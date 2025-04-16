FanDuel NBA DFS Picks: Wednesday's Play-In Tournament Games

If you're looking to have some fun this basketball season, NBA DFS on FanDuel has you covered.

NBA DFS Picks for Today

Guards

Top Priorities

Josh Giddey ($9,200) -- Josh Giddey is probable to play for the Chicago Bulls in Wednesday's play-in contest versus the Miami Heat, who he's scored 58-plus FanDuel points (FDPs) against in back-to-back meetings, including 74.7 FDPs against Miami on April 9. Across their last 15 games, the Heat have also surrendered the eighth-most FDPs per game to PGs (51.2).

Tyler Herro ($8,900) -- Since trading Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro has become the primary ball handler for the Heat, which has led to the 25-year-old guard to produce career-best marks in PPG (23.9), APG (5.5), and effective field goal percentage (56.3%). Aside from the Bulls coughing up the 2nd-most FDPs per game to PGs (53.3) this season, they are 2nd in pace and 19th in adjusted defensive rating (115.1).

Keon Ellis ($5,300) -- The Sacramento Kings won't have Malik Monk available in Wednesday's play-in game against the Dallas Mavericks due to a calf injury he suffered near the end of the regular season, paving the way for Keon Ellis to draw another start at PG. Ellis can rack up points via stocks (steals plus blocks), as the third-year guard has tallied three-plus stocks in 7 of his last 11 outings.

Wings

Top Priorities

Zach LaVine ($7,400) -- With the Mavericks ranking 19th in three-point percentage allowed (36.3%), there is room for Zach LaVine -- who scored 37-plus FDPs in five of his last six starts -- to catch fire from deep. On top of that, Dallas has given up the 10th-most FDPs per game to SGs (43.8) over their last 30 contests, and LaVine is someone who could be leaned on even more in the absence of Monk.

Andrew Wiggins ($6,600) -- Andrew Wiggins has been cleared to play on Wednesday despite missing seven of the last nine games for the Heat. If Wiggins doesn't have any minute restrictions or limitations on Wednesday, he's in a stellar spot against a Bulls squad that is ceding the sixth-most FDPs per game to SFs (44.2) across their last 30 contests.

Kevin Huerter ($5,000) -- Along with liking rookie Matas Buzelis ($5,700) among players with a sub-$6,000 salary, Kevin Huerter possesses plenty of upside versus a Miami team that is 21st in three-point rate allowed (42.8%). FanDuel Research's projections currently has Huerter listed as the best point-per-dollar play (5.3x value) on the entire slate.

Bigs

Top Priorities

Anthony Davis ($10,800) -- The Kings haven't shown much resistance when it comes to protecting the paint, ranking 26th in rim field goal percentage allowed (65.7%) and 25th in effective field goal percentage allowed (55.7%), putting Anthony Davis in a premier spot. Davis supplied 69-plus FDPs in two of his last four contests to conclude the regular season, and Sacramento has allowed the ninth-most FDPs per game to PFs (49.3) over their last 15 games.

Domantas Sabonis ($10,000) -- Amid injuries and having guys shuffling out of their lineup, the Mavericks have surrendered the third-most FDPs per game to Cs (60.5) across their last 15 contests, making Domantas Sabonis a high-salary stud worth targeting in a pivotal matchup. Our projections are high on Sabonis ahead of Wednesday's clash versus Dallas, forecasting him as the second-best point-per-dollar play (5.0x value) on the slate.

Kel'el Ware ($6,100) -- It's going to be tough to save salary across the board on Wednesday's two-game slate, but Kel'el Ware is a viable option at center if you don't have the salary to fit Davis and/or Sabonis into your lineup. In addition to the Bulls permitting the 5th-most FDPs per game to Cs (57.5) this season, they are 17th in rim field goal percentage allowed (64.0%) and 22nd in block rate allowed (10.2%).

