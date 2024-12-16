FanDuel NFL Promo: Two 30% Profit Boosts for "Catch a Pass" Bets for NFL Games on 12/16/24

NFL Monday Night Football is back, and FanDuel Sportsbook has plenty of ways to get in on the action. To celebrate this week's Monday Night double-header, FanDuel Sportsbook has a special promotion for ALL customers.

All customers get two 30% Profit Boost Tokens to use on "Player to Catch a Pass" wagers for the Chicago Bears vs. Minnesota Vikings or Atlanta Falcons vs. Las Vegas Raiders Monday Night Football games happening on December 16th, 2024!

Bears-Vikings kicks the night off at 8pm ET and features several noteworthy pass-catchers. D.J. Moore is Chicago's top receiver with 68 receptions and boasts +110 odds to catch a pass on the Bears' first drive. Keenan Allen (+137), Rome Odunze (+180), and Cole Kmet (+250) each have more than 40 receptions on the year.

CHI Bears 1st Drive - Player to Catch a Pass CHI Bears 1st Drive - Player to Catch a Pass D.J. Moore +110 Keenan Allen +130 Rome Odunze +180 Cole Kmet +250 D'Andre Swift +320 View more odds in Sportsbook

Justin Jefferson leads Minnesota with 75 receptions on the year, and he has the shortest odds to catch a pass on the first drive at -125. Jordan Addison (+140) has 44 receptions, Aaron Jones (+260) has 37, and T.J. Hockenson (+150) has 27 in just six games.

Falcons-Raiders is also eligible for this promotion.

Please note that this Profit Boost Token is NOT eligible for player props involving receptions. It is ONLY available for the "Player to Catch a Pass" market that is offered pre-game (for the first drive of the game) and throughout the game.

How to Use This FanDuel Promo

Sign up or sign into your FanDuel Sportsbook account. Click the "Claim Now" button to get your 30% Profit Boost Tokens. Use the Profit Boost Tokens on a "Player to Catch a Pass" wager for the Bears vs Vikings or Falcons vs. Raiders NFL games taking place on December 16th, 2024.

There is a maximum wager associated with this offer. Payouts from Profit Boost Tokens include boosted winnings and the initial stake. See full terms and conditions at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Who Can Claim This FanDuel Promo Offer?

The promotion is only open to individuals who are at least 21 years of age (18+ in D.C.) and are physically present in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana (excluding the following parishes: Caldwell, Catahoula, Franklin, Jackson, LaSalle, Sabine, Union, West Carroll and Winn), Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, or Wyoming during the promotion period.

How Long Will This FanDuel Promo Run?

The promotion will end at 2:00 AM ET on Tuesday, December 17th, 2024.

