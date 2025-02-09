FanDuel NBA DFS Picks: Sunday 2/9/25

If you're looking to have some fun this basketball season, NBA DFS on FanDuel has you covered.

NBA DFS Picks for Today

Guards

Top Priorities

LaMelo Ball ($9,900)

This small slate has a surprising platter of star guards, but I'm still leaning toward LaMelo Ball of the three.

Damian Lillard will get attention with Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf) out, but he's only posted 50.1 FanDuel points (FDP) per 36 minutes with him off the floor. I'd rather pay a small premium for Ball, who has posted 53.5 FDP per 36 with Brandon Miller (wrist) and Mark Williams (trade rescinded because the Los Angeles Lakers overpaid) off the floor, due to upside.

Of these three games, Charlotte Hornets-Detroit Pistons could be the most fun. Detroit is fifth in pace over every team's respective last 10, providing an uptick in possessions to LaMelo.

The Motors have allowed the third-most made threes per game to point guards (3.4), which is how Ball typically ignites his greatest efforts.

Immanuel Quickley ($5,900)

Immanuel Quickley is slowly working his way back from injury, but 27 minutes in his last outing is a good sign that the handcuffs are coming off.

I.Q.'s run with the Toronto Raptors has been bizarre following what looked like an All-Star trajectory in the Big Apple, but I still largely believe in a guy who posted 35.4 FDP per 36 minutes with the New York Knicks a year ago.

Ever so slightly, the opposing Houston Rockets today are faltering defensively, too. They're down to a 118.2 defensive rating (DRTG; 22nd in the NBA) over every team's last 10 contests.

At 29.5 projected FDP in 27.9 minutes, Quickley is one of FanDuel Research's NBA DFS projections' favorite plays at guard. He'd be viable on a bigger slate.

Others to Consider

Jalen Green ($7,300)

With no Fred VanVleet (ankle), Jalen Green is a better play than LaMelo -- or any other guard above $7,000. Averaging 42.3 FDP per 36 minutes with Fred off the floor, he just doesn't require much of an explanation.

Wings

Top Priorities

Amen Thompson ($8,600)

VanVleet's ankle injury has kicked Amen Thompson's campaign for Most Improved Player into overdrive.

Thompson has now eclipsed 48 FDP in 6 of his last 10 contests, showing insane upside for this salary. There are even a pair of 60-burgers in there.

Even though I talked about the Raptors' defensive improvements in today's NBA best bets, Thompson isn't really as heavily affected. Just 44.6% of his FanDuel production has come from scoring this season, relying on boards, dimes, and stocks (steals plus blocks) as much as any other high-salaried player in the league.

Our projections love Thompson's outlook for today's game at 43.9 FDP. He's the one wing that could truly bite someone who fades him.

DaQuan Jeffries ($4,000)

I actually don't have to ask "who?" for emerging rotational wing DaQuan Jeffries in Charlotte. His end-of-the-bench run in New York provides at least the fringe of relevance.

Jeffries has kicked back up -- as so many do around the All-Star break in the load management era -- to log 29-plus minutes in consecutive games for the Hornets. That's likely to stick on Sunday in the wake of the Jusuf Nurkic deal and Mark Williams "no deal" that the team is currently navigating.

Two outings over 20 FDP certainly work at this salary, and he'll also enjoy some of the pace-up benefits that LaMelo will.

Hey, it's a three-game slate. If you're really wanting to go had at its stars, Jeffries' 23.5 projected FDP could be of service.

Others to Consider

Paul George ($7,400)

The Philadelphia 76ers are a mess in DFS as Joel Embiid (knee) oscillates between playing and not playing, reducing their players to fades when it's the former. That's expected today, but I'd shift Paul George and Guerschon Yabusele ($5,600) onto my radar if we get word otherwise.

Bigs

Top Priorities

Brook Lopez ($5,600)

Built to withstand prolonged absences from Giannis, we can rely on the Milwaukee Bucks' bigs today.

Kyle Kuzma logged just 23 minutes on Friday as he gets up to speed, opening the door for heavy minutes for Bobby Portis ($7,700) and Brook Lopez. Each played at least 34.

Portis has gone bananas, posting over 55 FDP in consecutive games back from personal leave. He's a tremendous play, but Lopez isn't to be ignored at the pivot, either. He's managed 29.9 FDP per 36 minutes with "Greek Freak" off the floor.

I see both big men as a core foundation of builds -- especially in cash and single-entry formats.

Jonathan Mogbo ($4,700)

Banishing Kelly Olynyk to the buyout market, the Raptors are leaning on Jonathan Mogbo at center.

Mogbo posted a career-high 27 minutes on Friday and managed 25.9 FDP. Chris Boucher and Orlando Robinson got some burn off the bench, but Mogbo's place as the starter still shows he's ahead of both at present.

Houston has slipped to 29th in defensive rebounding rate (65.9%) over its last 10 games, coinciding with the absence of Jabari Smith (hand). The Rockets are a pretty solid double-double candidate for most centers now -- even if the San Francisco alum isn't a strong one.

We project Mogbo for a solid 26.5 FDP in 28.0 minutes tonight, and he's eligible at forward to use with Lopez and/or Portis.

Others to Consider

Joel Embiid ($10,700)

If you're looking for a crafty tournament build, a suppressed salary on Embiid will not be a common path today, but he's played 31.2 minutes per game in his last five. The appearances have just been spread out. The role is still there for the former MVP to dominate.

