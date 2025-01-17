FanDuel Sportsbook Promos
FanDuel Squares Now Available for NFL Divisional Round Playoff Games
FanDuel Squares are here for the playoffs! Now you can pick your own numbers plus know all the odds, for all the numbers, on FanDuel.
It’s the Squares you’ve always known — just way better!
How FanDuel NFL Playoffs Squares Works
- Squares are available for every quarter, both halves and final score
- Win by matching your square to the last digit of both teams’ score
- Each square has its own odds
- You can bet on multiple squares, but you can’t combine them in a parlay
- Bet on squares live with markets throughout the big game
How To Play
- Download or log into the FanDuel Sportsbook app
- Click the "FD Squares" icon on the homepage
- Select your numbers – each square has its own odds
- Win by matching your square to the last digit of both teams’ score
Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit RG-help.com.
Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT). Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).
21+ (18+ D.C.) and present in select states (for KS, in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino).