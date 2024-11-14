FanDuel NFL DFS Picks: Week 11

It's time to turn our attention to the Week 11 NFL DFS main slate, which is shaping up to be one of my favorite slates of the year. Just as a reminder, FanDuel's DFS main slate now includes the Sunday night game and players are rewarded bonus points for achieving certain yardage thresholds.

While taking into account the changes to NFL DFS on FanDuel, some players have an edge over others in the upcoming contests around the league.

Using our NFL DFS projections as a guide, let's take a look at some of the best daily fantasy football plays at each position -- accounting for salary -- on the Week 11 FanDuel main slate.

NFL DFS Picks for Week 11

Slate Overview

Here is a snapshot of each team's outlook, including opponent, implied team total, over/under, and spread based on the NFL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Team Opponent Implied Total Spread Over/Under Detroit Lions JAC 30 -13.5 46.5 San Francisco 49ers SEA 27.5 -6.5 48.5 Miami Dolphins LV 25.75 -7.0 44.5 Baltimore Ravens @PIT 25.75 -3.0 48.5 Los Angeles Chargers CIN 24.5 -1.5 47.5 Buffalo Bills KC 24.5 -2.5 46.5 Los Angeles Rams @NE 24 -+5 43.5 View Full Table ChevronDown

Quarterbacks

Brock Purdy, 49ers

FanDuel Salary: $8,400

Matchup: vs. SEA

The return of Christian McCaffrey ($9,800) provided a boost for the entire San Francisco 49ers offense in Week 10, which led to Brock Purdy putting up a season-high 26.8 FanDuel points (FDPs). Ahead of a matchup with a Seattle Seahawks defense that is giving up the 13th-most FDPs per game to QBs (17.3), Purdy has four straight games with 20-plus FDPs, and the 49ers possess the second-highest implied total (27.5) on the main slate.

Brock Purdy - Passing Yds Brock Purdy Over @ Brock Purdy Under Nov 17 9:05pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Russell Wilson, Steelers

FanDuel Salary: $7,800

Matchup: vs. BAL

The Baltimore Ravens are 28th in deep yards per target allowed (11.7), 25th in pressure rate (31.9%), and 31st in FDPs per game allowed to QBs (22.8) while also permitting the most 300-yard passers this season (5), per NextGenStats. Meanwhile, Russell Wilson has finished as the QB9 or better in DFS for two of his first three starts for the Pittsburgh Steelers thus far.

Others to Consider

Bo Nix ($7,400 vs. ATL) - While Nix does lack upside in the passing department, he does provide rushing production and draws a favorable matchup versus an Atlanta Falcons defense that is ceding the seventh-most FDPs per game to QBs (18.7). Aside from Nix tying Lamar Jackson ($9,000) as the best points-per-dollar play in our projections, Atlanta's defense is also dead last in pressure rate (27.4%) and 28th in completion percentage over expected allowed (+0.03%).

Justin Herbert ($7,300 vs. CIN) - Herbert will understandably be a popular choice this week as he's been playing nearly-flawless football this season with 19-plus FDPs in three straight outings. The Los Angeles Chargers are tied for the fifth-highest implied total (24.5), the Cincinnati Bengals are giving up the 12th-most FDPs per drop back (0.46), and Cincy is ranked 27th in schedule-adjusted pass defense.

Jameis Winston ($7,200 at NO) - The Cleveland Browns have let Jameis throw it 41-plus times in both of his starts, and he'll have the revenge-game narrative against a New Orleans Saints defense that is 28th in pressure rate (30.3%). Upon trading Marshon Lattimore, I'm a bit more interested to target New Orleans' pass defense despite them sitting at 14th in schedule-adjusted pass defense.

Running Backs

De'Von Achane, Dolphins

FanDuel Salary: $8,700

Matchup: vs. LV

What De'Von Achane lacks in pure rushing volume he makes up for with his elite usage in the passing game and his explosiveness. He's logging 27.2 adjusted opportunities (carries plus 2x targets) per game, 117 scrimmage yards per game, a 56.8% route rate, and a 21.1% target share in the five games with Tua Tagovailoa ($8,000) active. At the same time, the Las Vegas Raiders are surrendering the fourth-most FDPs per target (1.42), sixth-highest target rate (22.9%), and seventh-most FDPs per game (22.8) to RBs.

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer De'Von Achane -195 View more odds in Sportsbook

Jahmyr Gibbs, Lions

FanDuel Salary: $8,300

Matchup: vs. JAC

The Detroit Lions carry the highest implied total (30.0) on the main slate, and I believe Jahmyr Gibbs is the most enticing player to target from Detroit with them being double-digit favorites at home over the Jacksonville Jaguars, who are allowing the fourth-most FDPs per game to RBs (24.2). Over the last four weeks, Gibbs is averaging 19 adjusted opportunities, 119.3 scrimmage yards, and 20.4 FDPs per game (compared to David Montgomery registering 16.8 adjusted opportunities, 65 scrimmage yards, and 11 FDPs per game in the same span).

Alvin Kamara, Saints

FanDuel Salary: $8,200

Matchup: vs. CLE

Volume makes Alvin Kamara nearly matchup proof with the dynamic back posting 31.9 adjusted opportunities per game, 132.3 scrimmage yards per game, a 66.0% route rate, and 24.0% target share across the seven games Derek Carr ($7,200) has been active. Even though Cleveland has a formidable defense, they are permitting the ninth-most rushing yards over expected per attempt to RBs (0.50).

Others to Consider

Kareem Hunt ($8,000 at BUF) - Isiah Pacheco is nearing a return for the Kansas City Chiefs, so this might be the last week we'll get Hunt in a workhorse role. We couldn't ask for a much better matchup as the Buffalo Bills are giving up the eighth-most yards per attempt (4.7) and second-most FDPs per game (24.6) to RBs.

Chase Brown ($6,800 at LAC) - Brown has been fully unleashed with Zack Moss sidelined the past two weeks, logging an 83.6% snap rate, 68.3% route rate, a 17.6% target share, 36 adjusted opportunities per game, and 125.5 scrimmage yards per game in that sample. Despite facing the Chargers in Week 11, Brown just tallied 17.9 FDPs versus a Ravens team that is third in schedule-adjusted run defense.

Nick Chubb ($6,200 at NO) - There is certainly risk in playing Chubb this week, but he handled 15-plus carries in back-to-back games before Cleveland's bye week, and New Orleans is a premier matchup for RBs. Along with allowing the fifth-most FDPs per game (24.1), the Saints are giving up the most yards per attempt (5.2) and second-most rushing TDs (12) to the RB position.

Wide Receivers

George Pickens, Steelers

FanDuel Salary: $7,500

Matchup: vs. BAL

In the three games with Russell Wilson starting, George Pickens is pacing the Steelers in target share (26.6%), air yards share (41.4%), red-zone target share (35.7%), end-zone target share (45.5%), and yards per route run (3.33). Next up for Pickens is a Baltimore defense that is coughing up the seventh-most yards per route run (1.72), most receiving TDs (16), and most FDPs per game (38.1) to WRs.

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer George Pickens +135 View more odds in Sportsbook

Courtland Sutton, Broncos

FanDuel Salary: $6,800

Matchup: vs. ATL

The only pass catcher I'd feel comfortable stacking with Bo Nix is Courtland Sutton, who has scored 13-plus FDPs in four straight appearances. Besides the Falcons permitting the ninth-most FDPs per game to WRs (28.6), they are also allowing the fifth-most receiving TDs (12) to the position after Marquez Valdes-Scantling carved them up for 109 yards and 2 TDs in Week 10.

Cedric Tillman, Browns

FanDuel Salary: $6,500

Matchup: at NO

As long as Jameis Winston is under center for the Browns, Cedric Tillman is a potential league winner in all fantasy formats. In Winston's first two starts, Tillman is registering a 23.0% target share, 32.7% air yards share, and 1.91 yards per route run on a 13.6-yard average depth of target while achieving 16-plus FDPs in both contests.

Others to Consider

Ladd McConkey ($6,300 vs. CIN) - McConkey is the go-to receiver for Justin Herbert in the Chargers' new-look aerial attack, posting a 21.1% target share, team-high 26.4% air yards share, and 2.21 yards per route run since the team's bye week in Week 5. Cincy's defense is ceding the second-highest target rate (21.9%) and ninth-most yards per route run (1.66) to WRs.

Jameson Williams ($6,300 vs. JAC) - Williams has earned a 36.2% air yards share on an impressive 15.3-yard average depth of target in the seven games he's been on the field for the Lions. Meanwhile, the Jaguars are 31st in deep yards per target (13.1) and 29th in pressure rate (29.7%) while allowing the 6th-most FDPs per game (30.0) to the WR position.

Jauan Jennings ($6,200 vs. SEA) - Following a two-game absence -- and San Fran's bye in Week 9 -- Jennings returned to being a primary weapon for Brock Purdy in Week 10, recording a 32.4% target share, 34.3% air yards share, and 2.58 yards per route run. Seattle's defense is giving up the 10th-most FDPs per game (28.4) to WRs.

Quentin Johnston ($6,000) - With McConkey expected to be the popular stacking choice with Justin Herbert, I do like Johnston as a sleeper pick in Week 11 given his downfield usage and TD upside. Along with Johnston, Jerry Jeudy ($5,800) is another salary-saving option I like this week.

Tight Ends

Travis Kelce, Chiefs

FanDuel Salary: $7,400

Matchup: at BUF

The time has finally come for Travis Kelce to be an enticing option in DFS again as the future Hall of Famer has now produced 16-plus FDPs in three straight outings. Over that three-game stretch, Kelce is commanding a 34.2% target share, 35.3% air yards share, and 2.15 yards per route run, firmly putting him in consideration at his current salary as he is putting up elite WR-like production again.

Travis Kelce - Receiving Yds Travis Kelce Over @ Travis Kelce Under Nov 17 9:25pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

David Njoku, Browns

FanDuel Salary: $6,600

Matchup: at NO

While David Njoku has a 16.1% target share and 1.20 yards per route run in the two games with Jameis Winston starting, the Browns are exiting their bye week, and he's still logging the third-highest route rate (75.8%) on the team in that sample. On top of that, the Saints are allowing the sixth-highest target rate (20.1%) and sixth-most yards per route run (1.63) to TEs.

Others to Consider

Hunter Henry ($5,300 vs. LA) - Henry headlined my tight ends to stream in Week 11 piece, and I believe he's a solid play at his salary on FanDuel. Aside from the Los Angeles Rams permitting the fourth-most FDPs per target (1.76) and second-most yards per route run (1.80) to TEs, Henry boasts a 20.3% target share and 1.82 yards per route run in the five games with Drake Maye ($6,700) starting.

Dawson Knox ($5,100 vs. KC) - At the moment, Dalton Kincaid has yet to practice for the Bills after suffering a knee injury in Week 10, which could leave Knox as the full-time starter at TE this week. Even though Amari Cooper could return on Sunday, the Chiefs are allowing the second-most FDPs per game to the TE position (13.1), so Knox could be a viable salary-saving option.

Defenses

Minnesota Vikings

FanDuel Salary: $5,000

Matchup: at TEN

You could make the argument that the Lions have a slightly better matchup at home versus the Jaguars, but it's tough to ignore the Minnesota Vikings defense averaging a slate-best 12 FDPs per game. The Vikings will also face Will Levis, who has a 12.0% sack rate and turnover issues.

Green Bay Packers

FanDuel Salary: $4,600

Matchup: at CHI

The Chicago Bears are a mess right now, which should put the Green Bay Packers' defense on our radar as Chicago switches offensive coordinators. Green Bay's defense is tied for the second-most takeaways (19) in the NFL while they are notching a formidable 8.9 FDPs per game.

Others to Consider

Tennessee Titans ($3,500 vs. MIN) - The Titans might be my favorite salary-saving defense with Sam Darnold tossing eight INTs across his last five starts -- including three INTs against the Jags last week. Tennessee has also been an above-average defense all season, ranking 12th in schedule-adjusted pass defense and 13th in schedule-adjusted run defense.

Indianapolis Colts ($3,300 at NYJ) - A vast majority of people were propping Aaron Rodgers up as a fantastic value option in Week 10, only for the Arizona Cardinals' defense to limit the New York Jets to 6 points en route to scoring 12 FDPs. The Colts are in a similar spot this week, and I'm fine using Indy's defense here if you need the salary.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $150 in Bonus Bets if your first bet of $5+ wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Interested in playing NFL DFS? Head over to FanDuel’s daily fantasy football lobby to see all the offerings for this week's slates.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.