nd, and he is 77th in slugging.

Manny Machado has 20 doubles, 23 home runs and 57 walks. He's batting .212 and slugging .407 with an on-base percentage of .297.

Among all qualified, he is 135th in batting average, 125th in on-base percentage and 90th in slugging percentage.

Jackson Merrill has collected 116 base hits, an OBP of .295 and a slugging percentage of .415 this season.

Merrill heads into this game with two games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is hitting .176 with a double, two walks and an RBI.

Xander Bogaerts is batting .221 with a .321 OBP and 46 RBI for San Diego this season.

Mets Player Leaders

Bo Bichette has a .386 slugging percentage, which paces the Mets. He's batting .267 with an on-base percentage of .314.

Including all qualified players in MLB, he ranks 49th in batting average, 102nd in on-base percentage and 110th in slugging percentage.

Bichette brings a five-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is hitting .389 with a triple, a home run, a walk and three RBIs.

Carson Benge has collected 123 hits with a .335 OBP to pace his team in both. He has a batting average of .273 while slugging .415.

His batting average ranks 38th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 69th, and he is 83rd in slugging.

Francisco Lindor is batting .243 with seven doubles, four triples, 12 home runs and 34 walks.

Marcus Semien has 10 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 31 walks while batting .210.

Padres vs Mets Head to Head

8/17/2026: 2-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

2-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 6/7/2026: 7-3 NYM (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

7-3 NYM (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 6/6/2026: 3-2 SD (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

3-2 SD (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 6/5/2026: 5-0 NYM (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

5-0 NYM (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/18/2025: 6-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

6-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/17/2025: 7-4 SD (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

7-4 SD (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/16/2025: 8-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

8-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 7/30/2025: 5-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 7/29/2025: 7-1 SD (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

7-1 SD (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 7/28/2025: 7-6 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

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