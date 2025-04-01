FanDuel NBA DFS Picks: Tuesday 4/1/25

If you're looking to have some fun this basketball season, NBA DFS on FanDuel has you covered.

NBA DFS Picks for Today

Guards

Top Priorities

Trae Young ($9,600) -- One of the best DFS game environments on the slate is the Atlanta Hawks-Portland Trail Blazers matchup, which holds a 238.5-point total and 5.5-point spread. Young has played at least 35 minutes in three straight and has topped 50.0 FanDuel points in back-to-back outings. Portland is 17th in defensive rating across the last 15 games.

Stephen Curry ($8,600) -- Stephen Curry offers a sky-high ceiling in another stellar DFS environment as the Golden State Warriors-Memphis Grizzlies clash sports a 236.5-point total and 5.5-point spread. This is a big matchup in the race for the top six in the West, and Curry might see his minutes extended. Our NBA DFS projections have Steph going for 42.9 FanDuel points (4.99 per $1,000).

Others to Consider

Devin Booker ($9,500) -- Kevin Durant is out today, which puts a lot of the Phoenix Suns' offensive workload onto Devin Booker's shoulders in a date with the Milwaukee Bucks. Over their last seven games, the Bucks have allowed the sixth-most FanDuel points per game to SGs (46.05).

Delon Wright ($4,600) -- The New York Knicks are really shorthanded at guard, which will likely thrust Delon Wright into a starting role for the third consecutive contest. Wright put up 25.8 and 22.6 FanDuel points in 34 and 30 minutes the last two games. As of early in the day, he's our model's top point-per-dollar play on the slate at a projection of 27.9 FanDuel points (6.07 per $1,000).

Wings

Top Priorities

Giannis Antetokounmpo ($12,100) -- Giannis Antetokounmpo can feast on a Suns squad that is 27th in defensive rating over the last 15 games. We project him for 54.5 FanDuel points, and he's a priority for me on this slate.

Franz Wagner ($8,500) -- The San Antonio Spurs' defense has gone down the drain sans Victor Wembanyama, with San Antonio sitting dead last in defensive rating over the last 15. Wagner has scored at least 39.0 FanDuel points in four of his past six games, and he can thrive in this pace-up spot against the worst defense in the NBA.

Others to Consider

Josh Hart ($8,200) -- Josh Hart's do-it-all ability is appealing to me with the Knicks down a few ball-handlers. He's posted at least 45.1 FanDuel points in three of the last four games and has played 38 and 41 minutes the last two.

Matas Buzelis ($5,300) -- The Chicago Bulls-Toronto Raptors game has a 5.0-point spread and 236.0-point total. While Toronto has actually been really good on D of late, Matas Buzelis is coming on to close the season, recording 48.8 and 37.9 FanDuel points in his last two games.

Bigs

Top Priorities

Nikola Jokic ($12,800) -- It's Nikola Jokic, and he's in play on every slate he's on. Although I lean Giannis over Jokic at the top of the player pool, the Joker has gone for 61.8 and 63.0 FanDuel points since coming back from injury and is, obviously, an elite option.

Onyeka Okongwu ($7,700) -- Onyeka Okongwu can go off against Portland. The Blazers have surrendered the third-most FanDuel points per game to centers over the last 15 (57.0), and Okongwu has logged at least 34 minutes in two of the past three games.

Others to Consider

Brook Lopez ($6,000) -- Brook Lopez is taking on a Phoenix defense that has permitted the ninth-most FanDuel points per game to centers over the last 30 games (55.7). Lopez has underwhelmed in his last two outings but had 44.5 and 49.9 FanDuel points in the two games before that.

Donovan Clingan ($5,900) -- Donovan Clingan is an elite play tonight, per our model, as we project him for 34.4 FanDuel points (5.83 per $1,000). His minutes and DFS output have been all over the place lately, but he totaled 46.4 FanDuel points three games ago.

