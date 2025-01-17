FanDuel NFL DFS Picks: Divisional Round Sunday Main Slate

The Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs will come to a close on Sunday, with two games set to be played between teams with Super Bowl aspirations. The Los Angeles Rams will take on the Philadelphia Eagles to get things started on Sunday, which will then be followed by one of the most anticipated matchups of the season as the Baltimore Ravens and Buffalo Bills will square off.

Using our NFL DFS projections as a guide, let's take a look at some of the best daily fantasy football plays at each position -- accounting for salary -- on the Divisional Round Sunday main slate.

Slate Overview

Here is a snapshot of each team's outlook, including opponent, implied team total, over/under, and spread based on the NFL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Team Opponent Implied Total Spread Over/Under Baltimore Ravens @BUF 26.5 -1.5 51.5 Philadelphia Eagles LA 25.5 -6.5 44.5 Buffalo Bills BAL 25 1.5 51.5 Los Angeles Rams @PHI 19 6.5 44.5

Quarterbacks

Josh Allen, Bills

FanDuel Salary: $9,000

Matchup: vs. BAL

While you can make arguments for nearly everyone on a two-game slate, why wouldn't we just use the two QBs that have been the best at their position all season? Even though Baltimore's defense has been playing much better in the latter part of the season, Josh Allen just put up 25.5 FanDuel points (FDPs) against the third-best schedule-adjusted defense of the Denver Broncos, and he's notched 25-plus FDPs in four of his last six starts.

Lamar Jackson, Ravens

FanDuel Salary: $8,700

Matchup: at BUF

Aside from Lamar Jackson rushing for 63-plus yards in five of his last six outings, he's also tossed multiple TDs in 13 of his last 15 contests while averaging a slate-best 25.9 FDPs per game. Not only do our projections have Jackson leading all QBs on the Sunday main slate in FDPs (22.6), but the Bills are giving up the seventh-most yards per carry (5.4) and the ninth-worst defensive rushing success rate (52.6%) against QBs, per NextGenStats.

Running Backs

Derrick Henry, Ravens

FanDuel Salary: $9,600

Matchup: at BUF

The Ravens are currently slight favorites on the road versus the Bills, and stacking Lamar Jackson with Derrick Henry to get exposure to Baltimore's lethal rushing attack is certainly viable with the Ravens having the highest implied total (26.5) on the slate. Whenever Baltimore and Buffalo faced each other back in Week 4, Henry produced a season-high 37.4 FDPs, and he's tallied 22-plus FDPs in four straight games.

Saquon Barkley, Eagles

FanDuel Salary: $9,300

Matchup: vs. LA

In the first meeting versus the Rams back in Week 12, Saquon Barkley exploded for 302 scrimmage yards and 2 TDs en route to 47.2 FDPs, and there is going to potentially be snow coming down in Philly for Sunday's matchup. Despite Saquon having to compete with Jalen Hurts for TDs near the goal line, LA's defense is permitting the 10th-most yards per carry (4.5) and 9th-most rushing yards over expected per attempt (0.54) to RBs.

Justice Hill, Ravens

FanDuel Salary: $5,400

Matchup: at BUF

You could undoubtedly make a case for James Cook for Sunday's slate, but the Bills rotate their RBs, and he's somewhat reliant on breaking big plays. If the Ravens find themselves in a negative game script or elect to attack the Bills' 21st-ranked schedule-adjusted pass defense, Justice Hill is a stellar salary-saving option -- especially with Buffalo coughing up the sixth-most FDPs per target (1.32), fifth-most receiving TDs (6), third-highest target rate (22.3%), and third-most yards per route run (1.41) to RBs.

Wide Receivers

Puka Nacua, Rams

FanDuel Salary: $8,500

Matchup: at PHI

Even in the Rams' blowout win over the Minnesota Vikings in the Wild Card Round where he finished with only 5 catches for 44 yards, Puka Nacua still led the team in target share (34.6%) by a decent margin. Across the 10 games he has started and finished this season, Nacua paces LA's offense in target share (36.8%), air yards share (35.0%), red-zone target share (35.0%), receptions per game (7.9), receiving yards per game (98.8), and yards per route run (3.71).

DeVonta Smith, Eagles

FanDuel Salary: $7,300

Matchup: vs. LA

Over the last four games of the regular season where DeVonta Smith was active for the Eagles, he posted the second-highest target share (35.5%), most receptions per game (6.8), most receiving yards per game (79.3), and most yards per route run (2.96) on the team. Comparatively, A.J. Brown registered a 37.6% target share, 5.8 receptions per game, 71.5 receiving yards per game, and 2.58 yards per route run during that span, so playing Smith at a salary that is $1,100 lower than Brown could be the move.

Rashod Bateman, Ravens

FanDuel Salary: $6,200

Matchup: at BUF

While Rashod Bateman caught both of his targets for only 24 yards in the Wild Card Round, he still found the end zone, leading to a modest 9.4 FDPs. This week's matchup against the Bills sets up better for Bateman to remain utilized throughout the game as the spread is tight, the total is high, and Buffalo is allowing the 10th-most FDPs per target (1.51) and 4th-highest catch rate over expected (+3.5%) to WRs.

Khalil Shakir, Bills

FanDuel Salary: $6,100

Matchup: vs. BAL

It can be a headache trying to guess which WR from the Bills will be the most productive, but Khalil Shakir is definitely the most consistent of the bunch with his team-high marks in target share (23.0%) and yards per route run (2.40) in his 16 appearances this season. Our projections have Shakir listed as the best point-per-dollar play (1.8x value) at the WR position on Sunday's slate.

Tight Ends

Dallas Goedert, Eagles

FanDuel Salary: $6,100

Matchup: vs. LA

Dallas Goedert has popped up on the injury report late in the week with an illness, but it remains to be seen if it's anything that will sideline him for Sunday's clash with the Rams. If Goedert is active for Philadelphia in the Divisional Round, he'll get to face a Los Angeles defense that is giving up the eight-most receiving TDs (8), sixth-highest target rate (20.9%), fifth-most yards per route run (1.66), and third-most FDPs per game (12.5) to TEs.

Mark Andrews, Ravens

FanDuel Salary: $5,900

Matchup: at BUF

Despite Mark Andrews having a quiet performance in the Wild Card Round, he was on a six-game streak of scoring a TD and nine-plus FDPs before the playoffs began. With Zay Flowers trending toward being out again for the Ravens, Baltimore's passing game will lean on Rashod Bateman and their TEs versus the Bills.

Isaiah Likely, Ravens

FanDuel Salary: $5,100

Matchup: at BUF

In the absence of Flowers in the Wild Card Round, Isaiah Likely led the Ravens in snap rate (79.2%), target share (21.1%), air yards share (30.6%), and yards per route run (3.53). Likely should be on the field plenty again in Sunday's highly anticipated showdown against the Bills, and our projections have Likely as the third-best point-per-dollar play (1.2x value) at the TE position on Sunday's main slate.

Defenses

Baltimore Ravens

FanDuel Salary: $4,100

Matchup: at BUF

Baltimore's defense has looked vastly improved down the stretch, and while they've benefitted from positive matchups, they've still scored 14-plus FDPs in three of their last four games. If the Ravens can secure an early lead and force the Bills to drop back constantly with Josh Allen, that opens the door for more sacks and turnovers.

Los Angeles Rams

FanDuel Salary: $3,500

Matchup: at PHI

For the sake of saving salary, the defense of the Rams will be mentioned here after they produced 23 FDPs in the Wild Card Round with nine points allowed, nine sacks, two turnovers, and a TD. Despite Philly carrying a 25.5-point implied total, our projections have Los Angeles recording the most sacks (2.5) on the slate.

Get a Profit Boost Token to use on a 3+ leg SGP wager on either of the NFL Playoff games taking place on January 19th, 2025! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Interested in playing NFL DFS? Head over to FanDuel’s daily fantasy football lobby to see all the offerings for this week's slates.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.