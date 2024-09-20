FanDuel Promo Offer: 30% Profit Boost for Same Game Parlay on Any Sport 9/20/24

We've reached an exciting point on the sports calendar.

The NFL and college football are in full swing, and MLB and the WNBA are entering the postseason. Along with golf and NASCAR events, there's no shortage of sports to wager on this time of the year.

To celebrate all that's going on in the world of sports, FanDuel Sportsbook has a special offer for all customers.

All customers get a 30% Profit Boost to use on a 3+ leg Same Game Parlay / Same Game Parlay Plus wager on any event happening on September 20th!

In terms of stakes, tonight's Illinois Fighting Illini-Nebraska Cornhuskers college football game may be the most meaningful. Both Big Ten rivals are ranked in the top-25, and they both sit at 3-0 on the season. As of Friday morning, Nebraska is favored by 7.5 points.

Kickoff is scheduled for 8:00pm ET.

Below are the Illinois-Nebraska odds. A full list eligible events to consider for this SGP Profit Boost can be found at FanDuel Sportsbook.

SPREAD MONEYLINE TOTAL @ More odds in Sportsbook Odds not available at this time. Please check back later

How to Use This FanDuel Promo

Here's how to claim this promo:

Sign up or sign into your FanDuel Sportsbook account. Click the "Claim Now" button to get your 30% Profit Boost Token. Use the Profit Boost Token on a 3+ leg SGP wager for any event taking place on September 20th, 2024.

Your wager must have final pre-boosted odds of +400 or longer to qualify for this promotion. Payouts from Profit Boost Tokens include boosted winnings and the initial stake. See full terms and conditions on the promotions page.

Who Can Claim This FanDuel Promo Offer?

The promotion is only open to individuals who are at least 21 years of age (18+ in D.C.) and are physically present in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana (excluding the following parishes: Caldwell, Catahoula, Franklin, Jackson, LaSalle, Sabine, Union, West Carroll and Winn), Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, or Wyoming during the promotion period.

How Long Will This FanDuel Promo Run?

The promotion will end at 2:00 AM ET on September 21st, 2024.

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

21+ (18+ D.C.) and present in AZ, CO, CT, D.C., IA, IL, IN, KS (in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino), KY, LA (permitted parishes only), MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY. Opt in req. Bonus issued as non-withdrawable profit boost tokens. Restrictions apply, including any token expiration. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT) or visit FanDuel.com/RG.