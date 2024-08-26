FanDuel NCAAF Promo Offer: No Sweat Bet for Any College Football Wager 8/29-9/2/24

College football is back, and FanDuel Sportsbook has plenty of ways to get in on the action. To celebrate its return, FanDuel has a special promotion for all customers.

All FanDuel customers get a No Sweat Bet to use for any wager on college football games happening August 29th to September 2nd, 2024.

There are several high-profile Week 1 matchups to consider, perhaps none bigger than a top-25 bout between the Clemson Tigers and Georgia Bulldogs being played on Saturday.

Both sides are expected to be among the top teams in the country, with Clemson sporting the shortest odds to win the ACC and Georgia the leader in the odds to win the SEC. Georgia also has the shortest odds to win the National Championship.

As of Monday morning, the line on FanDuel Sportsbook is Georgia -13.5. The total is set at 49.5. Full odds for Clemson-Georgia can be found below.

SPREAD MONEYLINE TOTAL @ More odds in Sportsbook Odds not available at this time. Please check back later

How to Use This FanDuel Promo

Sign up or sign into your FanDuel Sportsbook account. Click the "Claim Now" button to get your No Sweat Token. Wager on any college football game happening from August 29th to September 2nd, 2024. Toggle on your No-Sweat Token and place your bet. Get a refund in Bonus Bets if your bet loses!

Your wager must have final odds of -200 or longer to qualify (-110, +100 would qualify but -330 and -500 would not qualify).

If you lose, your refund will be credited within 72 hours of bet settlement. Refund will be issued as nonwithdrawable bonus bets that expires 7 days after receipt. See full terms and conditions at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Who Can Claim This FanDuel Promo Offer?

The promotion is only open to individuals who are at least 21 years of age and are physically present in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana (excluding the following parishes: Caldwell, Catahoula, Franklin, Jackson, LaSalle, Sabine, Union, West Carroll and Winn), Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, or Wyoming during the promotion period.

How Long Will This FanDuel Promo Run?

The promotion will end at 12:00AM ET on September 3, 2024.

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

21+ (18+ D.C.) and present in AZ, CO, CT, D.C., IA, IL, IN, KS (in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino), KY, LA (permitted parishes only), MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY. Opt in req. Refund issued as a nonwithdrawable bonus bets that expire 7 days after receipt. Max refund $5 unless otherwise specified. Restrictions apply, including token expiration. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT) or visit FanDuel.com/RG.