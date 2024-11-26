FanDuel NFL DFS Picks: Thanksgiving Main Slate

The Thanksgiving NFL DFS slate is always one that captures the attention of fans as it's fun to build a few lineups before stuffing our faces full of food while watching football with friends and family. This year's Thanksgiving slate features three teams from the ultra-competitive NFC North and a battle between two NFC East teams with backup signal-callers.

Using our NFL DFS projections as a guide, let's take a look at some of the best daily fantasy football plays at each position -- accounting for salary -- on the Thanksgiving FanDuel main slate.

Slate Overview

Here is a snapshot of each team's outlook, including opponent, implied team total, over/under, and spread based on the NFL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Team Opponent Implied Total Spread Over/Under Detroit Lions CHI 29.5 -10.5 48.5 Green Bay Packers MIA 25.5 -3.5 47.5 Miami Dolphins @GB 22 3.5 47.5 Dallas Cowboys NYG 20.5 -3.5 37.5 Chicago Bears @DET 19 10.5 48.5 New York Giants @DAL 17 3.5 37.5

Quarterbacks

Jared Goff, Lions

FanDuel Salary: $8,200

Matchup: vs. CHI

Even with the Chicago Bears giving up the third-fewest FanDuel points (FDPs) per game to QBs (13.5), Jared Goff is playing at home for the Detroit Lions, who have the highest implied total (29.5) on the Thanksgiving slate. Sam Darnold and Jordan Love have both produced 21-plus FDPs versus the Bears in the last two weeks, and our projections have Goff registering the most passing yards (259.4) and passing TDs (1.9) of the QBs playing on Thursday.

Jordan Love, Packers

FanDuel Salary: $7,500

Matchup: vs. MIA

Love leads the QBs on the Thanksgiving slate in FDPs per game (18.7) with six games this season where he's tossed multiple TDs. Despite the Miami Dolphins permitting the fewest FDPs per game to QBs (12.9), this will be the first game in cold weather this year, and the Green Bay Packers boast the second-highest implied total (25.5).

Caleb Williams, Bears

FanDuel Salary: $7,200

Matchup: at DET

Caleb Williams has looked much better in his last two starts, posting 27.5 completions per game, 285.5 passing yards per game, and 0.15 expected points added per drop back in that span after logging 19.8 completions per game, 198.3 passing yards per game, and -0.18 expected points added per drop back (via NextGenStats) across his first nine starts. Besides Thomas Brown -- who is now calling plays for the Bears -- letting Williams use his legs more often, Chicago should be putting the ball in the air often as double-digit underdogs.

Running Backs

De'Von Achane, Dolphins

FanDuel Salary: $9,100

Matchup: at GB

Given the cold weather conditions in Green Bay on Thursday night, I expect this to be a game where the Dolphins get the ball out quick to their playmakers. Throughout the seven games he's played with Tua Tagovailoa this season, De'Von Achane is notching 25.6 adjusted opportunites (carries plus 2x targets) per game, a 17.8% target share, and a team-best 2.23 yards per route run.

Jahmyr Gibbs, Lions

FanDuel Salary: $8,400

Matchup: vs. CHI

David Montgomery said he'll play on Thursday, but if he's limited or ruled out after sustaining a shoulder injury in Week 12, then more work could be headed in the direction of Jahmyr Gibbs. Aside from Gibbs tallying 18-plus FDPs in four of his last six contests, the Bears are allowing the fifth-most yards per attempt (4.9) and seventh-most rushing yards over expected per attempt (0.61) to RBs.

Josh Jacobs, Packers

FanDuel Salary: $7,800

Matchup: vs. MIA

In a convincing win over the San Francisco 49ers in Week 12, Josh Jacobs exploded for a season-high 31.6 FDPs with 106 rushing yards and 3 rushing TDs. Over Green Bay's last four games, Jacobs is now averaging 26 adjusted opportunities per game, 118.3 scrimmage yards per game, and 1.34 rushing yards over expected per attempt while Miami is permitting the sixth-most rushing yards over expected per attempt (0.62) to RBs.

Rico Dowdle, Cowboys

FanDuel Salary: $6,100

Matchup: vs. NYG

Rico Dowdle is my favorite salary-saving option at RB after recording a 63.9% snap rate, 39.4% route rate, 25 adjusted opportunites, and 98 scrimmage yards in Week 12. TheDallas Cowboys have finally made Dowdle their featured back ahead of a meeting with a New York Giants team that is allowing the most rushing yards over expected per attempt (1.27) and fifth-most FDPs per game (23.0) to the RB position.

Wide Receivers

Amon-Ra St. Brown, Lions

FanDuel Salary: $9,000

Matchup: vs. CHI

Amon-Ra St. Brown is dealing with a knee injury, so we'll need to monitor his status for Thursday's game, but he's set up for success versus a Bears defense that plays zone coverage at the fifth-highest rate (78.0%) in the NFL. According to PFF, St. Brown leads Detroit's WRs in target rate (25.6%) and yards per route run (2.38) when facing zone coverage this season.

Malik Nabers, Giants

FanDuel Salary: $8,000

Matchup: at DAL

We could get a bit of a squeaky wheel narrative with Malik Nabers on Thanksgiving after the rookie wideout made comments about his lack of usage in Week 12. At the moment, it's unknown if we'll get Tommy DeVito or Drew Lock starting at QB for the Giants, but Nabers would likely get a slight boost if it's Lock under center.

Keenan Allen, Bears

FanDuel Salary: $6,500

Matchup: at DET

After failing to eclipse 45 receiving yards in his previous eight contests, Keenan Allen tallied 9 receptions for 86 yards and a TD on 15 targets in Week 12. Even though there's a chance Allen goes back to being unproductive in Chicago's aerial attack, Detroit surrenders the fifth-most fantasy points per game (15.3) to slot WRs (per RazzBall), and Allen led the Bears' WRs in slot snaps (53) against the Minnesota Vikings this past week.

Others to Consider

Jameson Williams ($5,700 vs. CHI) - Among the WRs on the Lions, Williams leads the team in yards per reception (16.9) when facing zone coverage this year. Since making his return from a suspension in Week 10, Williams has the third-highest target share (20.5%), highest air yards share (38.7%), and downfield targets (targets of 10-plus yards) per game (4.0) on the Lions while tying St. Brown for the most yards per route run (2.98) in that span.

Rome Odunze ($5,500 at DET) - Even after a quiet outing in Week 12, Odunze saw the second-most slot snaps (39) of Chicago's WRs in their previous game, which could make him the better option than Allen if things swing his way. Detroit's defense is allowing the highest target rate (23.6%) and fifth-most yards per route run (1.76) to WRs while Odunze has 10-plus targets in back-to-back weeks.

Tight Ends

Jonnu Smith, Dolphins

FanDuel Salary: $6,100

Matchup: at GB

It's been fun watching Jonnu Smith become a focal point of Miami's offense as he's garnered team-high marks in target share (20.8%) and yards per route run (2.23) since Tua returned in Week 8. The Packers are giving up the 7th-highest target rate (19.8%), 5th-most yards per route run (1.67), and 10th-most FDPs per game (10.7) to TEs.

Tucker Kraft, Packers

FanDuel Salary: $5,500

Matchup: vs. MIA

Instead of one of the WRs stepping up for the Packers in Romeo Doubs' potential absence, what if Tucker Kraft is the answer? While Kraft has seen his role in Green Bay's offense decline as the season has progressed, he leads the team in receiving TDs (6) and red-zone target share (26.7%) while Miami is coughing up the 14th-most FDPs per game to TEs (10.2).

Luke Schoonmaker, Cowboys

FanDuel Salary: $5,000

Matchup: vs. NYG

If Jake Ferguson is sidelined for a second straight game for the Cowboys, then Luke Schoonmaker becomes a viable salary-saving option at TE with the second-highest target share (16.5%) and second-most yards per route run (2.47) in the last two weeks among Dallas players who were active in both games. Cooper Rush has completed 24-plus passes and attempted 32-plus passes in back-to-back starts, so the Cowboys are letting him put the ball in the air plenty.

Defenses

Green Bay Packers

FanDuel Salary: $4,200

Matchup: vs. MIA

Green Bay's defense is tied for the second-most takeaways (22) in the NFL after scoring 12 FDPs in Week 12 with three turnovers forced against San Francisco. We all know Tua's woes when the temperature dips below 40 degrees, and it's going to be very cold at Lambeau Field on Thursday night.

Dallas Cowboys

FanDuel Salary: $4,100

Matchup: vs. NYG

The defense of the Cowboys didn't play entirely bad in Week 12 versus the Washington Commanders as they scored a season-high 22 FDPs -- largely due to two kickoff return TDs --despite allowing 26 points. Whether it's DeVito or Lock starting for the Giants, PFF has New York's offensive line sitting at 29th in pass blocking efficiency.

New York Giants

FanDuel Salary: $3,700

Matchup: at DAL

On the flip side, I don't want anyone thinking I'm confident in the Rush-led Cowboys to run away with things at home. Despite the Giants falling to 18th in pressure rate (33.2%) after a torrid start to the season, they still lead the league in sack rate (9.9%) while Rush has been sacked seven times in his first three starts.

