FanDuel NFL DFS Picks: Week 1

The time has finally come for the first NFL DFS main slate to commence after we've waited anxiously for months to create lineups. Things are a bit different in the NFL DFS realm over on FanDuel as Sunday night games are now included on the main slate, and there are now bonus points awarded for players who hit certain yardage thresholds.

While keeping the changes in mind for NFL DFS on FanDuel, there are quite a few viable options at each position to begin the season.

Using our NFL DFS projections as a guide, let's take a look at some of the best daily fantasy football plays at each position -- accounting for salary -- on the Week 1 FanDuel main slate.

NFL DFS Picks for Week 1

Slate Overview

Here is a snapshot of each team's outlook, including opponent, implied team total, over/under, and spread based on the NFL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Team Opponent Implied Total Spread Detroit Lions LA 27.5 -3.5 Buffalo Bills ARI 27.5 -6.5 Miami Dolphins JAC 26 -3.5 Houston Texans @IND 25.5 -2.5 Cincinnati Bengals NE 24.5 -8.5 Chicago Bears TEN 24.5 -4.5 Los Angeles Rams @DET 24 +4 View Full Table

Quarterbacks

Josh Allen, Bills

FanDuel Salary: $9,200

Matchup: vs. ARI

Josh Allen is one of the few QBs who -- in any matchup -- is capable of hitting the 300-yard bonus and providing solid rushing production, which is why our NFL DFS projections have him outscoring the second-highest projected QB by 3.9 FanDuel points in Week 1. All of Allen's wide receivers have salaries of $6,000 or lower -- which makes him easier to stack at $9,200 -- and he faces an Arizona Cardinals team that allowed the second-most passing FanDuel points per drop back (0.54) in 2023, via NextGenStats.

SPREAD MONEYLINE TOTAL @ More odds in Sportsbook Odds not available at this time. Please check back later

Caleb Williams, Bears

FanDuel Salary: $7,100

Matchup: vs. TEN

Caleb Williams figures to be a popular option in Week 1 as his dual-threat ability at $7,100 is certainly enticing ahead of a home matchup versus the Tennessee Titans. The Chicago Bears are tied for the fifth-highest implied total on the main slate, and all of Williams' weapons have a salary lower than $7,000 on FanDuel.

Others to Consider

C.J. Stroud ($8,500 at IND) - Our projections have Stroud throwing for the most passing yards (289.77) in Week 1, and he's got a loaded receiver room to throw to -- making him a prime candidate for the 300-yard bonus -- against the Indianapolis Colts, who he combined to throw for 648 yards and 4 touchdowns against in 2023.

Matthew Stafford ($7,300 at DET) - Both Jared Goff ($7,500) and Stafford are viable QB options to get exposure to the Sunday night game, a clash that has the highest total (52.5) on the main slate. I'll take the slight salary savings with Stafford as the Detroit Lions could have a pass-funnel defense again in 2024.

Geno Smith ($7,000 vs. DEN) - Similar to Williams, this could be the last time we get Smith at this salary in a new offense at home against a Denver Broncos squad that surrendered the fifth-most FanDuel points per drop back (0.48) a season ago, and they don't have anyone to fear in the secondary outside of Pat Surtain II.

Running Backs

Bijan Robinson, Falcons

FanDuel Salary: $8,800

Matchup: vs. PIT

Bijan Robinson checks all of the boxes in Week 1 as he's playing for a home favorite, and he's poised for a stellar campaign in 2024 with the Atlanta Falcons adding Kirk Cousins at quarterback. Despite the Pittsburgh Steelers signing Patrick Queen at linebacker, they permitted the 11th-most rushing yards over expected per attempt (0.16) last season, and Robinson is projected for 2.5 more FanDuel points than the second-highest scorer at RB this week.

SPREAD MONEYLINE TOTAL @ More odds in Sportsbook Odds not available at this time. Please check back later

Jahmyr Gibbs, Lions

FanDuel Salary: $8,000

Matchup: vs. LA

There is some hesitancy with Jahmyr Gibbs in the season opener versus the Los Angeles Rams as he's dealt with a hamstring injury throughout training camp. Even though he'll share touches with David Montgomery ($7,000) -- who is a solid contrarian option in the Sunday night game -- and the Lions could limit his workload upon returning from a hamstring ailment, Gibbs is still a slate-breaking talent if we get word he won't be limited too much in Week 1.

Travis Etienne Jr., Jaguars

FanDuel Salary: $7,500

Matchup: at MIA

Travis Etienne could go a bit overlooked at the RB position despite being involved in the game with the second-highest total (48.5) on the main slate. Etienne averaged the fifth-most FanDuel points per game at RB (14.9) a season ago for the Jacksonville Jaguars, and the run defense of the Miami Dolphins could be weaker in 2024 following the departure of Christian Wilkins.

Others to Consider

Kenneth Walker III ($7,400 vs. DEN) - Is playing for a home favorite that has a solid 23.5-point implied total while the Seattle Seahawks are expected to deploy an exciting offense under new coordinator Ryan Grubb.

De'Von Achane ($7,200 vs. JAC) - Imagine what Achane is capable of with a potentially increased workload in his sophomore campaign after he registered the most rushing yards over expected per attempt (2.87) by a wide margin in 2023 -- which was 1.55 more than Christian McCaffrey.

Chuba Hubbard ($5,600 at NO) - Hubbard made my sleepers piece for Week 1 as he'll likely handle a decent-sized workload for the Carolina Panthers until Jonathon Brooks makes his debut.

Wide Receivers

Amon-Ra St. Brown, Lions

FanDuel Salary: $8,900

Matchup: vs. LA

During the 2023 campaign, Amon-Ra St. Brown led all WRs in 100-yard games with 9, and he figures to be the focal point of Detroit's aerial attack again in 2024. While the Rams did make an effort to improve their secondary in the offseason, they still don't possess a group that should prevent St. Brown from having a notable outing in Week 1.

SPREAD MONEYLINE TOTAL @ More odds in Sportsbook Odds not available at this time. Please check back later

Jaylen Waddle, Dolphins

FanDuel Salary: $7,200

Matchup: vs. JAC

Recommending Tyreek Hill ($9,600) is easy to do, but Jaylen Waddle can close the gap after having a 22.0% target share and 2.67 yards per route run in 2023 (including the playoffs), compared to Hill's 31.9% target share and 3.90 yards per route run. An Etienne and Waddle mini-stack is one of my favorite ways to attack the Jaguars-Dolphins matchup this weekend.

Cooper Kupp, Rams

FanDuel Salary: $7,000

Matchup: at DET

Cooper Kupp is fully healthy entering the campaign, and the Lions surrendered the second-most FanDuel points per target (1.57) to WRs in 2023. Stacking Kupp and Puka Nacua ($8,400) with Stafford shouldn't be too difficult this week with the amount of value options there are across the board.

Others to Consider

D.J. Moore ($6,900 vs. TEN) - My favorite option to stack with Williams as he posted the ninth-most FanDuel points per game (14.02) for WRs last year despite having worse QB play than he'll have this season.

Chris Godwin ($5,600 vs. WAS) - Should be the primary slot target on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers while the Washington Commanders allowed the most FanDuel points per target (1.79) a year ago, and PFF has Washington's secondary ranked 30th entering the season.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba ($5,200 vs. DEN) - Is poised for a breakout season in a new offense, and he couldn't ask for a much better matchup at home after the Broncos allowed the eighth-most FanDuel points per target (1.47) to WRs in 2023.

Brian Thomas Jr. ($5,100 at MIA) - Thomas has the potential to instantly become a valuable vertical threat for Trevor Lawrence ($7,400) upon earning 17.4 yards per reception and 2.61 yards per route run at LSU last season, per PFF.

Tight Ends

Dalton Kincaid, Bills

FanDuel Salary: $6,800

Matchup: vs. ARI

I'm not super high on Dalton Kincaid this season, but it's tough to have a much better matchup than he gets in Week 1. Arizona permitted the fourth-most FanDuel points per target (1.64) and eighth-most receiving touchdowns (8) to TEs in 2023, and they're expected to have a below-average pass defense again in 2024.

SPREAD MONEYLINE TOTAL @ More odds in Sportsbook Odds not available at this time. Please check back later

Trey McBride, Cardinals

FanDuel Salary: $6,400

Matchup: at BUF

Trey McBride was just one of four TEs to have multiple 100-yard performances last year, and once he took over as the full-time starter in Week 8, he logged a team-high 26.7% target share and 2.23 yards per route run. While rookie Marvin Harrison Jr. ($6,600) should become Kyler Murray's ($7,900) favorite pass-catching threat, McBride can take advantage of a Buffalo Bills defense that won't have Matt Milano patrolling the middle of the field.

Evan Engram, Jaguars

FanDuel Salary: $6,200

Matchup: at MIA

Consistent volume can be tough to pinpoint at TE, but Evan Engram is coming off a 2023 season where he led the Jaguars in receptions (7.3) and targets (9.2) per game. The Dolphins allowed the 6th-most receptions (99) and 11th-most yards per route run (1.38) to the TE position last year.

Others to Consider

Taysom Hill ($5,500 vs. CAR) - Hill is far from a traditional TE as his red-zone usage makes him valuable in formats where he's TE eligible, which is why he is someone to start in season-long leagues in Week 1, per our Aidan Cotter's start/sit recommendations.

Colby Parkinson ($4,700 at DET) - While Mike Gesicki ($4,900) and Hunter Henry ($4,900) are other viable salary-saving options at TE, Parkinson gets us exposure to the Rams-Lions clash as he's set to start for a Rams team that owns a healthy 24.0-point implied total to open the season.

Defenses

Cincinnati Bengals

FanDuel Salary: $4,800

Matchup: vs. NE

The Cincinnati Bengals are the biggest favorites of Week 1 against the New England Patriots, who will be starting veteran QB Jacoby Brissett behind a treacherous offensive line.

Seattle Seahawks

FanDuel Salary: $4,400

Matchup: vs. DEN

Facing a rookie signal-caller at home makes the Seahawks an enticing choice -- especially with new head coach Mike Macdonald having a decent amount of talent to work with on defense.

Others to Consider

Chicago Bears ($4,000 vs. TEN) - Will Levis ($6,900) is projected by many to have a productive campaign in 2024, but his wild nature under center can lead to fantasy points for a Bears defense that has improved drastically in the past year.

Atlanta Falcons ($3,600 vs. PIT) - The Steelers seemed reluctant to name Russell Wilson ($6,900) their starting QB, and the Falcons recently added Matt Judon and Justin Simmons to a defense that already featured Jessie Bates III and A.J. Terrell.

Gear up for NFL season! Customers who bet $5 will get a free trial of NFL Sunday Ticket from YouTube & YouTube TV! This promo expires September 22nd. See here for full terms and conditions.

Be sure to check out all of the Week _+ daily fantasy football contests on FanDuel, including the _+!

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.