FanDuel NBA Playoffs Sweepstakes: Enter NBA Prop Betslip for Chance to Win Bonus Bets

FanDuel is giving away Bonus Bets for seven days of the NBA Playoffs!

There will be 20 lucky winners selected at random every day this week—don’t miss out. Check out all the details below.

How to Participate in the FanDuel Prop & Drop Sweepstakes

Follow @FanDuel and @FDSportsbook on X.

Repost and reply in the thread to that day's @FanDuel Sweepstakes call-to-action post with a screenshot of a FanDuel Sportsbook betslip featuring an NBA player prop from the slate of games that day.

If you're selected as one of the 20 winners that day, you'll receive $500 in Bonus Bets! Winners will be notified via direct message to their X account used to submit the entry.

Here's an example of what the Sweepstakes post will look like:

🚨 INTRODUCING PROP & DROP 🚨



We're dishing out $500 in Bonus Bets to 20 customers each day for the next 7 DAYS of #NBAPlayoffs



To enter:

1️⃣ REPOST

2️⃣ Follow @FDSportsbook

3️⃣ REPLY with a betslip of your favorite player prop on today's NBA slate



Rules: https://t.co/d63vgL6POs pic.twitter.com/Gqd1YaidR7 — FanDuel Sportsbook (@FDSportsbook) April 15, 2025

Please note that you'll need to repost and reply to the post for that day.

There will be seven Sweepstakes posts throughout the Sweepstakes period. Entries will not roll over the other Sweepstakes days.

See full rules, terms, and conditions here.

How Long Will the FanDuel Prop & Drop Sweepstakes Run?

The Sweepstakes will begin on April 15th and end after April 21st.

Participants may only enter the Sweepstakes within 24 hours after each daily post on X.

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit RG-help.com.

Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT). Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

21+ (18+ D.C.) and present in select states (for KS, in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino). No purchase necessary. Max one (1) entry per day. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable bonus bets which expire 7 days after receipt. Restrictions apply. See full terms including method of entry at sportsbook.fanduel.com.