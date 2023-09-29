FanDuel Soccer: EPL DFS Helper for 9/30/23

As always, we're covering FanDuel's main slate, which kicks off at 10 a.m. EST on Saturday. All betting lines come from the soccer odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, and they may change after the article is published.

Slate Overview

Manchester City (-330) at Wolves (+850)

Over 2.5 Goals: -205 | Most Likely to Score: Erling Haaland (-160)

Crystal Palace (+480) at Manchester United (-185)

Over 2.5 Goals: -148 | Most Likely to Score: Marcus Rashford (+155)

Burnley (+900) at Newcastle (-340)

Over 2.5 Goals: -213 | Most Likely to Score: Alexander Isak (+100)

Arsenal (-200) at Bournemouth (+500)

Over 2.5 Goals: -200 | Most Likely to Score: Gabriel Jesus (+155)

Sheffield United (+550) at West Ham (-210)

Over 2.5 Goals: -164 | Most Likely to Score: Danny Ings (+155)

Luton Town (+500) at Everton (-170)

Over 2.5 Goals: +103 | Most Likely to Score: Dominic Calvert-Lewin (+175)

Liverpool (+120) at Tottenham (+200)

Over 2.5 Goals: -295 | Most Likely to Score: Mohamed Salah (+150)

Positional Breakdown

Forwards/Midfielders

As is often the case, Manchester City are one of the key decision points on this slate. Even away from home, they are the biggest favorites on the slate.

Erling Haaland ($25, -160 any time goal scoring odds) once again has the best chance to score on the slate. Wolves have allowed the fifth-most expected goals (xG), according to FBRef.

This also makes Julian Alvarez ($21, +145) another good play from Man City, as he still is taking the majority of the corner kicks and has a reasonable chance of scoring. Phil Foden ($20, +200) also would be viable if he starts.

After City, Newcastle are the next biggest favorite. They are coming off an 8-0 win last week, and no player scored more than one goal. Now they'll face a Burnley side that ranks fourth-worst in xG differential per 90 minutes.

Alexander Isak ($19, +100) has the best chance to score, and Anthony Gordon ($19, +160) is a nice piece to pair with Isak if you want to stack. Miguel Almiron ($16, +195) is worth a look from Newcastle, as well.

Arsenal are an interesting team to target as they're -200 favorites against Bournemouth. They don't have anyone with too high of a salary if Bukayo Saka ($23, +185) isn't able to play. Gabriel Jesus ($19, +155) has the best chance to score, but Reiss Nelson ($13, +230) would be one of the best value plays on the slate if he starts in place of Saka.

Two players who don't have the best goal-scoring odds but will accumulate fantasy points through crosses and chances created are Bruno Fernandes ($22, +240) and James Ward-Prowse ($20, +250).

JWP has been on fire since joining West Ham, with at least 19.9 FanDuel points in every game. He even had 22.7 FD points away against Liverpool last week without the benefit of a goal or an assist. Now he'll face Sheffield United, who have allowed the most xG in the league this season. This also brings Jarrod Bowen ($20, +230) in play for a bit of a sneaky stack.

Beto ($17, +185) has shown promise in his appearances for Everton. Everton won't often be a favorite this season, but they are against Luton at home this week.

Added time -- Some of the best value players in the middle-teen salary range are Dwight McNeil ($16,+360), Manor Solomon ($15, +300), Alexis Mac Allister ($13, +470) and Cameron Archer ($12, +340).

Defenders

Defender is very interesting on this slate. We have legitimately good plays at the top, but we also have the option to search for a punt to save some salary.

Kieran Trippier ($16) finally delivered a ceiling performance last week, totaling three assists. He had 141 more crosses than anyone in the league last season, and if Newcastle can play well again in this match, he can reach that ceiling again through assists and potentially free-kick goals.

Trent Alexander-Arnold ($13) was second in crosses last season and could return from injury on Saturday. His salary is a discount, but keep in mind that this is the late game and he may not be in the lineup. If he doesn't start, you can pivot to Pedro Porro ($13) or Destiny Udogie ($13), both of whom are capable attackers.

Kyle Walker ($10) and Josko Gvardiol ($10) can be used as ways to get low-salary exposure to Man City, and Walker has been more involved in the attack for both club and country of late.

Alfie Doughty ($10) had 14 crosses and five chances created last week. Remaining at just $10 in a game where Luton should have at least a fighting chance, he's a great value.

Oleksandr Zinchenko ($8) hasn't delivered in fantasy yet this season, but I'm willing to play him at this salary in a match where Arsenal could dominate.

Added time -- The center-backs to target on this slate are Maximilian Kilman ($12), Jack Robinson ($11), Connor Roberts ($8) and Luke Thomas ($8).

Goalies

With Ederson ($13) being $1 less than Nick Pope ($14) and having a better chance to win, he's the better option if you are looking at the top of the position. These two both have +105 odds to keep a clean sheet.

Manchester United haven't been defensively solid this season but have +120 clean-sheet odds against Crystal Palace, who have the sixth-lowest xG in the division. Andre Onana ($11) could get lost in the shuffle, as that tends to happen in the middle of the keeper position.

Neto ($8) is intriguing if Arsenal are without Saka. They might not be able to finish chances as efficiently, leading to a good amount of saves for Neto.

Added time -- Using the lowest salary keepers -- even against a player or two from your lineup -- is a viable strategy. If you go that route this week, I prefer using James Trafford ($7). Burnley have been reasonable defensively this season, allowing just 8.3 xGs in five matches.

Looking to build some EPL DFS lineups? Check out FanDuel’s daily fantasy soccer lobby to see all the offerings for today’s slates.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.