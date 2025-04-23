FanDuel NBA DFS Picks: Wednesday 4/23/25

If you're looking for a fun way to get in on the NBA playoffs, NBA DFS on FanDuel has you covered.

NBA DFS Picks for Today's Playoff Games

Guards

Top Priorities

Stephen Curry ($9,000) -- While I do have interest in Donovan Mitchell ($8,900) against the Miami Heat, Game 2 between the Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets is the only game on the slate with a spread in single digits. Besides the fact that Stephen Curry put up 41.7 FanDuel points (FDPs) in the series opener versus the Rockets despite finishing with only 3 assists, FanDuel Research's projections have the three-point marksman forecasted for the most FDPs (43.0) on the slate.

Derrick White ($7,400) -- After landing on his wrist in the Boston Celtics' Game 1 victory over the Orlando Magic, Jayson Tatum is doubtful to play on Wednesday, which should lead to more usage and production from players like Derrick White. To begin the series versus Orlando, White notched 30 points and 3 stocks (steals plus blocks) en route to 44.8 FDPs, and he sees the second-highest usage rate increase (+3.4%) on the Celtics whenever Tatum isn't on the court, per FantasyLabs' On/Off Tool.

Value Plays

Payton Pritchard ($5,700) -- Payton Pritchard is another guard who is worth targeting in DFS with Tatum likely sidelined, as he has averaged 20.4 points, 4.4 made threes, 5.4 assists, and 1.0 steals per 36 minutes whenever the All-Star forward isn't on the floor. Even with Tatum's status for Game 2 in this series, Boston is still double-digit favorites at home over Orlando, which could lead to even more minutes for Pritchard, who was just announced as the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year.

Ty Jerome ($5,600) -- Ty Jerome could be earning himself a decent payday in the offseason with how he's performed off the bench for the Cavs this season, and he exploded for 28 points and 38.5 FDPs in Game 1 versus the Heat. Following an impressive performance where he knocked down five threes, Jerome could continue to wreak havoc from deep against a Miami team that was 21st in three-point rate allowed (42.8%) in the regular season.

Wings

Top Priorities

Paolo Banchero ($9,800) -- Despite the Magic losing by 17 points in Game 1, it wasn't due to a lack of effort from Paolo Banchero, who scored 36 of the team's 86 total points and finished with 57.2 FDPs. With Tatum expected to be inactive for the Celtics, I anticipate Banchero being ultra-aggressive as Orlando tries to tie the series before headed back home for the next two games.

Jimmy Butler ($9,300) -- Playoff Jimmy Butler certainly showed up for the Warriors in the team's series opening victory over the Rockets, supplying 25 points, 5 steals, and 56.4 FDPs in 42 minutes of action. Along with Butler getting extended minutes while Golden State looks to steal both games in Houston to tip off the series, the veteran forward should remain extremely active on both ends of the court against an inexperienced Rockets squad.

Value Plays

Dillon Brooks ($4,900) -- Dillon Brooks can be a risky option in DFS due to the fact he'll be tasked with guarding Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler often, but there aren't many salary-saving options that stand out on Wednesday's slate. We know Brooks will get a healthy dose of minutes if he can remain out of foul trouble, and he can be a streaky shooter at times.

Haywood Highsmith ($4,200) -- Amid the Heat searching for answers in Game 1 versus the Cavaliers, Haywood Highsmith joined Davion Mitchell as the two players from Miami's bench that saw 30-plus minutes in the series opener. Given the role he saw in Game 1 against Cleveland, our projections have Highsmith listed as the fourth-best point-per-dollar play (5.1x value) on the slate.

Bigs

Top Priorities

Alperen Sengun ($8,500) -- The one advantage the Rockets have in their series versus the Warriors is having Alperen Sengun at center against Golden State's small-ball lineup, so the versatile big man should have little to no issues scoring in the paint. During the regular season, the Warriors were 19th in rim field goal percentage allowed (64.4%), and Sengun tallied a formidable 42.3 FDPs in Game 1.

Kristaps Porzingis ($7,800) -- When looking at Boston's numbers sans Tatum, Kristaps Porzingis is someone who tends to see a bump in production, averaging 25.7 points, 9.7 rebounds, and 2.1 blocks per 36 minutes whenever Tatum isn't on the court. With the Magic being a team that doesn't take many shots from beyond the arc, Porzingis should have ample opportunities to rack up blocks, and he accrued five stocks in Game 1.

Value Plays

Al Horford ($5,500) -- Al Horford is another big man on the Celtics who should see more scoring chances and opportunities to grab rebounds if Tatum is officially ruled out for Wednesday's contest. Horford notched only 17.5 FDPs in 25 minutes in Game 1 versus the Magic, but his role should increase, and he can catch fire from three-point range at any moment in a Boston offense that has the highest three-point rate (53.6%) in the league.

Wendell Carter ($5,000) -- On one hand, Wendell Carter Jr. grabbed 13 rebounds in the double-digit defeat to the Celtics in the series opener, but on the other hand, he contributed only 4 points in the box score. Although Carter didn't have much success on the offensive end of the floor in Game 1, FanDuel Research's projections have him listed as the fifth-best point-per-dollar play (5.0x value) on the slate.

