FanDuel NBA Promo Offer: 50% Profit Boost for Friday NBA Games on 1/3/25

The NBA is rolling along, and FanDuel Sportsbook has plenty of ways to get in on the action. Ahead of a nine-game Friday slate, FanDuel Sportsbook has a special promotion for ALL customers.

All customers get a 50% Profit Boost Token to use on any NBA game(s) taking place on January 3rd, 2025!

Friday features nine NBA games, headlined by a New York Knicks-Oklahoma City Thunder clash at 8:10pm ET. Both sides have enjoyed hot starts to the season and boast the second and third-shortest odds to win the NBA Championship. New York is in third place in the Eastern Conference thanks to their 24-10 record, while Oklahoma City is atop the Western Conference at 28-5.

As of Friday morning, the line is Thunder -4.5. The total is set at 221.5.

Full Knicks-Thunder odds can be found below, while all NBA odds can be found on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Eligible Games on 1/3/25

Here are the NBA games being played on January 3rd with odds, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Matchup Home Spread Away Moneyline Home Moneyline Over/Under Hornets at Pistons -7.5 +245 -300 219.5 Magic at Raptors +1.5 -122 +104 216.5 Knicks at Thunder -4.5 +154 -184 221.5 Celtics at Rockets +2.5 -138 +118 221.5 Wizards at Pelicans -7.0 +235 -290 232.5 Cavaliers at Mavericks +7 -280 +230 230.5 Spurs at Nuggets -6.5 +205 -250 237.5 View Full Table ChevronDown

