FanDuel NBA Promo Offer: 30% Profit Boost for Select NBA Bets on 1/17/25

The NBA is rolling along, and FanDuel Sportsbook has plenty of ways to get in on the action. To celebrate a loaded Friday slate, FanDuel Sportsbook teamed up with The Ringer for a special promotion for ALL customers.

All customers get a 30% Profit Boost Token to use on any "30 on 30 Specials" wager for any NBA games taking place January 17th, 2025!

Friday's slate features nine games, headlined by a Memphis Grizzlies-San Antonio Spurs clash at 9:40pm ET. Victor Wembanyama is 15th in the league with 24.7 points per game, and he's cracked 30 points nine times this season.

Jaren Jackson Jr. leads Memphis with 22.7 points per game, while Ja Morant is right behind at 21.4 points per game. Jackson has scored 30 points even times; Morant has hit that mark twice.

Below are the full Grizzlies-Spurs 30-point scorer odds. All NBA odds can be found on FanDuel Sportsbook.

To Score 30+ Points To Score 30+ Points Victor Wembanyama +195 Ja Morant +290 Jaren Jackson Jr. +410 Desmond Bane +700 Devin Vassell +800 Stephon Castle +1600 View more odds in Sportsbook

How to Use This FanDuel Promo

Here's how to claim this promo:

Sign up or sign into your FanDuel Sportsbook account. Click the "Claim Now" button to get your 30% Profit Boost Token. Use the Profit Boost Token on any bets under the "30 on 30 Specials" tab on the FanDuel's NBA homepage.

Same Game Parlay / Same Game Parlay Plus / Parlay wagers are eligible as long as all legs consist of markets listed under the "30 on 30 PBT Specials" tab.

Your wager must have final pre-boosted odds of -200 or longer to qualify for this promotion. There is a maximum wager associated with this offer. Log-in for more details.

Payouts from Profit Boost Tokens include boosted winnings and the initial stake. See full terms and conditions on the promotions page.

Eligible NBA Games on 1/17/25

Here are the NBA games being played on January 17th with odds, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Matchup Home Spread Away Moneyline Home Moneyline Over/Under Magic at Celtics -13.0 +590 -850 211.5 Timberwolves at Knicks -4.5 +166 -198 218.5 Raptors at Bucks -11.5 +450 -600 230 Jazz at Pelicans -11.0 +460 -620 230 Hornets at Bulls -4.5 +152 -180 234.5 Nuggets at Heat -1.5 +102 -120 226 Thunder at Mavericks +8 -340 +275 224 View Full Table ChevronDown

Who Can Claim This FanDuel Promo Offer?

The promotion is only open to individuals who are at least 21 years of age (18+ in D.C.) and are physically present in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana (excluding the following parishes: Caldwell, Catahoula, Franklin, Jackson, LaSalle, Sabine, Union, West Carroll and Winn), Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, or Wyoming during the promotion period.

How Long Will This FanDuel Promo Run?

The promotion will end at 2:00 AM ET on January 18th, 2024.

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

21+ (18+ D.C.) and present in AZ, CO, CT, D.C., IA, IL, IN, KS (in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino), KY, LA (permitted parishes only), MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY. Opt in req. Bonus issued as non-withdrawable profit boost tokens. Restrictions apply, including any token expiration. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT) or visit FanDuel.com/RG.