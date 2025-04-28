FanDuel NBA DFS Picks: Monday 4/28/25

If you're looking for a fun way to get in on the NBA playoffs, NBA DFS on FanDuel has you covered.

NBA DFS Picks for Today's Playoff Games

Guards

Top Priorities

Stephen Curry ($9,000) -- To help the Golden State Warriors secure a 2-1 lead in their first-round playoff series versus the Houston Rockets, Stephen Curry put on a show in Game 3, scoring 36 points and 64.9 FanDuel points (FDPs). Curry is shooting an efficient 45.2% from three-point range in this series, and his usage could continue to see a bump if Jimmy Butler is ruled out or limited as he deals with a pelvic injury.

Donovan Mitchell ($8,700) -- The Cleveland Cavaliers have a chance to sweep the Miami Heat in the first round of the postseason, so I'm expecting Donovan Mitchell to turn it up a notch, especially if Darius Garland is inactive for a second straight contest. Through the first three games of the Cavaliers-Heat series, Miami is logging the worst defensive rating (134.1) and worst effective field goal percentage allowed (61.5%) among teams in the playoffs, and Mitchell had 48-plus FDPs in the first two games before notching only 15.9 FDPs in Game 3.

Value Plays

Davion Mitchell ($5,700) -- Despite the Heat failing to win a game in their series against the Cavs up to this point, Davion Mitchell has been a bright spot, accruing 29-plus FDPs in three consecutive outings. Aside from averaging 17.3 PPG, 6.7 RPG, and 1.0 SPG against Cleveland in this series, Mitchell has started in back-to-back contests while earning 35.7 minutes per game.

Ty Jerome ($5,300) -- Ty Jerome has supplied 38-plus FDPs in two of the first three games of the series versus the Heat, and the Cavaliers are nearly double-digit favorites in Game 4, which could mean more minutes are in store for Cleveland's bench. Miami has recorded the worst three-point percentage allowed (43.0%) of the teams in the postseason, and Jerome can catch fire in limited action.

Wings

Top Priorities

Amen Thompson ($7,600) -- It has been a disappointing first-round series for Amen Thompson thus far, but the young wing should be plenty busy in a pivotal Game 4 for the Rockets. Thompson is always capable of stuffing the stat sheet, and he's still gotten 33-plus minutes in two of the first three games against Golden State in this series despite the fact that he's yet to score more 32-plus FDPs in any of the first three contests.

Andrew Wiggins ($6,900) -- At this point, the Heat are playing for pride and trying to avoid being swept on their home court, making Andrew Wiggins a fine option if Miami can keep things close on Monday. Even though I won't be prioritizing spending much salary on wing players, Wiggins is getting plenty of playing time, and Cleveland is registering the second-highest three-point percentage allowed (40.9%) in these playoffs.

Value Plays

Dillon Brooks ($4,700) -- While foul trouble is a concern for Dillon Brooks in the series against the Warriors as he's been tasked with guarding Curry, he's been steady in the first three matchups, contributing 11-plus points and 20-plus FDPs in each outing. Value is tough to come by in DFS during the NBA postseason, so taking Brooks' solid floor to fit more studs into our lineup isn't the worst idea.

Max Strus ($4,600) -- If Jimmy Butler is sidelined for the Warriors again, Jonathan Kuminga ($4,300) becomes a viable salary-saving option on the wing, but Max Strus shouldn't be overlooked given his recent performances. After notching only 11.7 FDPs in Game 1 against his former team, Strus has now tallied 29-plus FDPs in back-to-back contests versus the Heat.

Bigs

Top Priorities

Alperen Sengun ($8,400) -- Whenever the Warriors deploy their small-ball lineup, Alperen Sengun should be able to -- at least in theory -- dominate in the paint for the Rockets, which led to him posting 42-plus FDPs in Game 1 and Game 2 of the series. If Houston wants to avoid falling to 3-1 in the series, they'll need Sengun to operate as the engine of the offense on Monday.

Evan Mobley ($8,000) -- Evan Mobley has yet to eclipse 35 FDPs in the first round against the Heat, but similar to Mitchell, I believe Mobley is in store for a productive outing as the Cavaliers try to close out the series on Monday. Given how the series has played out so far, I expect Darius Garland to sit out for a second straight game, which would put the ball in Mobley's hands even more.

Value Plays

Jabari Smith ($4,500) -- Once again, value options are extremely limited in the NBA playoffs, but Jabari Smith is a solid option as he's achieved 20-plus FDPs in two of the first three games against the Warriors. Not only can Smith space the floor and generate points via threes, but he can rack up FDPs via blocks with at least one swatted shot in each of the first three postseason meetings versus Golden State.

Quinten Post ($4,000) -- The Warriors elected to insert Quinten Post into their starting five in Game 3 against the Rockets, resulting in the rookie big man putting up 28.4 FDPs. If Butler is unable to play and Golden State wants to start Post to match up with Sengun, then the first-year center becomes a fantastic salary-saving option.

