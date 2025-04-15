FanDuel NBA DFS Picks: Tuesday's Play-In Tournament Games

If you're looking to have some fun this basketball season, NBA DFS on FanDuel has you covered.

NBA DFS Picks for Today

Guards

Top Priorities

Stephen Curry ($9,200) -- The winner of Tuesday's play-in game between the Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies secures the No. 7 seed in the Western Conference, and Stephen Curry ended the regular reason by scoring 48-plus FanDuel points (FDPs) in four of his last six outings. Aside from the Grizzlies operating at the fastest pace and ranking 22nd in three-point rate allowed (42.9%), Curry produced a jaw-dropping 92 FDPs when these teams met on April 1.

Ja Morant ($9,100) -- In a playoff-like environment, I'm expecting Ja Morant to see extended minutes after averaging a career-low 30.4 minutes per game during the regular season. Morant also ended the regular season strong, notching 44-plus FDPs in five of his last seven contests, including 48.6 FDPs when the Grizzlies and Warriors last faced each other.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope ($4,300) -- While I do have some interest in either Anthony Black ($5,300) or Cole Anthony ($5,000) -- depending on who starts for the Orlando Magic on Tuesday -- Kentavious Caldwell-Pope provides us with much-needed value on a small slate. A matchup against the Atlanta Hawks could be exactly what KCP needs to have a noteworthy performance in Tuesday's play-in contest, as the Hawks are 28th in three-point percentage allowed (37.7%) and 23rd in steal rate allowed (8.9%).

Wings

Top Priorities

Paolo Banchero ($9,900) -- Paolo Banchero wasn't active in Orlando's regular-season finale versus Atlanta, but the third-year forward enjoyed facing the Hawks this season, averaging 33.3 PPG, 8.7 RPG, and 4.3 APG in the other three meetings. Only the Washington Wizards coughed up more FDPs per game to PFs (52.8) than the Hawks (50.6) during the regular season, and Atlanta is also 28th in effective field goal percentage allowed (56.1%) and 21st in free throw rate allowed (25.1%).

Jimmy Butler ($8,900) -- We got an early glimpse of "Playoff Jimmy" down the stretch in the regular season. Jimmy Butler accruing 46-plus FDPs in his final three outings ahead of the postseason. Considering that Butler is doing a bit of everything since joining the Warriors, it's worth noting that the Grizzlies are 18th in assist rate allowed (64.5%), 25th in free throw rate allowed (26.7%), and 17th in steal rate allowed (8.3%).

Moses Moody ($4,500) -- Moses Moody has started in 28 consecutive games for Golden State, which puts him on our radar when seeking salary-saving options on a small slate, especially in the matchup with the highest total. FanDuel Research's projections have Moody listed as the second-best point-per-dollar play (5.2x value) on the slate.

Bigs

Top Priorities

Onyeka Okongwu ($7,900) -- The Hawks finally elected to make Onyeka Okongwu their starting center back in late January, resulting in Okongwu registering 15.0 PPG, 10.1 RPG, 2.7 APG, and 1.2 SPG while recording an efficient 62.3% effective field goal percentage in his final 40 games this season. Despite the matchup versus the Magic being a tough one, Okongwu has achieved 46-plus FDPs in three of his last six contests, including 59.8 FDPs when Atlanta and Orlando met on April 8th.

Draymond Green ($6,300) -- We can't rely on Draymond Green to produce a healthy amount of points in any matchup, but he can rack up FDPs quickly in other categories. In the most recent meeting between the Warriors and Grizzlies on April 1, Green tallied 49 FDPs, and our projections have the experienced forward forecasted as the best point-per-dollar play (5.2x value) among players with a salary of at least $6,000.

Wendell Carter ($5,100) -- There's no doubt that Wendell Carter Jr. can be a bit volatile on a Magic squad that leans on Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner ($8,800) on the offensive end of the floor, but he did supply 53.8 FDPs in a pace-up spot versus the Hawks on April 8. At the moment, FanDuel Research's projections have Carter listed as the best point-per-dollar play (5.6x value) on the entire slate.

