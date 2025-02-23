FanDuel NBA DFS Picks: Sunday 2/23/25

If you're looking to have some fun this basketball season, NBA DFS on FanDuel has you covered.

With NBA DFS, you can put your hoops knowledge to the test and ride with players you think will go off in a given night.

To help you along the way, we've got a bunch of tools here at FanDuel Research. Specifically, our NBA DFS projections update throughout the day to reflect current news.

On top of all that, we'll come at you each day with this NBA DFS primer, which breaks down some of the day's top plays at each position.

Let's dive into today's main slate on FanDuel.

Betting lines via the NBA odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. Projections and betting odds may change after this article is published. All injury news comes from the NBA's official injury report.

NBA DFS Picks for Today

Guards

Top Priorities

Donovan Mitchell ($8,600)

The most notable injury question on the slate is Darius Garland (hip), who missed shootaround with an injury you don't want to push.

That should give Donovan Mitchell a bump in a game where he was already viable. The Memphis Grizzlies and Cleveland Cavaliers' uptempo clash has a slate-high 247.5-point total, and Mitchell is -- of course -- Cleveland's leading scorer.

Despite their excellent defense, Memphis allows the eighth-most FanDuel points (FDP) per game to shooting guards (42.5) as a product of their pace.

Mitchell has topped 25 points in four of seven February contests, and the scoring expectations tonight don't seem to be where the buck will stop.

Cole Anthony ($5,800)

Expect plenty of Orlando Magic love in tournaments. They're the lucky team that draws the Washington Wizards on a six-game slate.

Washington is an exceptionally huge boost for Orlando, who operate at the second-slowest pace in the NBA (96.8). The Magic also aren't the most aesthetically pleasing offense, so a Wiz squad that's bottom eight in fastbreak and second-chance points allowed per game will help.

Cole Anthony has drawn at least 30 minutes in consecutive games starting in place of Jalen Suggs (quad), and Anthony Black has been held to 15 or fewer. This shift comes at the right time against a Washington team allowing the second-most FDP per game to PGs (58.3).

FanDuel Research's NBA DFS projections have Anthony projected for 34.0 FDP on Sunday.

Others to Consider

De'Aaron Fox ($9,700)

De'Aaron Fox has already topped 49 FDP in consecutive games, and we could see an enormous role moving forward with Victor Wembanyama (shoulder) done for the year. A road matchup with the New Orleans Pelicans is more than workable, too.

Davion Mitchell ($4,000)

For some reason, the Miami Heat are immensely invested in Davion Mitchell. He's topped 33 minutes in three straight games, and until we get official word on Garland, there's no one close to punting range that is seeing that type of court time.

Wings

Top Priorities

Paolo Banchero ($8,800)

We've seen Paolo Banchero top 50 FDPs three times since returning from injury, and the Wizards could bring out the best of him.

Banchero has been a "buy-low" option most of February thanks to 39.0% shooting this month. For context, just 6.2 of Banchero's 19.7 shots have come from outside, so he's just been missing a ton of bunnies and easy jumpers.

From a usage perspective, Paolo's 32.6% usage rate this month is still the best on the team -- and enormous.

Washington has allowed the most FDP per game to opposing fours (52.9), so this is a matchup where he can chow with buckets and on the glass.

Caris LeVert ($5,900)

It's good to see Caris LeVert in meaningless basketball games again.

LeVert never quite carved out a role on the Cavs, but -- perhaps out of necessity -- the Atlanta Hawks have let him free. He's run wild with the second unit, topping 28 minutes in three straight games and averaging 35.0 FDP per game in them.

He's got the second-highest usage rate on the team (18.2%) among those who have played at least 100 minutes since his arrival. I wouldn't be surprised to see that inch over 20% with added comfort.

Our projections expect 32.6 FDP in 30.6 minutes in a pretty run-of-the-mill matchup with the Detroit Pistons.

Others to Consider

Devin Booker ($9,200)

The Phoenix Suns' back-to-back trip north of the border is worth monitoring given their injury-prone veteran stars. If Devin Booker or Kevin Durant end up sitting, the other would be a nice option against a Toronto Raptors squad that's friendly to wings.

Tobias Harris ($6,400)

Find me a day that FanDuel Research's projections don't love Tobias Harris, but it's merited today. The Hawks are a top-five team in tempo, which is among the reasons our projections expect 33.1 FDP from Tobi. Surprisingly, he's got the best value score at a weak small forward spot.

Bigs

Top Priorities

Jarrett Allen ($7,300)

Despite playing completely opposite positions, the largest benefactor of Garland's absence might be Jarrett Allen.

Allen sees a boost 44.5 FDP per 36 minutes when Cleveland's point guard off the floor. Combined with this reduced salary thanks to a recent finger issue, J.A. is in a prime spot to deliver on FanDuel.

Quietly, Memphis allows the third-most second-chance points per game (15.1), which is likely among the reasons the Grizz allow the 12th-most FDP per game to centers. Their defensive rating is spooky (111.0), but not much else about the matchup is.

Before Garland's confirmed absence, we've got Allen projected for 35.4 FDP. He'll be one of the best value plays on the slate if it comes to fruition.

Kelly Olynyk ($4,400)

Things could get fun solely from a fantasy basketball perspective for Kelly Olynyk the remainder of the season.

Olynyk hopped right into a clunky starting five for the New Orleans Pelicans in his first game with the team, logging 21 minutes. A long-term prognosis when Herbert Jones returns could be that he overtakes an unproductive Yves Missi at center.

"The Big Maple" has usually struggled to stay on the floor due to defensive issues, but the Pels are long past trying to win. This is a guy that averaged 38.6 FDP per 36 minutes with Toronto, so he could be a regular force in DFS if that holds.

Our projection today is a modest 24.4 FDP in 21.1 minutes, but the upside is enormous.

Others to Consider

Brook Lopez ($6,100)

Bobby Portis' suspension has coincided with two straight over 35 FDP for Brook Lopez. He's posted 32.6 FDP per 36 minutes with Portis off the floor this season and comes with significantly reduced risk of being benched.

Richaun Holmes ($4,400)

The Wizards might be down Alexandre Sarr (ankle), which would likely mean a start and full role for Richaun Holmes. This is probably the second-most notable injury to monitor on tonight's main slate.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $150 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Interested in playing NBA daily fantasy? FanDuel has plenty of contest options to make every moment more. Be sure to check out the NBA betting options, as well.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.