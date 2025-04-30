FanDuel NBA DFS Picks: Wednesday 4/30/25

If you're looking for a fun way to get in on the NBA playoffs, NBA DFS on FanDuel has you covered.

With NBA DFS, you can put your hoops knowledge to the test and ride with players you think will go off in a given night.

To help you along the way, we've got a bunch of tools here at FanDuel Research. Specifically, our NBA DFS projections update throughout the day to reflect current news.

On top of all that, we'll come at you each day with this NBA DFS primer, which breaks down some of the day's top plays at each position.

Let's dive into today's main slate on FanDuel.

Betting lines via the NBA odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. Projections and betting odds may change after this article is published.

NBA DFS Picks for Today's Playoff Games

Guards

Top Priorities

Luka Doncic ($10,400) -- The Los Angeles Lakers are trying to stave off elimination on Wednesday versus the Minnesota Timberwolves, and they'll need a special performance from Luka Doncic to force a Game 6. Despite Doncic clearing 50-plus FanDuel points (FDPs) in only one of the first four games of this first-round series, we typically don't see him at a salary this low.

Stephen Curry ($8,700) -- Even though the Houston Rockets are allowing the seventh-lowest three-point percentage (36.1%) among teams in the playoffs, the Golden State Warriors are still averaging the second-most made threes per game (15.0) in the postseason. With the Warriors looking to close things out in Game 5, Stephen Curry is poised to have a bounce-back performance after supplying only 24.1 FDPs in Game 4.

Value Plays

Donte DiVincenzo ($5,300) -- Unless you consider Fred VanVleet ($6,300) or Brandin Podziemski ($6,100) as salary-saving options, then Donte DiVincenzo is the lone guard-only eligible player who stands out when it comes to being a value play. DiVincenzo has tallied 28-plus FDPs and four-plus stocks (steals plus blocks) in back-to-back games, and the Lakers are tied for the fourth-most turnovers per game (14.5), giving him ample opportunities to rack up steals.

Wings

Top Priorities

LeBron James ($9,600) -- Although the Lakers are on the brink of elimination, LeBron James has been fantastic in this series, averaging 26.3 PPG, 9.5 RPG, 5.5 APG, 2.0 SPG, and 2.3 BPG on an efficient 57.5% effective field goal percentage. LeBron tends to show up big in these situations, and he has contributed 67-plus FDPs in back-to-back contests while accruing four-plus stocks in three of his last four outings.

Anthony Edwards ($9,500) -- Anthony Edwards is proving he can hang with the elite stars of the NBA in this series against the Lakers, notching 57-plus FDPs in each of the last two matchups versus Los Angeles. Considering that LA is posting the fifth-worst free throw rate allowed (25.7%) and fifth-worst three-point percentage allowed (38.1%) in these playoffs, Edwards can continue cooking in a potential close out game.

Value Plays

Rui Hachimura ($5,100) -- The Lakers are giving their starters workloads that would make Tom Thibodeau proud, which has led to Rui Hachimura earning 34-plus minutes in three straight contests against the T-Wolves. Hachimura contributed 30.5 FDPs in Game 4, and given the attention that Luka and LeBron receive whenever they have the ball, Rui should have plenty of chances to hit shots from beyond the arc.

Dillon Brooks ($4,600) -- While Buddy Hield ($4,700) and Dorian Finney-Smith ($4,000) are viable salary-saving options, Dillon Brooks might be the most steady value play at wing. Although Brooks could certainly get into foul trouble or flirt with an ejection in a chippy series versus the Warriors, he's put up 20-plus FDPs in all four outings in this series.

Bigs

Top Priorities

Alperen Sengun ($8,800) -- One of the only bright spots -- if there are more than one -- for the Rockets in their first-round series has been Alperen Sengun, who is accruing 22.3 PPG, 11.5 RPG, 4.3 APG, and 1.8 SPG across the first four matchups. Sengun attempted a season-high 28 shots from the field in Game 4, and I expect him to remain aggressive at home in hopes to avoid elimination in Game 5, especially with a lack of help from Houston's other starters.

Julius Randle ($7,300) -- Julius Randle has gone a bit overlooked in the series against the Lakers as the veteran forward has produced 22-plus points and 35-plus FDPs in three consecutive starts for the Timberwolves. Los Angeles has elected to go with plenty of small-ball lineups throughout the series, which should allow Randle to remain a key contributor on the offensive end of the floor.

Value Plays

Naz Reid ($5,000) -- Following a performance where he notched 38 FDPs in Game 1 versus the Lakers, Naz Reid has scored fewer than 20 FDPs in three straight contests, but he's coming off a Game 4 where he earned a team-best +9 in the box score. Aside from the fact that Reid should be getting more minutes than Rudy Gobert in this series, Reid can take advantage of a Los Angeles defense that is permitting the seventh-most made threes per game (13.3) in the playoffs.

Quinten Post ($4,100) -- Even with Jimmy Butler returning the starting lineup in Game 4, Quinten Post still put up 21.3 FDPs off the bench for the Warriors. Post can provide some much-needed floor spacing at the center position as the rookie big man has knocked down two-plus threes in two of his last three appearances in this series.

Get a 30% Profit Boost for a 3+ leg parlay or SGP on any NBA Playoff game taking place on April 30th! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Interested in playing NBA daily fantasy? FanDuel has plenty of contest options to make every moment more. Be sure to check out the NBA betting options, as well.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.