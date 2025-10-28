FanDuel NBA DFS Picks: Tuesday 10/28/25

If you're looking for a fun way to get in on the NBA season, NBA DFS on FanDuel has you covered.

NBA DFS Picks for Today's Games

Guards

Top Priorities

Tyrese Maxey ($8,900)

Tyrese Maxey might have been too good last year to win Most Improved Player, but he's clearly taken another leap. The Philadelphia 76ers barely miss Joel Embiid as he's averaging 51.0 FanDuel points (FDP) per 36 minutes on a team-best 31.9% usage rate. He'll once against be a massive part of the action with the Sixers visiting the Washington Wizards' 117.0 defensive rating (DRTG; 11th-worst in the NBA).

Collin Sexton ($5,600)

The big injury news of the slate is Brandon Miller's absence for the Charlotte Hornets. That hasn't stopped Charlotte and the Miami Heat having the day's highest game total (239.5) between two top-five squads in pace.

Collin Sexton has fit better than most imagined next to LaMelo Ball, eclipsing 30 minutes played and 29 FDP in each of the Hornets' last two. His role is pretty safe with Miller out of the lineup.

Others to Consider

Stephen Curry ($8,800)

The top of guard is pretty full with Maxey, Stephen Curry, and James Harden all staking a claim to being undervalued. It's not hard to find security in Curry's whopping 30.2% usage rate when the Los Angeles Clippers are allowing the second-most three-point tries per game (44.0). It's just harder to make a case for Curry and Harden's environment, per a 225.5-point total.

Bub Carrington ($4,500)

Washington's sixth man, Tre Johnson, is questionable with a back injury. If he sits, Carlton Carrington's role likely expands from 26.7 minutes per game to the low 30s, and Philadelphia-Washington is one of our marquee environments when his salary is tiny.

Wings

Top Priorities

Kawhi Leonard ($8,100)

Without questions of Kawhi Leonard's availability, this salary makes little sense. Leonard has the Clippers' team-high usage rate (29.0%) once again, and Bradley Beal (back) won't be in the lineup to siphon any shots away. He's averaged 44.8 FDP per 36 minutes to open the season, and the Golden State Warriors are surrendering the eighth-most FDP per game to his current power forward position (50.6).

Kon Knueppel ($4,300)

This one won't sneak up on anyone, but this summer's No. 4 overall pick, Kon Knueppel, will shift into the starting lineup for Brandon Miller and likely play close to Sunday's minutes total (34) once again. Knueppel's upside to light it up from deep relative to his salary is obvious -- especially with Miami allowing the sixth-most tries from downtown (43.0) to start the year.

Others to Consider

VJ Edgecombe ($6,600)

Rarely has a stack of Maxey and VJ Edgecombe failed you. In fact, the duo's scoring start has been historic. Edgecombe hasn't fallen below 44 FDP in three contests yet due to contributing in other categories, either. Do the Wizards really slow it down?

Kyshawn George ($6,500)

On the other side of those two, Kyshawn George averaged 54.0 FDP per game in his first two contest before running into foul trouble on Sunday. While 4.0 stocks (steals plus blocks) per game was a huge chunk of that, don't sleep on George's improved usage rate (23.7%) for a D.C. squad hoping to find a leading scorer.

Bigs

Top Priorities

Domantas Sabonis ($8,600)

There is plenty of new for the Sacramento Kings this season, but there's not enough new to believe Domantas Sabonis doesn't shake this slow start. He's free of injury concerns after climbing to 36 minutes at one point, and his usage rate (14.5%) should increase in conjunction with a healthy amount of potential assists (6.0) and rebounding chances (27.0; most in NBA) per game so far. The guy averaged 53.1 FDP per 36 last year for a reason.

Bam Adebayo ($7,800)

Charlotte has lucked out with three matchups that didn't feature an imposing threat at center. Bam Adebayo definitely is. Adebayo's easily the most athletic one that the Hornets have faced, and his improved usage rate (26.8%) has come from a more aggressive scoring mindset. With forward eligibility, I see him as a top priority among a particularly weak group of bigs beyond him and Sabonis.

Others to Consider

Alex Sarr ($7,000)

A second-year leap is underway from Alex Sarr. He's averaging 21.1 points, 11.3 rebounds, and 3.3 stocks per 36 minutes yet has maxed out at 25 minutes played. He'll draw a limited Joel Embiid on Tuesday, so it's possible Washington starts unleashing him into a larger role, and Tre Johnson's scoring absence should trickle into several places.

Bobby Portis ($5,300)

Kyle Kuzma (ankle) missed Sunday's game and is questionable today. Those minutes went toward Taurean Prince (31) instead of Bobby Portis (22) then, but that isn't set in stone in a matchup with the New York Knicks that could prove to need his length and rebounding. Though I'll most likely use a wing with Sabonis and Adebayo, he's a name that stands out at power forward with that path to upside.

