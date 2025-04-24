FanDuel NBA DFS Picks: Thursday 4/24/25

If you're looking for a fun way to get in on the NBA playoffs, NBA DFS on FanDuel has you covered.

NBA DFS Picks for Today's Playoff Games

Guards

Top Priorities

James Harden ($9,400) -- During the regular season, the Denver Nuggets were dead last in assist rate allowed (66.9%) and 22nd in three-point percentage allowed (36.5%), so it shouldn't come as a surprise that James Harden is averaging 25.0 PPG, 4.5 RPG, and 9.0 APG in the first two games of the series. Harden has also scored 55-plus FanDuel points (FDPs) in five of his last seven outings, and I'm expecting him to be aggressive in the Los Angeles Clippers' first home playoff contest at Intuit Dome.

Jalen Brunson ($8,600) -- In the first two games of the playoff series against the Detroit Pistons, Jalen Brunson has logged 47-plus FDPs in each contest, but his salary continues to sit below $9,000 despite his insane 37.5% usage rate over both outings. Brunson has played 40-plus minutes and has scored 34-plus points in both postseason matchups versus Detroit, and New York will need him to remain aggressive following the Knicks' Game 2 defeat at home.

Value Plays

Dennis Schroder ($4,900) -- With a lack of experience on the roster, Dennis Schroder was among the veterans the Pistons have brought in throughout the season, and he's earned 25-plus minutes in each of the first two playoff contests versus the Knicks. Schroder is coming off a Game 2 performance where he posted 20 points and 24.9 FDPs in 29 minutes of action.

Kris Dunn ($4,700) -- Kris Dunn continues to start in the backcourt for the Clippers alongside Harden, and he tends to get his FDPs via steals and transition baskets. Over the course of the first two playoff matchups versus the Nuggets, Dunn has accrued six stocks (steals plus blocks) while notching 21-plus FDPs in both contests, giving us a solid floor for a player that can save us some salary.

Wings

Top Priorities

Kawhi Leonard ($9,000) -- After recording 34.2 FDPs in Game 1 against the Nuggets, Kawhi Leonard exploded for 39 points and 58.1 FDPs in Game 2, proving he is still one of the most efficient two-way players in the league whenever he's healthy. At the moment, FanDuel Research's projections have Leonard forecasted for the fourth-most FDPs (43.9) on the entire slate on Thursday.

Tobias Harris ($6,600) -- For as much slack as Tobias Harris has gotten over the years, he's been fantastic so far in the playoffs for the Pistons, averaging 20.0 PPG, 9.5 RPG, and 35.7 FDPs per game over the first two matchups of the series. Given the attention that Cade Cunningham commands when he's on the court for Detroit, Harris will need to continue producing as the No. 2 option in the offense in Game 3.

Others to Consider

Malik Beasley ($5,300) -- There is plenty of risk rostering a player as volatile as Malik Beasley, but there is reason to believe he can produce a ceiling outcome against a Knicks team that was 26th in three-point percentage allowed (36.6%) during the regular season. Beasley popped off for 34.8 FDPs in Game 1 versus New York, and our projections have him finishing with a slate-best 3.5 three-pointers made.

Luguentz Dort ($4,800) -- Getting burned by placing confidence in any of the starters on the Oklahoma City Thunder due to the Memphis Grizzlies' lack of fight so far in the series is undoubtedly possible, but Luguentz Dort has a nice salary where he won't hurt us too much if he falls flat. At the same time, Dort is always capable of having an outing like he had in Game 1 when he notched 12 points and 4 stocks en route to 29.6 FDPs in only 21 minutes.

Bigs

Top Priorities

Nikola Jokic ($11,800) -- It's been quite a while since we've seen Nikola Jokic have a sub-$12,000 salary, and there is enough value on the slate where it's not difficult to fit him into our lineups. After impressively averaging a triple-double during the regular season, Jokic is registering 27.5 PPG, 10.0 RPG, 11.0 APG, and 3.0 SPG across the first two postseason matchups against the Clippers.

Chet Holmgren ($7,900) -- Chet Holmgren is another starter on the Thunder that has performed well despite OKC beating Memphis by a combined 70 points over the first two games of the first-round series. Holmgren has accounted for 43-plus FDPs in both outings this postseason while producing a double-double in both contests and totaling 7 blocks in the series.

Others to Consider

Isaiah Hartenstein ($5,900) -- Isaiah Hartenstein is another big man on the Thunder who can accumulate FDPs quickly across multiple categories, evidenced by him putting up 34.1 FDPs in 21 minutes in Game 1 when OKC won by a whopping 51 points. The Grizzlies have been content with allowing Hartenstein to shoot plenty of floaters in the middle of the paint, and we know he can be a menace on the boards.

Santi Aldama ($4,500) -- I'll continue to fade Zach Edey in the Grizzlies-Thunder series given his ineffectiveness to defend on the perimeter and inability to space the floor, which is why Memphis should turn to Santi Aldama more often moving forward. While Aldama isn't an elite defender, he can at least provide some much-needed outside shooting and give Ja Morant more room to work when attacking the basket.

