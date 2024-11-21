FanDuel NCAAF Promo Offer: 50% Profit Boost for Indiana vs. Ohio State 11/23/24

Week 13 of college football is kicking off, and FanDuel Sportsbook has plenty of ways to get in on the action. To celebrate a top-five matchup in the Big Ten, FanDuel has a special offer for all customers.

All customers get a 50% Profit Boost Token to use on any wager on the Indiana vs. Ohio State college football game happening November 23rd, 2024.

The fifth-ranked Indiana Hoosiers take on the second-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes at 12pm ET on Saturday. Indiana enters Week 13 with a spotless 10-0 record. Ohio State isn't far behind, sitting at 9-1. Both sides are heavy favorites to make the College Football Playoff, and Ohio State is the current favorite to win the National Championship.

As of Thursday morning, the line is Ohio State -13.5 The total is set at 51.5 .

Full Indiana-Ohio State odds are listed below. All Week 13 odds can be found at the NCAAF odds on FanDuel Sportsbook.

How to Use This FanDuel Promo

Sign up or sign into your FanDuel Sportsbook account. Click the "Claim Now" button to get your 50% Profit Boost Token. Use the Profit Boost Token on any wager for the Indiana vs. Ohio State college football game taking place on November 23rd, 2024.

Your wager must have final pre-boosted odds of -200 or longer to qualify for this promotion.

Payouts from Profit Boost Tokens include boosted winnings and the initial stake. See full terms and conditions at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Who Can Claim This FanDuel Promo Offer?

The promotion is only open to individuals who are at least 21 years of age and are physically present in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana (excluding the following parishes: Caldwell, Catahoula, Franklin, Jackson, LaSalle, Sabine, Union, West Carroll and Winn), Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, or Wyoming during the promotion period.

How Long Will This FanDuel Promo Run?

The promotion will end at 4:00 PM ET on November 23rd, 2024.

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

21+ (18+ D.C.) and present in AZ, CO, CT, D.C., IA, IL, IN, KS (in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino), KY, LA (permitted parishes only), MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY. Opt in req. Bonus issued as non-withdrawable profit boost tokens. Restrictions apply, including any token expiration. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT) or visit FanDuel.com/RG.