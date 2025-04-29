FanDuel NBA DFS Picks: Tuesday 4/29/25

If you're looking for a fun way to get in on the NBA playoffs, NBA DFS on FanDuel has you covered.

NBA DFS Picks for Today's Playoff Games

Guards

Top Priorities

Tyrese Haliburton ($8,700)

Game 5 between the Milwaukee Bucks and Indiana Pacers could be the most disappointing. Down 3-1, the Bucks might close up shop having lost Damian Lillard (Achilles) for the year. No matter how lopsided the contest, Tyrese Haliburton has still played at least 31 minutes in every game this series, and averaging 13.1 assists and 7.2 rebounds per 36 minutes in the playoffs, he's got lethal upside to stuff the stat sheet when his shot is falling.

Jamal Murray ($7,300)

In many ways, it feels like a "winner take all" affair in Denver tonight, and Jamal Murray typically shines brightest when needed most. Murray has badly struggled with pullup jumpers (38.9%) in this series, but it wasn't surprising to see him get loose for a couple late as the Los Angeles Clippers relegated Kris Dunn's struggling shot to the bench. L.A. is constantly doubling Nikola Jokic, so Murray's opportunities should continue to be present.

Value Plays

Kevin Porter Jr. ($5,300)

It's interesting that Kevin Porter Jr. has answered such a dire call in the postseason. He exploded for 23 points, 5 rebounds, 6 assists, and 42 FanDuel points (FDP) in Lillard's stead on Sunday. Notably, the Ryan Rollins experiment seems over after he logged just eight minutes in Game 4. Expect KPJ to start in a full role again.

Payton Pritchard ($4,500)

If you rolled a 20-sided dice and got "1" on back-to-back rolls, that's Payton Pritchard's two games in Orlando without Jrue Holiday (hamstring). He posted two of his five lowest FDP totals of the season in Games 3 and 4. Seeing at least 25 minutes in both, we've got no choice to back him tonight, right? The Sixth Man of the Year averages 35.8 FDP per 36 minutes with Holiday off the floor.

Wings

Top Priorities

Franz Wagner ($8,200)

At this point, Franz Wagner at a power forward spot might as well be a treasury bill. Wagner has eclipsed 38 FDP in all four games of this ugly series; who knows what might happen if these teams actually start to score? His 33.2% usage rate in the playoffs is fourth in the entire NBA, and the Magic's entire rotation is likely blowout-proof as they try to stave off elimination.

OG Anunoby ($6,600)

Jalen Brunson refusing to share the rock so he can grift fouls leaves a disastrous floor for OG Anunoby, which we saw materialize with a 3-for-13 shooting effort in Game 4. Targeting a balanced build with minimal elite value plays, he's still someone I want to buy for a bounce back. The OG posted 34.9 FDP per game in the first three games of the series, yet his salary just continues to slide.

Value Plays

Michael Porter Jr. ($5,200)

I can't believe Michael Porter Jr. is in the bargain bin. Russell Westbrook (foot) is a question mark for Game 5, so MPJ's role might be completely safe, and as murky as it's looked recently, this is still a guy who dropped 15 and 15 in Game 2. The couple of days off to rest his ailing non-shooting shoulder should help, too.

Gary Trent Jr. ($4,700)

The duality of Gary Trent Jr. was on display in Milwaukee's last two contests. In Game 3, he dropped 37 points as a hero that couldn't miss from deep. In Game 4, he made just two total shots from the field. The median between those is still palatable at $4,700 when he's averaged 30.8 minutes per game in the series.

Bigs

Top Priorities

Ivica Zubac ($7,700)

The math isn't mathing as to how Ivica Zubac remains so far behind his peers at this center spot. Zubac has averaged 37.3 FDP per 36 minutes in the series while logging 38.3 minutes per game. That puts him right in line for a 40-burger, and his usage rate (19.3%) is much higher than you might think. The one concern? He's yet to truly fight foul trouble opposite Nikola Jokic, and the former league MVP will likely be aggressive tonight.

Kristaps Porzingis ($7,200)

When Kristaps Porzingis was on the floor in Game 4, he was sensational. The problem? He ran into foul trouble constantly throughout the contest. Porzingis averages 44.1 FDP per 36 minutes with Holiday off the floor this season but hasn't topped 44 FDP in the series yet. Taking his series-high for shots (14) on Sunday, I think he can translate that momentum to tonight's game as his salary continues to drop.

Value Plays

Bobby Portis ($5,900)

If the Bucks are to survive Game 5 without Lillard, one of their tertiary scoring options might have to go ballistic, and Bobby Portis is a candidate. Portis topped 20 points on eight different occasions this year. The forward is gleaming through our NBA DFS projections, which forecast 33.9 FDP in 32.7 minutes.

Wendell Carter Jr. ($5,300)

35 minutes. That's the lion's share of time Wendell Carter Jr. spent on the floor in Game 4 just to creep over requisite value for this salary at 27.7 FDP. That still marks two straight games over 27 FDP, and I can't blame anyone filling their center spot with a guy seeing that much floor time that can hit threes and block shots.

