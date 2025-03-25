FanDuel NBA DFS Picks: Tuesday 3/25/25

If you're looking to have some fun this basketball season, NBA DFS on FanDuel has you covered.

With NBA DFS, you can put your hoops knowledge to the test and ride with players you think will go off in a given night.

To help you along the way, we've got a bunch of tools here at FanDuel Research. Specifically, our NBA DFS projections update throughout the day to reflect current news.

On top of all that, we'll come at you each day with this NBA DFS primer, which breaks down some of the day's top plays at each position.

Let's dive into today's main slate on FanDuel.

Betting lines via the NBA odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. Projections and betting odds may change after this article is published.

NBA DFS Picks for Today

Guards

Top Priorities

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ($11,400) -- Only three players are salaried above $10,000 today, and the other two (Cade Cunningham and Anthony Davis) may not play. That makes Shai Gilgeous-Alexander an outlier in terms of salary, but he can absolutely cook in a friendly date with the Sacramento Kings. The Oklahoma City Thunder boast a 119.0-point implied total, and SGA's outlook would get a boost if either of Jalen Williams or Chet Holmgren sit out.

Cameron Payne ($4,100) -- The New York Knicks are expected to be without Jalen Brunson and Miles McBride. Enter Cameron Payne. Those two sat last time out, and Payne totaled 30.3 FanDuel points in 29 minutes. We forecast him for a very similar outing as our NBA DFS projections have Payne scoring 29.9 FanDuel points (7.29 per $1,000). He's our top point-per-dollar play as of early Tuesday.

Others to Consider

Tyler Herro ($8,300) -- All eyes will be on Jimmy Butler tonight as the Miami Heat host the Golden State Warriors, but don't sleep on Tyler Herro. This game has a 217.5-point total, 5.5-point spread and could wind up being a really nice DFS environment.

Darius Garland ($7,700) -- There's no Donovan Mitchell tonight for the Cleveland Cavaliers, which gives Darius Garland a higher ceiling. Garland produces 42.2 FanDuel points per 36 minutes with Mitchell off the court, per RotoGrinders' on/off tool. Garland's usage rate jumps by 3.45% in the split, the biggest increase on the Cavs. Cleveland is only a 6.5-point road favorite at the Portland Trail Blazers, so blowout risk isn't too much of a worry, either.

Wings

Top Priorities

Desmond Bane ($8,400) -- The Memphis Grizzlies have the night's top implied total (125.5) as they travel to battle the Utah Jazz. While it's fair to be concerned about a 9.5-point spread, Desmond Bane projects well sans Ja Morant, with our model expecting him to score 41.2 FanDuel points (4.90 per $1,000). There's room for more as Bane has topped 50.0 FanDuel points twice over his past four games, and Utah is allowing the most FanDuel points per game to SGs (47.5).

PJ Washington ($7,800) -- Assuming Anthony Davis sits on a back-to-back, PJ Washington makes a lot of sense against the New York Knicks. There's nothing great about the matchup, but Washington should be saddled with a lot of offensive workload for the banged-up Dallas Mavericks.

Others to Consider

Shaedon Sharpe ($6,800) -- Over his last two games, Shaedon Sharpe has played 38 minutes in each contest while racking up 38.2 and 36.2 FanDuel points. Cleveland is a difficult matchup, but if I'm using one or two Cavs to take advantage of Mitchell being out, Sharpe is Portland's most interesting bring-back piece.

Dillon Brooks ($4,900) -- Another stellar game environment is the Houston Rockets-Atlanta Hawks clash (234.5-point over/under and 7.5-point spread). A lot of Rockets are projecting well, and I'm into the idea of taking a shot on Dillon Brooks as a low-salary way to get in on this game.

Bigs

Top Priorities

Alperen Sengun ($9,100) -- Speaking of the Rockets, Alperen Sengun could roast Atlanta. We project him for 44.9 FanDuel points (4.93 per $1,000), and he amassed 57.8 FanDuel points in his last game. Sengun's minutes can be all over the place sometimes, which isn't ideal, but if he plays 35-plus minutes tonight, he'll have a big-time ceiling.

Jaren Jackson Jr. ($8,600) -- With the Grizz in such a delightful spot at Utah, Jaren Jackson Jr. is enticing. We know he brings elite stocks (steals plus blocks) upside to the table, so if he's having a good game elsewhere, he has the upside to break the slate. Plus, I'm guessing he'll be a little less popular than Bane is given how many good PF/C options there are tonight.

Others to Consider

Walker Kessler ($7,000) -- Walker Kessler is a standout option from the Utah side of the Jazz-Grizz game. Memphis has allowed the 11th-most FanDuel points per game to centers (55.6), and Kessler has posted three blocks in two of his previous four games.

Donovan Clingan ($5,700) -- The Blazers' rookie big should be needed tonight against the interior of the Cavs. Although it's a tough matchup, Donovan Clingan can go off if he sees extended run. He's averaging 40.5 FanDuel points over the past four games where he's logged 30-plus minutes.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Interested in playing NBA daily fantasy? FanDuel has plenty of contest options to make every moment more. Be sure to check out the NBA betting options, as well.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.