Fantasy Football: 3 Kickers to Stream for Week 5

Kickers aren't part of every fantasy league, but if they're used in yours, you shouldn't gloss over the position. Fantasy points are fantasy points, and hitting on a high-scoring week from a kicker can help you win your matchup.

Streaming the position might be the best way to go about it, and if that's the strategy you're deploying, this weekly article should be handy for you.

Here are three kickers you can stream this week.

Fantasy Football Kickers to Stream for Week 5

Austin Seibert, Commanders

Matchup: vs. Browns

The Washington Commanders are showing signs of being a nearly perfect team for fantasy purposes, entering the day with numberFire's best schedule-adjusted offense while also having the worst adjusted defense. In other words, they should continue to be involved in a lot of shootouts, and they've scored 38 and 42 points in their last two matchups.

Kicker Austin Seibert made a big splash in his Commanders debut in Week 2 by converting seven field goals for 22 fantasy points, but he hasn't disappointed in the weeks that have followed, as Jayden Daniels' strong play has helped Seibert to 9 and 11 fantasy points. In total, Seibert has gone 10 for 10 on field goals and 9 for 9 on extra points across his three games.

In terms of fantasy points per game, he actually ranks second among kickers behind only Brandon Aubrey. However, while Aubrey is nearly universally rostered in fantasy leagues, Seibert is nearly universally available. Seibert is rostered in just 2% of Yahoo! leagues and 5% of ESPN formats.

Washington's Week 5 matchup versus the Cleveland Browns has a middling 43.5-point total that will certainly test this team's shootout potential, but they still have a solid 23.25 implied team total, so their kicker should get his chances.

While we're still just a month into this campaign, the Commanders' promising offense -- and poor defense -- could lead to Seibert having long-term potential as a kicker, which makes him one of the top kicker adds this week.

Chris Boswell, Steelers

Matchup: vs. Cowboys

Chris Boswell enters the week averaging the third-most kicking points per game, and while that's been boosted by an absurd 26 fantasy points in Week 1, he's scored at least 8 points in each of the three weeks since. On the season, he's nailed 11 for 12 field goals and all 6 extra points.

Although the Pittsburgh Steelers are just 20th in adjusted offense, which could limit Boswell's opportunities in tougher matchups, this week's spot at home against the Dallas Cowboys could be a good one. The Cowboys are not only numberFire's 24th-ranked adjusted defense, but PFF grades them 32nd on that side of the ball. Worse yet, injuries to DeMarcus Lawrence and Micah Parsons could further put this defense in a hole.

The Steelers also get a plus matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 6, giving Boswell some multi-week appeal.

Brayden Narveson, Packers

Matchup: at Rams

Brayden Narveson is coming off an awful performance against the Minnesota Vikings, missing kicks from 37 and 49 yards in a game the Green Bay Packers would ultimately lose by just two points. Narveson is now just 9 for 13 on his field goal attempts, and despite coach Matt LaFleur giving his kicker a vote of confidence, his status should be monitored in case the Packers decide to go in another direction.

Given everything above, Naverson's inclusion here may seem curious -- but Green Bay's matchup is just that good this week. The Packers are on the road against the Los Angeles Rams, a team that's 31st in adjusted defense and play in a dome. Despite being away from home, Green Bay is a 3.0-point favorite and have one of the week's highest implied team totals (25.5).

Despite the rookie kicker's struggles, he had scored double-digit fantasy points in three straight games before his Week 4 dud. If nothing else, he's someone to have on the radar, as if he's able to hold this job, he should get plenty of kicking chances behind an offense that should be scoring plenty of points with Jordan Love back in the saddle.

