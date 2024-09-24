Fantasy Football: 3 Kickers to Stream for Week 4

Kickers aren't part of every fantasy league, but if they're used in yours, you shouldn't gloss over the position. Fantasy points are fantasy points, and hitting on a high-scoring week from a kicker can help you win your matchup.

Streaming the position might be the best way to go about it, and if that's the strategy you're deploying, this weekly article should be handy for you.

Here are three kickers you can stream this week.

All NFL projections via our numbers at FanDuel Research, and NFL odds references are to FanDuel Sportsbook. Lines may change after this article is published.

Fantasy Football Kickers to Stream for Week 4

Matt Prater, Cardinals

Matchup: vs. Commanders

This marks the third week in a row that Matt Prater pops up on this list, but he's still rostered in just 10% of Yahoo! leagues and 4% of ESPN leagues, so there's a good chance he's still out there.

It's not like Prater has performed poorly, either, scoring 8, 14, and 9 fantasy points while hitting all his field goals (6 for 6) and extra points (8 for 8). He enters Week 4 as the K9 in fantasy.

But the main reason to like Prater is that he plays for an Arizona Cardinals team that has shootout potential practically every week as numberFire's 8th-ranked adjusted offense and 21st-ranked adjusted defense, which should lead to ample kicking opportunities. Although Week 3's matchup against the Detroit Lions didn't live up to scoring expectations, the Cardinals are in the perfect spot to bounce back against the Washington Commanders.

Coming off a 38-33 upset over the Cincinnati Bengals, Washington is looking like an ideal opponent for fantasy points, coming in ranked 2nd in adjusted offense and 32nd in adjusted defense. While we can be skeptical of the Commanders staying that high on the offensive side, they're showing signs they can at least be above average, which should lead to more high-total contests.

Arizona is favored at home, and this matchup has a 50.5 over/under, resulting in the Cardinals boasting a week-high 27.0-point implied team total.

Prater should be plenty busy in this one, and he's likely the top kicker available on your waiver wire.

Austin Seibert, Commanders

Matchup: at Cardinals

If you can't nab Prater, then his counterpart on the other side is worth a look.

After parting ways with kicker Cade York ahead of Week 2, the Commanders signed Austin Seibert, and Seibert wasted no time making a strong impression, knocking through 7-of-7 field goals against the New York Giants for 22 fantasy points.

While Seibert attempted just one field goal in Monday's win over Cincinnati, it was still an encouraging game for his future prospects, as Jayden Daniels and the Washington offense came alive for five touchdowns, leading to their kicker adding five extra points on his way to nine fantasy points.

With the Commanders looking ahead of schedule on offense while simultaneously still owning a weak defense, Seibert could work his way up the kicking ranks, and he should get his kicking chances in Week 4 if this Arizona matchup reaches its lofty total.

Jake Bates, Detroit Lions

Matchup: vs. Seahawks

Jake Bates has been a mainstay in these pieces, and although he's seen his roster percentage creep up on some websites, he's available in 80% of Yahoo! leagues. After scoring just two fantasy points in what was supposed to be a plum spot against the Cardinals, chances are he will be dropped by some frustrated managers, as well.

Despite the poor showing, we shouldn't give up on Bates just yet. While the kicker did miss an extra point in Week 3 -- his first miss of the year -- he also had zero field goal attempts, and that shouldn't be the norm over the long haul.

Admittedly, this Detroit offense hasn't lived up to expectations so far, but they were one of the NFL's top units in 2023 and should be able to pick things up. They're a 4.5-point home favorite against the Seattle Seahawks this week and come in with a promising 25.5-point implied team total.

Per our Brandon Gdula, this matchup could have the fastest pace in Week 4, further pointing to more offense. Although Seattle is 3-0 and has performed well defensively, these Lions are a big step up in competition over the Denver Broncos, New England Patriots, and Tua-less Miami Dolphins.

Perhaps this is the week this Lions offense really gets going, leading to a more productive outing for Bates.

