FanDuel NBA DFS Picks: Wednesday 2/5/25

NBA DFS Picks for Today

Guards

Top Priorities

Stephen Curry ($8,400) -- One of the night's top DFS game environments is the Golden State Warriors-Utah Jazz clash, which has a 226.5-point total and 7.0-point spread. The Jazz are 28th in defensive rating and allow the most FanDuel points per game to point guards (55.2). It's a smash spot for Stephen Curry, who our NBA DFS projections have putting up 42.9 FanDuel points (5.11 per $1,000).

Mike Conley ($4,600) -- Our model loves Mike Conley, projecting him for 29.6 FanDuel points (6.43 per $1,000) and ranking him as the night's best point-per-dollar play as of early in the day. The Minnesota Timberwolves draw a fantasy-friendly matchup with the Chicago Bulls, a team that is 3rd in pace and 25th in defensive rating. The Bulls are also surrendering the third-most FanDuel points per game to PGs (53.6).

Others to Consider

Jamal Murray ($8,300) -- The Denver Nuggets have the slate's top implied total (125.0) for a home date against the New Orleans Pelicans, a squad that is permitting the sixth-most FanDuel points per game to PGs (51.0) while ranking 29th in defensive rating. We project Murray to post 42.2 FanDuel points (5.08 per $1,000).

Dyson Daniels ($7,600) -- The Atlanta Hawks-San Antonio Spurs game sets up well for DFS as boasts a 241.5-point total and 4.5-point spread. Dyson Daniels has topped 40.0 FanDuel points in five of his last seven games, including an outburst of 53.7 last time out.

Wings

Top Priorities

Giannis Antetokounmpo ($12,100) -- Giannis Antetokounmpo can cook tonight versus the Charlotte Hornets -- as long as he suits up. Half the Milwaukee Bucks' roster has an injury designation, including both Giannis and Damian Lillard. If one plays and the other sits, it would catapult the one playing into the elite tier for tonight. The Bucks are a team to have on your radar as injury news filters in throughout the day.

Matas Buzelis ($4,200) -- Matas Buzelis had a special night yesterday, going 10 for 10 from the field en route to 31.4 FanDuel points in the Bulls' first game since dealing away Zach LaVine. Buzelis did that off the bench, too. For tonight's game against Minnesota, we project him for 24.0 FanDuel points (5.71 per $1,000), and if Buzelis gets moved into the starting five, it'll be tough to fade him.

Others to Consider

Paolo Banchero ($8,100) -- Paolo Banchero and the Orlando Magic are slumping, with Banchero failing to top 32.7 FanDuel points in any of his last four games. That could keep the masses away for tonight's date with the Sacramento Kings, and we peg him to total 41.7 FanDuel points (5.15 per $1,000).

Josh Green ($4,200) -- Josh Green is logging big minutes -- at least 31 minutes in each of his last four games -- as the Hornets are still without both LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller. That makes him an enticing value target in a pace-up spot versus the Bucks.

Bigs

Top Priorities

Victor Wembanyama ($12,100) -- Victor Wembanyama is my favorite high-salary play on the slate. He's in the night's top DFS game environment, and the Hawks are a nice matchup for him as Atlanta is 2nd in pace and a meh 16th in defensive rating. They also allow the 11th-most blocks per game to centers (2.3). We have Wemby projected for 56.0 FanDuel points (4.71 per $1,000), but there's upside for plenty more if he racks up several stocks (steals plus blocks).

Rudy Gobert ($6,900) -- Julius Randle is out again. With Randle out or exiting early the last three games, Rudy Gobert has exploded for 48.1, 50.2 and 45.3 FanDuel points. A matchup with the Bulls is a great one for Gobert as Chicago gives up the fifth-most FanDuel points per game to centers (58.3). Our model projects Gobert for 39.2 FanDuel points (5.68 per $1,000), and with Wemby eligible at PF, you can pair the two French bigs together.

Others to Consider

Jaren Jackson Jr. ($8,700) -- There are plenty of good PF/C plays tonight, which could lead to Jaren Jackson Jr. going overlooked in a dream date with the Toronto Raptors. The Raptors have allowed the fourth-most FanDuel points per game to PFs over the past 15 (51.7), and Jackson's stocks upside makes him a super appealing tourney play.

Kel'el Ware ($6,400) -- Kel'el Ware has jumped to the front of the line in the NBA Rookie of the Year odds (+165), and our model likes him tonight versus a short-handed Philadelphia 76ers squad as we forecast him to score 34.2 FanDuel points (5.34 per $1,000).

