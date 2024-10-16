Fantasy Basketball Printable Cheat Sheets: Player Rankings and NBA Schedule Grid

The start of the 2024-25 NBA season is quickly approaching, but for many before tip-off comes the highly anticipated fantasy basketball draft.

While superstars like Victor Wembanyamaand Nikola Jovic will be swept up within the first few picks, having a strategy for the entirety of your draft can make or break your fantasy team.

Luckily, FanDuel Research has all the tools you need to optimize your fantasy draft picks. This includes cheat sheets for points and categories scoring formats, as well as a schedule grid with every team. Let's get into it.

Fantasy Basketball Printable Cheat Sheets

We've compiled our top 250 players based on points scoring, according to numberFire projections. Points leagues work off of an established point value for each stat. These points can differ, but 1.0 points per point, 1.2 per rebound, 1.5 per assist, 3.0 per steal and block, and -1.0 per turnover is common -- same as the FanDuel DFS scoring system. Download it here >>

Here are our top 250 players based on category scoring, according to numberFire projections. Category scoring accounts for stats across nine categories -- points, rebounds, assists, steals, blocks, three-pointers, field goal percentage, free throw percentage, and turnovers. Download it here >>

2024-25 NBA Schedule Information

Check out our schedule grid that breaks down the number of games each team will play weekly, helping you make informed decisions as you build your fantasy roster. Download it here >>

In the article above, we've listed out the key dates to keep in mind as the start of the season approaches, including the All-Star game, trade deadline, and international game dates. Read it here >>

Hyped for Opening Night? The NBA 2024-25 season is set to begin on October 22nd as the reigning champion Boston Celtics will take on the New York Knicks at 7:00pm ET. Check out our complete list of each NBA team's first game and where you can watch. Read it here >>

From the opening tip to unbelievable buzzer beaters, you can watch it all with NBA League Pass on us! All FanDuel customers who bet $5+ will get a 3 month trial of NBA League Pass. See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for the latest NBA odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NBA betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.