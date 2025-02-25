FanDuel NBA Promo Offer: 50% Profit Boost for Mavericks vs. Lakers SGP Today 2/25/25

The NBA is rolling along, and FanDuel Sportsbook has plenty of ways to get in on the action. To commemorate Luka Doncic's first matchup against his former team, FanDuel Sportsbook has a special promotion for ALL customers.

All customers get a 50% Profit Boost Token to use on a 3+ leg Same Game Parlay (SGP) for the Dallas Mavericks vs. Los Angeles Lakers NBA game taking place on February 25th, 2025!

Tonight's Dallas Mavericks-Los Angeles Lakers clash will be the first meeting between these Western Conference foes since their monumental Luka Doncic-Anthony Davis swap. Since the trade, the Mavericks are 5-4 while the Lakers are 6-2 -- though they're just 2-2 with Doncic in the lineup.

Notably, Doncic is coming off his first 30-point game as a member of the Lakers. Luka's points prop is set at 31.5 tonight, and he has +340 odds to score 40+ points. Both are eligible to be included in SGPs.

For the game itself, the line is Lakers -9 and the total is set at 232.5 points.

Full Mavericks-Lakers odds can be found below, while all other NBA odds, can be found on FanDuel Sportsbook.

How to Use This FanDuel Promo

Here's how to claim this promo:

Sign up or sign into your FanDuel Sportsbook account. Click the "Claim Now" button to get your 50% Profit Boost Token. Use the Profit Boost Token on any 3+ leg NBA SGP or SGP+ for the Dallas Mavericks @ Los Angeles Lakers game taking place on February 25th, 2025.

The final odds of your eligible wager must be +100 or longer to qualify for this promotion. There is a maximum wager associated with use of each Profit Boost Token. Log in for more details.

Payouts from Profit Boost Tokens include boosted winnings and the initial stake. See full terms and conditions on the promotions page.

Who Can Claim This FanDuel Promo Offer?

The promotion is only open to individuals who are at least 21 years of age (18+ in D.C. & Puerto Rico) and are physically present in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana (excluding the following parishes: Caldwell, Catahoula, Franklin, Jackson, LaSalle, Sabine, Union, West Carroll and Winn), Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, or Wyoming during the promotion period.

How Long Will This FanDuel Promo Run?

The promotion will end at 2:00 AM ET on February 26th, 2025.

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

21+ (18+ D.C.) and present in AZ, CO, CT, D.C., IA, IL, IN, KS (in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino), KY, LA (permitted parishes only), MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY. Opt in req. Bonus issued as non-withdrawable profit boost tokens. Restrictions apply, including any token expiration. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT) or visit FanDuel.com/RG.