FanDuel NFL Promo Offer: 30% Profit Boost Token for Anytime Touchdown Scorer on 11/17/24

Week 11 of the 2024 NFL season continues on Sunday, and FanDuel Sportsbook has plenty of ways to get in on the action. To add to the fun, FanDuel and Gronk have teamed up on a special offer for all customers.

All customers get a 30% Profit Boost Token to use on any Anytime Touchdown Scorer wager on NFL games happening November 17th, 2024!

There are several high-total matchups to consider using this Profit Boost on, none higher than Baltimore Ravens vs. Pittsburgh Steelers. With an over/under set at 48.5, offense should be plentiful for this 1pm ET kickoff.

Derrick Henry leads the league with 14 total touchdowns, and he has the shortest odds to score at -185. Mark Andrews is next up for the Ravens with 5 receiving scores, followed by Rashod Bateman with 4, and Zay Flowers and Isaiah Likely with 3.

For the Steelers, Najee Harris has a team-leading 5 touchdowns, Pat Freiermuth has scored 3, and both George Pickens and Calvin Austin III have 2 touchdowns.

Here are the top touchdown scorer odds for Ravens-Steelers.

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Derrick Henry -185 Najee Harris +100 Jaylen Warren +100 George Pickens +135 Mark Andrews +160 Zay Flowers +185 View more odds in Sportsbook

All touchdown scorer odds can be found via the NFL odds on FanDuel Sportsbook.

How to Use This FanDuel Promo

Sign up or sign into your FanDuel Sportsbook account. Click the "Claim Now" button to get your 30% Profit Boost Token. Use the Profit Boost Token on any Anytime Touchdown Scorer wager on NFL games happening Sunday, November 17th, 2024.

Straights, SGP/SGP+, and Parlay wagers are all eligible for this offer as long as all legs consist of "Anytime Touchdown Scorer" wagers.

Payouts from Profit Boost Tokens include boosted winnings and the initial stake. See full terms and conditions at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Eligible NFL Games on 11/17/24

Here are the NFL games being played on November 17th with odds, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Matchup Home Spread Away Moneyline Home Moneyline Over/Under Jacksonville at Detroit -13.5 +640 -950 46.5 Green Bay at Chicago +5.5 -250 +205 40.5 LA Rams at New England +4.5 -230 +190 43.5 Cleveland at New Orleans -1.5 -108 -108 44.5 Minnesota at Tennessee +5.5 -250 +205 39.5 Indianapolis at NY Jets -3.5 +176 -210 43.5 Las Vegas at Miami -7.0 +275 -340 43.5 View Full Table ChevronDown

Who Can Claim This FanDuel Promo Offer?

The promotion is only open to individuals who are at least 21 years of age (18+ in D.C.) and are physically present in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana (excluding the following parishes: Caldwell, Catahoula, Franklin, Jackson, LaSalle, Sabine, Union, West Carroll and Winn), Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, or Wyoming during the promotion period.

How Long Will This FanDuel Promo Run?

The promotion will end at 2:00 AM ET on November 18th, 2024.

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit RG-help.com.

Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT). Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

21+ (18+ D.C.) and present in AZ, CO, CT, D.C., IA, IL, IN, KS (in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino), KY, LA (permitted parishes only), MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY. Opt in req. Bonus issued as non-withdrawable profit boost tokens. Restrictions apply, including any token expiration. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com.