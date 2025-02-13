FanDuel NHL 4 Nations Promo: 25% Profit Boost for USA vs. Finland Goal Scorer on 2/13/25

The NHL 4 Nations Face-Off is finally here, and FanDuel Sportsbook has plenty of ways to get in on the action! To celebrate the the USA's first game of the tournament, FanDuel is offering customers a special offer.

All customers get a 25% Profit Boost Token to use on an "Anytime Goal Scorer" wager for the USA vs. Finland NHL 4 Nations Face-Off game happening February 13th, 2025.

The USA and Finland face off in the second game of the 4 Nations Face-Off. With an over/under set at 5.5 goals, there are several noteworthy options to consider for this goal scorer boost.

The Toronto Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews has the shortest odds to score a goal at +150. Jack Hughes of the New Jersey Devils has +180 odds to score, while and the Winnipeg Jets' Kyle Connor has +200 anytime goal scorer odds.

All NHL 4 Nations Face-Off odds can be found at FanDuel Sportsbook.

How to Use This FanDuel Promo

Here's how to claim this promo:

Sign up or sign into your FanDuel Sportsbook account. Click the "Claim Now" button to get your 25% Profit Boost Token. Use the Profit Boost Token on an "Anytime Goal Scorer" wager for the USA vs. Finland NHL 4 Nations Face-Off Game taking place on February 13th, 2025.

Same Game Parlay wagers are eligible as long as all legs consist of "Anytime Goal Scorer" wagers.

There is a maximum wager associated with use of the Profit Boost Token. Log in for more details.

Payouts from Profit Boost Tokens include boosted winnings and the initial stake. See full terms and conditions on the promotions page.

Who Can Claim This FanDuel Promo Offer?

The promotion is only open to individuals who are at least 21 years of age (18+ in D.C.) and are physically present in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana (excluding the following parishes: Caldwell, Catahoula, Franklin, Jackson, LaSalle, Sabine, Union, West Carroll and Winn), Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, or Wyoming during the promotion period.

How Long Will This FanDuel Promo Run?

The promotion will end at 12:00 AM ET on February 14th, 2025.

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit RG-help.com.

Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT). Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

21+ (18+ D.C.) and present in AZ, CO, CT, D.C., IA, IL, IN, KS (in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino), KY, LA (permitted parishes only), MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY. Opt in req. Bonus issued as non-withdrawable profit boost tokens. Restrictions apply, including any token expiration and max wager amount. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com.