FanDuel NBA DFS Picks: Thursday 4/10/25

NBA DFS Picks for Today

Guards

Top Priorities

Ja Morant ($8,700) -- Thursday's clash between the Memphis Grizzlies and Minnesota Timberwolves has major playoff implications, with just one game separating the teams in a tight Western Conference postseason race down the stretch. Considering that we could get a playoff-like environment in this matchup, I have a bit more interest than usual in Ja Morant, who has 44-plus FanDuel points (FDPs) in four of his last five outings.

Ty Jerome ($5,900) -- The Cleveland Cavaliers have clinched the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference, prompting them to rest a majority of their marquee starters on Thursday versus the Indiana Pacers. Amid the absences of Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell, Ty Jerome should join the starting lineup, which is why FanDuel Research's projections have him listed as the sixth-best point-per-dollar play (5.5x value) on the slate.

Reece Beekman ($4,500) -- Due to injuries and the Brooklyn Nets not being in playoff contention, Reece Beekman has started in two straight games, resulting in him scoring 27-plus FDPs in both contests. Besides the Atlanta Hawks playing at the 3rd-fastest pace in the league, they are 19th in assist rate allowed (64.8%) and 24th in steal rate allowed (8.9%).

Others to Consider

Kevin Porter Jr. ($6,700) -- Kevin Porter Jr.'s salary continues to climb. While he's come off the bench in two of his last three appearances, he's still managed to post 41-plus FDPs in each of those three contests. Seeing that the Milwaukee Bucks are double-digit favorites over the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday, Porter has a chance to continue his recent stretch of success against a Pelicans team that is 25th in three-point percentage allowed (36.5%) and 25th in assist rate allowed (66.1%).

Antonio Reeves ($4,600) -- The Pelicans have an endless list of injuries, and Antonio Reeves has taken advantage of his increased run in recent games, notching 28-plus FDPs in back-to-back contests. With Reeves being a player who can catch fire from deep, it's worth noting that the Bucks are 22nd in three-point rate allowed (43.0%) and have also given up the most FDPs per game to SGs (49.9) across their last seven games.

Wings

Top Priorities

Anthony Edwards ($9,300) -- Similar to Ja Morant, I'm expecting Anthony Edwards to treat Thursday's bout somewhat like a playoff matchup against a Grizzlies squad that operates at the fastest pace and is 23rd in three-point rate allowed (43.1%). Edwards has logged 45-plus FDPs in three of his last four outings, and our projections have the athletic wing forecasted for the fourth-most FDPs (45.0) on the entire slate.

De'Andre Hunter ($5,400) -- Another member of the Cavaliers who should benefit from the team resting most of their starters is De'Andre Hunter, who has accrued 29-plus FDPs in two of his last three contests coming off the bench. Aside from Hunter likely joining the starting five on Thursday, he'll see increased usage versus a Pacers team that is 6th in pace and 19th in effective field goal percentage allowed (54.6%).

Caris LeVert ($5,200) -- Since joining the Hawks via trade earlier this season, Caris LeVert has been deployed as the team's sixth man, and he's upped his game recently with 35-plus FDPs in two of his last three outings. Atlanta is a double-digit favorite over Brooklyn on Thursday, and the Nets are 25th in effective field goal percentage allowed (55.5%).

Others to Consider

Mikal Bridges ($6,800) -- Ahead of Thursday's matchup versus the Detroit Pistons, the New York Knicks have ruled out Josh Hart and OG Anunoby, which leaves Mikal Bridges as one of the only healthy wings available for the Knicks. Despite the Pistons having a formidable defense, they tend to allow teams to convert a decent amount of their shots from beyond the arc, ranking 20th in three-point percentage allowed (36.4%).

Sam Merrill ($4,200) -- Sam Merrill shouldn't be forgotten among Cleveland's role players who could see a boost in production and playing time as he can rack up points quickly via threes and steals. Even if Merrill doesn't the start for the Cavaliers on Thursday, FanDuel Research's projections have him returning 5.1x value while playing 25.1 minutes in the game with the highest total on the slate.

Bigs

Top Priorities

Pascal Siakam ($7,800) -- Along with not having to worry about being guarded by Evan Mobley, Pascal Siakam has achieved 46-plus FDPs in each of his last two starts. The Pacers still have an outside chance to earn the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference, and even with Mobley on the court this season, the Cavaliers have surrendered the third-most FDPs per game to PFs (50.2).

Zach Edey ($6,400) -- Zach Edey has produced 40-plus FDPs in three of his last four contests, and he should get a healthy dose of minutes on Thursday with Rudy Gobert manning the center spot for the T-Wolves. Gobert doesn't spread the floor and does most of his most of his damage in the paint, which should allow Edey to take advantage of Minnesota being 19th in block rate allowed (9.5%).

Precious Achiuwa ($4,800) -- Precious Achiuwa hasn't been active in New York's last two games, but he should start on Thursday with Hart and Anunoby sidelined. When Achiuwa made seven consecutive starts in February for the Knicks, he averaged 11.4 PPG, 8.6 RPG, and 1.3 SPG in 36.0 minutes per game.

Others to Consider

Julius Randle ($7,200) -- Even though Julius Randle has recorded fewer than 28 FDPs in three straight starts, this is a prime bounce-back spot in a pace-up environment versus the Grizzlies. On the season, Memphis is coughing up the 6th-most FDPs per game to PFs (49.2), and they are 25th in free throw rate allowed (26.6%).

Drew Timme ($5,000) -- Drew Timme has made six appearances for the Nets, and he's now scored 25-plus FDPs in each of the three instances where he played 26-plus minutes. With Brooklyn being massive underdogs against Atlanta, Timme should continue to see a decent amount of run off the bench after receiving 26-plus minutes in back-to-back contests.

