FanDuel NBA DFS Picks: Sunday 3/9/25

If you're looking to have some fun this basketball season, NBA DFS on FanDuel has you covered.

With NBA DFS, you can put your hoops knowledge to the test and ride with players you think will go off in a given night.

To help you along the way, we've got a bunch of tools here at FanDuel Research. Specifically, our NBA DFS projections update throughout the day to reflect current news.

On top of all that, we'll come at you each day with this NBA DFS primer, which breaks down some of the day's top plays at each position.

Let's dive into today's main slate on FanDuel.

Betting lines via the NBA odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. Projections and betting odds may change after this article is published. All injury news comes from the NBA's official injury report.

NBA DFS Picks for Today

Guards

Top Priorities

Ja Morant ($8,400)

There isn't a better game in NBA DFS than the 238.5-point total between the Memphis Grizzlies and New Orleans Pelicans. Ja Morant is a top-shelf stud in this one.

Morant will continue to benefit from Jaren Jackson Jr. (ankle) sitting -- especially since Memphis' defense is too poor to blow teams out. He averages 50.2 FanDuel points (FDP) per 36 minutes with Triple J off the floor behind a 2.2-percentage-point uptick in usage rate.

The Pels have allowed the seventh-most FDP per game to opposing point guards (50.5), checking the positional matchup box in this one, as well.

FanDuel Research's NBA DFS projections expect 43.2 FDP from Morant on Sunday, eclipsing requisite value at this salary.

Kris Dunn ($5,200)

The Los Angeles Clippers will continue to operate without Norman Powell (hamstring) -- and with a defense-first approach behind Kris Dunn.

Dunn has topped 26 minutes in 10 straight games, putting to rest some rotational concerns from earlier this season.

Those minutes are dangerous. Averaging 3.39 stocks (steals plus blocks) per 36 minutes, Dunn is a high-variance player that can nuke individual slates. He's topped 30 FDP in 5 of those 10 contests.

Players like that don't typically show well in median projections, but ours forecast 30.9 FDP for him. He's a good value play in an uptempo matchup with the Sacramento Kings.

Others to Consider

De'Aaron Fox ($8,600)

Believe it or not, but De'Aaron Fox hasn't topped 38 FDP in five games amid frigid 18.2% shooting from three-point land. That's among the reasons the San Antonio Spurs have lost six of eight. This reduced salary could be a steal if he gets back on track opposite a Minnesota Timberwolves defense that might be down Rudy Gobert (back) again.

Lonnie Walker IV ($4,200)

From FanDuel TV in Lithuania in 2024 to the NBA in 2025, Lonnie Walker is riding high in a sixth man role for the tanking Philadelphia 76ers. After 28 minutes last game with Tyrese Maxey (back) sidelined, expect plenty of FDP to come soon.

Wings

Top Priorities

Kelly Oubre ($7,100)

Kelly Oubre has to be that meme of Will Smith in an empty room from The Fresh Prince of Bel Air right now.

With Tyrese Maxey, Paul George, Jared McCain, and Joel Embiid all sidelined for the Philadelphia 76ers, Oubre has his most room to roam since a few skeleton crews back in the day for the tanking Charlotte Hornets. He's got an absurd 27.2% usage rate with that quartet off the floor, which is an 8.0 percentage-point uptick from normal.

That's a ton of shots in 38.4 minutes per game since February 1st.

Today, he'll face a Utah Jazz team -- also racing to the bottom -- that's allowed the third-most FDP per game to small forwards.

Concentration of shot volume is king for DFS purposes, and Oubre might be the top option relative to the rest of his roster on the entire slate at just $7,100.

Kenyon Martin Jr. ($4,000)

Speaking of those Jazz, a revenge game from Kenyon Martin Jr. could slightly ding their chances at Cooper Flagg.

KJ has taken the reigns of the Utah power forward spot when Walker Kessler (rest) sits, topping 25 minutes in six of his last nine contests. He's averaged 22.7 FDP per 36 minutes this season overall and flashed above 23 FDP in a pair of recent contests without Kessler.

Is there immense appeal in him? No, but he can go a long way toward a top-shelf star.

We've got Martin projected for 22.0 FDP in 26.9 minutes. He'll work.

Others to Consider

Jerami Grant ($5,600)

I mentioned in today's best NBA bets that Jerami Grant torches the Detroit Pistons every time he plays them. He's scored 24-plus points in five straight. Detroit's played at the fastest pace in the NBA over their last 10 games, so he'll see an uptick in tempo, too.

Bruce Brown Jr. ($4,300)

Bruce Brown Jr. is still trying to sell himself as a pending free agent for the Pels, and he'll see an uptick in minutes with Zion Williamson (rest) sitting. We've got him projected for 26.3 FDP in 29.1 minutes.

Bigs

Top Priorities

Trey Murphy ($8,100)

To the surprise of no one, New Orleans ruled out Zion Williamson on the second leg of a back-to-back. That could help Trey Murphy III regain form from a previous Most Improved Player campaign.

Murphy just hasn't gotten the rock when Zion's been back. His usage rate with Williamson on the floor (19.1%) pales in comparison to when he's off it (25.7%).

He's in a great spot opposite a Grizzlies team that's allowed the second-most points, second-most FDP, and sixth-most made threes to the small forward position.

Outside of Giannis Antetokounmpo in a tricky Cleveland Cavaliers matchup, the highest-salaried option at big today is only $8,700. I like getting contrarian with Murphy when I'm stacking Grizz-Pels with Morant already.

Brook Lopez ($6,000)

Cleveland is a team that, proudly, deploys two bigs. I think that can bring out the best in Brook Lopez's rebounding.

Lopez has collected at least six boards in each of his last five meetings with the Cavs. He's just struggled with 41.8% shooting in those matchups. Plus, you have to give him a boost on the glass with Bobby Portis (suspension) still out of the lineup.

This should be a modest game for fantasy purposes; both of these clubs are top nine in pace for the season.

We've got Lopez projected for 30.3 FDP in 34.5 minutes on Sunday. Sometimes, the Milwaukee Bucks will go small and leave him behind, but I sense a great deal of security with the Cavs' duo of centers on the other side.

Others to Consider

Ivica Zubac ($7,800)

Reliable as they come, Ivica Zubac has topped 39 FDP in 10 of his last 14 games, and he should benefit from Powell's absence and a matchup with a Kings team down Domantas Sabonis (hamstring) themselves.

Santi Aldama ($6,100)

Zion's absence could thrust Pelicans-Grizzlies into more of a "small ball" environment given NOLA's immense trouble at the center spot this season. That favors Santi Aldama over Zach Edey as the two jockey for minutes in Jackson's absence.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $150 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Interested in playing NBA daily fantasy? FanDuel has plenty of contest options to make every moment more. Be sure to check out the NBA betting options, as well.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.