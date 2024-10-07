Fantasy Football: 3 Defenses to Stream for Week 6

Every point matters when it comes to winning in season-long fantasy football, meaning you can't afford to leave points on the table. While we don't spend top-notch draft capital on D/STs in our fantasy football drafts, ignoring them during the season can cost you dearly.

Streaming defenses throughout the year is a great way to ensure you get the most out of your D/ST slot. Even the best defenses draw tough weekly matchups, and even the worst defenses are capable of strong fantasy outings in the right situations.

This article is here to help you parse through all of those situations and to present you with three streamers that are available in most leagues.

Fantasy Football D/ST to Stream for Week 6

Philadelphia Eagles

Matchup: vs. Browns

For the sake of fantasy football managers' sanity, simply targeting weak offenses can be the best strategy for D/ST streamers. That's the strategy this week, starting with the Philadelphia Eagles facing the Cleveland Browns.

Cleveland has been putrid with an average score margin of -8.4 (fifth-worst) -- especially the offense, which is averaging 15.8 points per game (third-fewest) and 239.4 yards per contest (the fewest). It gets worse as the Browns are logging 3.8 yards per play (the fewest).

The Philly D/ST has been far from a good play, averaging only 3.5 fantasy points per game (fifth-fewest). However, Philadelphia can thrive against Cleveland -- just as past D/STs have. For example, the Washington Commanders D/ST averaged 2.3 fantasy points per game prior to facing the Browns. Washington's D/ST proceeded to log 13.0 points in Week 5's matchup (fifth-best prior to Monday Night Football).

It doesn't stop there as four of Cleveland's five opponents finished in the top 10 of D/ST scoring. This featured several poor defensive units, including the Las Vegas Raiders (tied for third-fewest fantasy points per game).

Philadelphia still has a talented D, one that includes Pro Football Focus' fourth-best pass rush grade. The Browns have given up the most sacks in the NFL (26) and hold PFF's third-worst pass block grade. Sacks will likely be the Eagles' best route to fantasy points.

Houston Texans

Matchup: at Patriots

Sticking with the theme of playing against bad offenses, the Houston Texans travel to take on the New England Patriots. Similar to the Browns, the Pats' offense has been a like a stick in the mud, totaling only 12.4 PPG (second-fewest), 250.8 yards per contest (second-fewest), and 4.3 plays per game (second-fewest).

This has also meant success for the opposing defense in fantasy. The New York Jets' D/ST logged 16.0 points in Week 3 (2nd-most that week), followed by the San Francisco 49ers posting 22.0 points in Week 4 (the most), and the Miami Dolphins' defense coming up with 6.0 points this past Sunday (14th-most prior to MNF).

While the Texans' D isn't as good as the Jets' defense, it's comparable to San Fran and Miami. The 49ers are giving up 5.6 yards per play (12th-most) while the Fins are surrendering 5.2 (11th-fewest). In fact, Houston is much better in this metric, giving up only 4.8 yards per play (tied for the fourth-fewest).

Outside of Houston's D/ST scoring 15.0 fantasy points in Week 2 (third-most), it's been tough sledding for the Texans' D in fantasy. In fact, the unit is tied for the 10th-fewest fantasy points per game at 5.2.

However, Houston's D/ST is still capable of putting up some points in Week 6. We shouldn't be too worried about the Patriots scoring much considering their averages, and quarterback Jacoby Brissett has -0.28 expected points added per dropback (EPA/db) this season, per NFL's Next Gen Stats. The Texans are giving up only 5.9 yards per passing attempt (fourth-fewest).

Additionally, Houston has the 6th-highest sack rate while being tied for the 10th-most sacks (15.0). New England has allowed the second-most sacks in the league while holding Pro Football Focus' second-worst pass block grade.

Boasting exceptional pass rush and getting a friendly matchup, the Texans' D/ST is a solid streamer option for Week 6.

Indianapolis Colts

Matchup: at Titans

The Indianapolis Colts' defense is mediocre by most accounts. According to numberFire's nERD-based NFL power rankings, the unit is the 11th-worst defense while being tied for the 12th-fewest fantasy points per game (5.4).

Indy has lacked spike weeks, but the D/ST has been more consistent in comparison to the Eagles' and Texans' units. For example, Indianapolis put up back-to-back top-10 weekly finishes in Week 3 and Week 4. After a week to forget in Week 5 -- 0.0 points against the Jacksonville Jaguars -- the unit could get back on track in Week 6.

The Colts' defense is tasked with defending the Tennessee Titans, who own the fourth-worst offense by numberFire's metrics. Along with the Titans averaging the third-fewest yards per game, this game has a pretty low total at 42.5.

The biggest factor here is Tennessee giving up 2.3 turnovers per game (the most). After leaving Week 4 with a shoulder injury, Levis is expected to return to practice this week. Levis in the starting lineup should only help the Indy D/ST as he has the most turnovers among quarterbacks (nine), and this is with him playing in only four games while most teams are five games into the season.

The Colts are forcing 1.6 turnovers per game (seventh-most) and can take advantage of Levis' turnover woes. The Titans feature an inefficient offense, and this is a great matchup for the Colts D/ST.

