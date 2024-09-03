FanDuel NFL Promo Offer: 25% Profit Boost for Select NFL Futures Until 9/5/24

The NFL is back, but there's still time to lock in some futures wagers at FanDuel. Week 1 lines are available to wager on, but FanDuel is offering all customers a special futures promotion ahead of the 2024 season.

All customers get a 25% Profit Boost Token to use on a wager for any NFL team(s) to win their division, or to make/miss the playoffs for the 2024-25 NFL season.

There are several division or playoff wagers to consider for this boost. The Kansas City Chiefs have the shortest odds to win the AFC West (-270) and the shortest odds to make the playoffs (-480). Meanwhile, the Dallas Cowboys have the second shortest odds to win the NFC East (+175) and +164 odds to miss the playoffs.

How to Use This FanDuel Promo

Sign up or sign into your FanDuel Sportsbook account. Click the "Claim Now" button to get your 25% Profit Boost Token. Use the Profit Boost Token on any NFL "Division Winners" wager or on any NFL "To Make/Miss the Playoffs" wager.

Straights and Parlays are both eligible as long as all legs consist of these markets.

Payouts from Profit Boost Tokens include boosted winnings and the initial stake. See full terms and conditions at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Who Can Claim This FanDuel Promo Offer?

The promotion is only open to individuals who are at least 21 years of age and are physically present in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana (excluding the following parishes: Caldwell, Catahoula, Franklin, Jackson, LaSalle, Sabine, Union, West Carroll and Winn), Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, or Wyoming during the promotion period.

How Long Will This FanDuel Promo Run?

The promotion will end at 8:00 PM ET on September 5, 2024.

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

21+ (18+ D.C.) and present in AZ, CO, CT, D.C., IA, IL, IN, KS (in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino), KY, LA (permitted parishes only), MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY. Opt in req. Bonus issued as non-withdrawable profit boost tokens. Restrictions apply, including any token expiration. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT) or visit FanDuel.com/RG.